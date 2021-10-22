2 Beaten-Down Blue-Chip REITs We Bought Hand Over Fist

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward

We’ve officially begun third-quarter earnings season, which means that volatility – and opportunity – is likely to emerge (more than it already has).

The market has a habit of overreacting to short-term news, especially if it’s negative. This provides disciplined investors with a unique chance to buy very high-quality companies at irrational discounts.

Though, generally speaking, these kind of opportunities don’t last long.

For instance, algorithms might trigger a sale, followed by momentum traders latching onto it. But the market usually comes to its senses soon enough.

Enough people understand the real value of a blue-chip stock with its quality, defensive cash flow, and dividend security.

With this in mind, investors looking to take advantage of earnings-related dips need to be vigilant and ready to pounce.

To illustrate this, let’s highlight two popular blue-chip real estate investment trusts (REITs) – shopping-center Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG) – that fell and fell hard last year… only to experience nice runs as of late. These rallies have pushed their share prices up above our “Buy Below” thresholds at iREIT, meaning that we currently rate them as “Holds.”

But hopefully they will properly prepare you to take advantage of the next deeply discounted value stock that comes along.

Maybe even these two.

Get a Grasp of What

We’ve seen a lot of chatter about Federal Realty and Simon Property Group this year, and with good reason. First off, they’re best-in-breed in their respective subsectors.

But also, they’ve bounced back from their shutdown-related weakness, leaving more than one investor with non-buyer’s regret.

If you’re one of them, we don’t recommend “making up for it” by buying in now. Instead, just study them, watch them closely, and wait for the next dip.

The main reason you want to study them now is because it can otherwise be difficult to pull the trigger during a dip. But also, right now really is a particularly good time to do your research since:

SPG is scheduled to report its Q3 data on November 1.

FRT is expected to report on November 4.

As a side note, these two companies don’t operate in the same industries. Yet their portfolios and management priorities share a lot of similarities.

That’s especially with regard to the quality assets they focus on and the conservative capital management they stress.

At last check, FRT was up 45.34% year-to-date, more than doubling the S&P 500’s approximate 19.5% gains. And SPG is up an astounding 69.48%. Yet, even after these two strong rallies, they’re only slightly overvalued.

(Yahoo Finance)

FRT trades with an 8% premium relative to our fair value estimate, and Simon trades just 6% above. as such, it won’t take much in the way of negative volatility to move them back down into buy territory.

Federal Realty: The One and Only Dividend King in REIT-dom

Anyone who’s ever invested in or developed physical real estate knows that location is everything. This is especially true for retail stores.

That’s why both Federal Realty and Simon always aim to buy assets near wealthy clientele.

As shown below, Federal Realty has built an empire of open-air shopping centers in highly sought-after locations throughout first-ring suburbs surrounding popular metropolitan locales.

(Source: FRT Q2 ER Presentation)

Retail does continue to represent the lion’s share of its net operating income (NOI). But it’s steadily adding residential and office rents too for diversity’s sake.

Management has spoken a lot about its mixed-use development model in recent years. And we continue to believe this “live, work, play” strategy results in dynamic communities and micro-ecosystems that bolster demand.

That’s going to serve it well moving forward from here.

(Source: FRT Q2 ER Presentation)

Federal Realty also actively has 10 strategic redevelopment projects and 17 property improvement projects to modernize its existing portfolio. Its strong balance sheet allows it to keep adjusting to the changing retail landscape to maintain high occupancy ratios and continued rent growth.

As you can see below, FRT maintains an A rated balance sheet with over $1 billion in available liquidity. And its debt maturity schedule over the next decade or so is easily manageable.

(Source: FRT Q2 ER Presentation)

This strong capital position allows FRT to continue investing in its portfolio throughout these trickier times. Plus, it allowed management to continue growing its dividend throughout the shutdowns – despite FRT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio becoming dangerously high.

We still expect to see a 100%+ AFFO payout ratio throughout 2021. However, Federal Realty’s dividend continues to be covered by FFO.

And with 2022’ strong growth expectations, AFFO should settle down as well by the end of next year.

Federal Realty Continued

Federal Realty is the only REIT with 50 or more consecutive dividend increases, making it a dividend king. To be precise, it’s on a 54-year annual dividend increase streak.

Its recent dividend growth has been minimal, admittedly. But by 2023 or 2024, we expect it to once again be positioned to provide the mid-single-digit dividend growth investors knew and loved prior to the pandemic.

With all that said, FRT maintains a strong – and arguably the strongest – position in the shopping-center space as the economy moves on to brighter days. Even in 2021, AFFO should rise approximately 15%, growth that should continue in the coming years.

As shown below, current analyst consensus for FRT’s bottom line in 2022 and 2023 remains in the double-digit range.

