The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) is a 1.50x leveraged balanced fund, focusing on equities, but with sizable treasury investments. NTSX's holdings provide investors with strong, market-beating returns, while reducing risks and losses during downturns, a solid combination. On the other hand, the fund's strategy would lead to significant losses if both equities and treasuries are down at the same time, something which has become relatively common these past few months. With a 0.85% yield and lackluster dividend growth, NTSX is simply not an income vehicle. In my opinion, NTSX's positives outweigh its negatives and risks, and so the fund is a buy.

NTSX Basics

Sponsor: WisdomTree

Dividend yield: 0.85%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Leverage Ratio: 50%

Balanced Funds Overview

NTSX's strategy and holdings are a modification of more traditional balanced funds and portfolios. To explain NTSX we must first understand how these more traditional portfolios work, so let's have a quick look at these.

Traditional balanced portfolios invest in both equities and bonds. A 60% allocation to equities plus a 40% allocation to treasuries is the standard, although different funds might use different assets and have different weights.

Traditional balanced portfolios are generally comparatively safe, due to their treasury holdings. Treasuries are the safest assets in the world, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, the largest, strongest, most credit-worthy institution on the planet. Treasuries tend to significantly outperform during downturns and recessions, due to a flight-to-quality effect, and due to government intervention (Federal Reserve tends decrease rates during recessions as a stimulative measure, which ultimately results in higher treasury prices). As such, it makes sense that most balanced portfolios with sizable treasury allocations are comparatively safe investments.

As an example, treasuries significantly outperformed during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn. Traditional balanced portfolios and funds, including the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX), moderately outperformed during the same period.

Traditional balanced portfolios can also use rebalancing to boost returns. In simple terms, a fund like VTWNX can sell a portion of its treasuries during/after a downturn, using the proceeds to buy heavily discounted equities. Doing so should lead to strong returns once markets recover, as they almost always do. Due to this, traditional balanced portfolios tend to have comparatively strong risk-adjusted returns versus equity funds.

On the other hand, as traditional balanced portfolios tend to have low equity allocations, long-term returns tend to be comparatively low. Treasury yields and rebalancings can narrow the gap, but not close it, as equity returns are generally quite high. VTWNX itself has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception, and by quite a bit. Small annual differences in performance compound quite quickly, leading to large absolute differences across decades.

Balanced funds offer investors some comparatively safe, strong risk-adjusted returns, albeit lower long-term total returns. This is a reasonable value proposition, and generally enticing for more risk-averse investors and retirees. On the other hand, less risk-averse long-term investors might wish to avoid traditional balanced funds, and focus on equity funds instead. Equities are riskier and will almost certainly underperform during downturns, but the long-term returns will almost certainly be higher too.

Several investment managers have devised ways which should, potentially, combine the relative safety and strong risk-adjusted returns of traditional balanced portfolios, with the high long-term total returns of equity funds. WisdomTree's NTSX is a particularly effective way of doing so. Let's have a look at the fund.

NTSX Overview

NTSX is a balanced equity and treasury fund, which uses leverage and derivatives to boost returns, while keeping risks, volatility, and losses during downturns to reasonably low levels. The fund accomplishes this by investing in the following three components:

Equity: NTSX has $90 invested in S&P 500 equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500.

NTSX has $90 invested in S&P 500 equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500. Treasuries: NTSX has $60 in (notional) treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. Target duration of between three and eight years, which is about average for the asset class. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of average maturity treasuries.

NTSX has $60 in (notional) treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. Target duration of between three and eight years, which is about average for the asset class. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of average maturity treasuries. Cash: NTSX's treasury futures require that for every $100 invested in the fund, $10 must be kept as short-term collateral.

As implied above, NTSX is a leveraged fund. For every $100 invested in the fund, investors get exposure to $150 worth of assets, $90 in equity plus $60 in treasuries, ignoring the cash. The leverage/increased exposure is gained through treasury futures: you can 'buy' a lot of treasuries with very little cash using these derivatives. NTSX's use of leverage should boost returns, while the fund's balanced equity and treasury holdings should reduce risk, volatility, and losses. Low-risk high-reward investment opportunities are few and far between, but NTSX seems to fit the bill.

The fund's managers have backtested the strategy for the past two decades or so, and have shown it would have delivered stronger returns at a lower level of volatility than the S&P 500:

NTSX's actual performance has been quite strong too, with the fund slightly outperforming the S&P 500 since inception.

Importantly, NTSX is also a moderately safer fund than S&P 500 index funds, suffering fewer losses during downturns. This was last the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn.

NTSX's managers have also analyzed the performance of the fund in some depth, and found that it achieved stronger absolute returns, risk-adjusted returns, and lower volatility than most comparable funds during the pandemic. The strategy works.

NTSX's strategy and holdings have led to strong, market-beating returns and lower risk, volatility, and losses during downturns since the fund's inception. Due to the clear rationale behind these strategies, and due to the extensive and positive backtest results, I think that the fund's strategy will prove successful in the future, making the fund a buy.

NTSX - Negatives and Risks

NTSX is a strong fund, but it is not one without risks and negatives.

NTSX's most significant issue is the fact that the fund's strategy relies on the (historical) negative correlation between equity and treasury prices, a correlation which is breaking down. As the fund only invests in equities and treasuries, it could suffer significant losses if both of these assets are down. NTSX's leverage amplifies these losses, especially if both asset classes are down by a lot (think 30% or more). Historically, equities and treasuries are almost always negatively correlated, and very rarely go down at the same time.

This has almost always been the case since the fund's inception, for the duration of the backtest (around 20 years), and for most relevant modern time periods. Almost always doesn't mean always, however. There are exceptions, and these are becoming more and more frequent. As an example, equity and treasury prices have been quite clearly positive correlated these past six months:

As can be seen above, both equity and treasury prices were rising during mid-2021, and both have gone down since early September 2021. NTSX's strategy is ineffective when this happens, and the fund should underperform when both equities and treasuries are down. This has indeed been the case since September.

NTSX's most significant risk is the possibility that equities and treasuries might be positively correlated from now on. These correlations depend on too many factors to count, but market sentiment seems the most pertinent right now. In simple terms, when investors are bullish, they might buy both equities and treasuries. When investors are bearish, they might sell both equities and treasuries. There is a certain logic to this, but it is quite uncommon for investors to actually trade in this manner, although they have done so these past few months. I'm genuinely unsure about how this situation is likely to develop, but thought it was important for investors to be aware of these issues. I think these issues are important risks and negatives for NTSX and its shareholders, but definitely not deal-breakers. As mentioned previously, equities and treasuries do mostly trade in opposite directions, and a couple of outlier months does not change this simple fact.

Conclusion - Buy

NTSX's strong, market-beating returns and comparatively low risk, volatility, and losses during downturns, make the fund a buy.