Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Solo Brands

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm acquires and develops consumer products brands in the United States.

It is unclear if management is able to grow the company beyond its Solo Stove product.

Given that uncertainty, I am in a wait-and-watch mode, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Southlake, Texas-based Solo was founded to grow outdoor consumer lifestyle brands via a direct-to-consumer [DTC] marketing approach.

Management is headed by president and CEO John Merris, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Clarus Glassboards.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Solo Stove product:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

(Source)

Solo has received at least $314 million in equity investment from investors including Summit Partners, Bertram Capital, Jan Brothers Holdings and Neuberger Berman affiliated entities.

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products through a digital-first strategy primarily via each brand's website.

The company supplements its DTC marketing through third-party e-commerce sites including Amazon.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 30.7% 2020 30.0% 2019 41.1%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 2.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 2.5 2020 2.3

(Source)

According to a 2021 market research report by 360ResearchReports, the global market for outdoor gear and apparel was an estimated $49.25 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $75 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in consumer participation in outdoor activities for health and recreation purposes in the U.S., Europe and China.

Also, growing disposable incomes along with increasing innovation from suppliers will add to the demand profile over time.

The firm's brands compete with a wide variety of competitive products and platforms.

Solo Brands' Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue from acquisitions

Growing gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement, which are consolidated from successor, intermediate successor and predecessor figures:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 157,816,000 321.3% 2020 $ 133,428,000 234.8% 2019 $ 39,852,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 106,164,000 331.1% 2020 $ 86,970,000 284.2% 2019 $ 22,636,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 67.27% 2020 65.18% 2019 56.80% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 47,253,000 29.9% 2020 $ (20,457,000) -15.3% 2019 $ (28,665,000) -71.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 41,733,000 2020 $ (24,203,000) 2019 $ (29,540,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (6,931,000) 2020 $ 32,679,000 2019 $ (19,817,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Solo had $7.9 million in cash and $235 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.4 million.

Solo Brands' IPO Details

Solo intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 12.9 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.50 per share.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will receive one vote per share, but Class B holders will have no economic interest in the firm.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13.51%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to purchase 12,903,225 LLC Interests from Holdings at a purchase price per LLC Interest equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A Common Stock less the underwriting discounts and commissions. We intend to cause Holdings to use such proceeds, after deducting estimated offering expenses, to repay $30.0 million of the Summit Notes and the remainder for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management does 'not believe that any of our currently pending proceedings will have a material adverse effect on our financial condition, cash flows, or results of operations.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Solo Brands

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,480,057,986 Enterprise Value $1,594,169,986 Price / Sales 5.83 EV / Revenue 6.28 EV / EBITDA 108.87 Earnings Per Share $0.06 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.51% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.50 Net Free Cash Flow $7,422,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.50% Revenue Growth Rate 321.33% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

Solo is seeking public investment capital to pay down some debt and for its unspecified corporate growth plans.

The company’s financials (as consolidated) show the effects of acquisitions as it pursues a strategy of acquiring outdoor lifestyle brands that it can ‘plug in’ to its existing DTC strategy and platform.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $7.4 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 2.5x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling outdoor lifestyle products is large and likely to increase as all demographics seek greater outdoor opportunities for recreation.

BofA Securities is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 9.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its reliance on its Solo Stove for the vast majority of its revenue, fully 92% of 2020 revenue.

While I favor the DTC space, it is unclear if management is able to grow the company beyond its Solo Stove product.

Accordingly, I am in a wait-and-watch mode, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 27, 2021