Now, the company did post -32% AFFO growth last year. So it will likely take several years to reach pre-pandemic levels again.

However, it’s heading in a solid direction and should recover nicely as the economy continues to reopen.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Already, FRT’s share price has nearly recovered to its prior $125 level where it traded at before the world shut down. It appears investors have already priced in 2022 growth.

The stock is currently trading for about 28x 2022 expectations, which is in-line with its long-term average p/AFFO multiple.

For our part, we are bullish on FRT’s growth prospects. But our “Buy Below” threshold is $112, which represents about a 26x forward multiple on 2022 – an amount we’d be pleased to pay.

So until something changes, we’ll wait with our research-backed plans, ready to pounce.

Simon Says...

We’ve had our well-known concerns about the mall space. But Simon continues to inspire us with confidence through the retail apocalypse and even the shutdowns.

This REIT maintains a strict focus on owning premium and luxury malls and outlets – class A assets that should be here to stay. They provide too unique an experience for shoppers.

Simon’s biggest risk is probably its exposure to department stores, which have been brutalized by e-commerce and no doubt will continue to suffer. But we believe the fallout is overstated in Simon’s case considering its relatively small NOI exposure to such operations.

In fact, its largest tenants continue to be some of the strongest names in premium retail. And most of them are doing quite well in the present.

(Source: SPG Q2 ER Supplemental data)

That’s why we see SPG as one of the best reopening plays around, REIT or otherwise. This company was even able to help its tenants out last year by renegotiating lease agreements under more favorable terms.

And it invested directly into some struggling tenants, receiving equity and/or performance-based rent escalators in return. We’re already seeing those pay off, with AFFO expected to rise approximately 15% in 2021.

Don’t expect to see such strong double-digit growth on a regular basis. But Simon’s bottom-line should continue expanding into the coming years.

The market appears to agree, which is why SPG’s share price has surpassed its pre-pandemic levels.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

The chart above shows it trading well below its seven-year highs. But that that makes sense considering how e-commerce wasn’t nearly so prominent. To be clear, we don’t expect to see SPG maintain that sort of premium moving forward.

Instead, a fair value would be in the 15x AFFO area considering its:

Blue-chip status

Strong 4%+ yield

Growing dividend (since, yes, being cut during the pandemic)

A-rated balance sheet

Recovering fundamentals.

Speaking of which, let’s discuss its balance sheet, particularly since that’s what sets it apart from other mall REITs.

Simon Continued

At the end of Q2, Simon was managing its debt maturity ladder quite well. And we don’t see any major risks in the coming years in that regard or with interest expenses weighing heavily on its cash flow.

(Source: SPG Q2 ER Supplemental data)

Furthermore, as CEO David Simon discussed during that conference call, Simon’s financial position continues to be quite strong despite everything.

“As you would expect, we've been very active in the capital markets. We refinanced 13 mortgages in the first half of the year for a total of $2.2 billion… our share of which is $1.3 billion, at an average interest rate of 2.9%. “Our liquidity is more than $8.8 billion, consisting of $6.9 billion available on our credit facility and $1.9 billion of cash, including our share of JV [joint venture] cash. And, again, our liquidity is net of $500 million of U.S. commercial paper that's outstanding at quarter-end.”

We don’t expect to hear anything that takes away from that larger analysis on the upcoming Q3 call.

Currently, our Buy Below threshold is $135, whereas it’s trading around $144 – hardly an immeasurable difference.

For the time being, as long-term investors, we’re thankful for its wonderful 2021 performance so far. Current shareholders can look forward to receiving rising dividends.

There are certainly worse places to find oneself than collecting passive income payments nearly 300 basis points higher than the S&P 500’s 1.3% yield.

And if its share price falls from here, we’ll be looking to buy in further to this retail REIT with so much to offer.

In Conclusion…

We expect to see a continuation of the bullish sentiment and trends both Federal Realty and Simon have expressed in recent quarters. Though we do understand there are more tailwinds to come for their tenants, including inventory issues and wage inflation.

The REITs themselves appear to be well-insulated from these issues being landlords. But panicky tides tend to lower all boats, so poor tenant guidance could turn them into Buys.

The supply-chain crunch should work itself out over time. And while wage inflation appears to be here to stay, we don’t expect to see enough margin erosion to affect rent checks.

Therefore, we’ll be opportunistically patient to see what happens from here.

In closing, we should note that our fair value calculations are based on underlying fundamentals and future cash-flow guidance and estimations. Once actual earnings are out, we’ll update our ratings accordingly.

Generally speaking, well-covered blue chips tend to generate fairly predictable results. So we don’t expect to see anything too surprising or valuation-altering.

All the same, we’ll continue to take advantage of our iREIT on Alpha research tools going into earnings season volatility.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.