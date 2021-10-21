ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is my top pick in the financial services sector for the next decade. SOFI's targeting of young, wealthy Americans will pay dividends over the coming years. As Millennials and GenZers surpass Baby Boomers as the top income earners in the U.S., companies that offer tech-savvy digital financial services will flourish.

In my opinion, no publicly-traded company is as well-positioned to benefit from this profound generational shift in wealth as SOFI. While most digital banks offer limited financial services, SOFI has proved that an all-in-one digital banking experience is far more attractive for customers. SOFI's wide range of offerings, ranging from loans to estate planning, makes it unlike any other digital bank.

Given the imminent demographic tailwinds and SOFI's unique offerings, I believe the company can grow into its relatively pricy market valuation. I project SOFI will grow its top-line numbers at a 40% CAGR over the next 5-years, with growth slowing to an annualized rate of 25% over the next decade. Given this forecast of aggressive long-term growth, my DCF model values the company at $27.50 a share or ~33% above SOFI's current market price.

Company Overview

SoFi Technologies was founded in 2011 as an online provider of student loan refinancing services. Over the years, the digital bank has transformed itself into an all-in-one financial services provider. SOFI's current product offerings include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning.

In 2020, SOFI took a major step to establish itself as a FinTech giant with its $1.2 billion acquisition of Galileo, a digital payment processing platform. In addition to making strategic acquisitions, SOFI's management's visionary leadership has helped the company grow users from ~700,000 in 2019 to over 2.6 million in 2021.

Financials

SOFI has only been a publicly traded company for ~4 months, so financial data on the company is limited. However, internal SOFI investor presentations tell the story of a digital bank in hyper-growth mode. SOFI projects it will have 2.28 million members by the end of 2021. That's a 110% increase from 2020. Additionally, SOFI's acquisition of Galileo continues to be a source of growth for the company. Galileo's year-over-over membership growth is expected to top 130% in 2021 with 70 million paid members. SOFI expects total revenue to come in at $980 million in 2021. That would give SOFI a whopping 58% annual growth rate, making it one of the fastest-growing publicly-traded digital banks in the U.S.

Source: SoFi Investors Earnings Presentation

While top-line numbers are important for a company in its growth phase, the real test of a high-quality company is its ability to turn revenues into distributable cash flow for its investors. With a more mature company, I would look at its free cash flow yield to determine if it is generating the cash flows necessary to return capital to shareholders. However, with a growth company like SOFI, Return on Invested Capital or "ROIC" is a more appropriate measure of financial strength. Return on Invested Capital quantifies how efficient a company is at utilizing capital.

Source: FINREP

According to Morningstar Research, SOFI's ROIC was 14% last year, significantly above the company's Weighted Cost of Capital. It is rare for a company focused on top-line growth to produce returns on capital above its weighted cost of capital. High ROIC is evidence that SOFI has the magic formula for a winning stock: top-line growth + high capital efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

SOFI operates in the financial services industry as an all-in-one digital bank. To understand SOFI's business model, you must differentiate between traditional banks and neobanks. While traditional banks are physical, checking-account-issuing financial intermediaries, neobanks operate digitally without physical locations and with few tangible assets. SOFI is a neobank - therefore, comparing them to traditional banks like Bank of America and Capital One would be a mistake. Instead, SOFI competes with other digitally operating financial service firms like Chime, Stash, and Acorn.

According to Bloomberg Research, SOFI is the 5th largest neobank in the U.S. by member count. However, Bloomberg Research shows that while SOFI has fewer members than competitors like Chime and Stash, the quality of SOFI's members is higher. Unlike Chime and Stash, SOFI's integrated platform allows them to market multiple financial products to members. According to Bloomberg Research, 45% of SOFI members use more than one of its services. SOFI's comprehensive offerings are the core of its competitive advantage within the digital banking market. The ability to offer multiple services to members increases revenue per member and makes SOFI's platform sticky for users.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Another key to SOFI's outperformance of competitors is its loan offerings. SOFI is the only major digital bank to offer loans to its members, a crucial differentiator in a highly competitive industry. SOFI's loan services have relatively high yields without banking fees, making SOFI a best-in-class option for customers looking to take out student loans or refinance at an attractive rate.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Growth Catalysts

There are three main growth catalysts that I believe will drive SOFI stock higher: bank charter approval, successful niche positioning, and demographic tailwinds.

The first key growth catalyst for SOFI is the approval of a banking license. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, "If SoFi is granted a national bank charter, its Ebitda margin could jump as much as 15 percentage points in year one, with a cumulative $1 billion in Ebitda added through 2025." Not only will a bank charter improve the economics of SOFI's business by significantly increasing its margins, but it will also further widen the company's economic moat by differentiating its offerings from competitors. A national bank charter means SOFI would have the ability to offer potential members increased deposit options without fees, a combo no other digital bank can match.

The second growth catalyst for SOFI is its niche positioning within banking. A great company can find an unmet need within a market and fill that need. That is what SOFI is doing. SOFI's strategy to attract low-risk, high-income Americans who feel underserved by traditional banks is the key to its long-term success. No other bank has fee-less offerings and competitive yields, combined with financial services ranging from student loan refinancing to crypto-trading.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The final major growth catalyst for SOFI is powerful demographic tailwinds. The U.S. is on the cusp of a dynamic shift in generational wealth in which capital will shift from Baby Boomer's to Millennials. The companies best positioned to benefit from this profound mega-trend will dominate the financial services sector for decades. According to Federal Reserve data, Millennials currently have ~3% of total U.S. wealth. That number could grow to 30% over the next decade, according to research from Deloitte. Even as projections show, Millennials will become the dominant wealth-holders in America, few banks adequately service the needs of wealthy young Americans. Another major problem for young Americans is they lack the credit history necessary to get loans. SOFI aims to solve this problem and fill the current service gaps in the banking market. Bloomberg Research shows that 250 million Americans bank with the top 10 traditional banks. SOFI aims to target the 75 million bank customers who earn over $100,000 in annual income, drastically increasing their market share.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Valuation

To find the intrinsic value of SOFI, I built a DCF model. The key assumptions that went into my DCF model were revenue growth, EBITDA margins, WACC, and terminal growth rate.

For a five-year CAGR, I used 40% to represent my growth projections driven by SOFI's increased penetration of the digital banking market and long-term growth in U.S. Millennial wealth. Bottom-line growth resulting in future net margins of 30% with margin expansion driven by bank license approval.

Source: Created by the author using data from Bloomberg Intelligence

Finally, I used a WACC of 8.7% to represent the industry average weighted cost of capital and a 4% terminal growth to express the assumption that SOFI will grow at around 2x the rate of the U.S. economy in perpetuity.

Source: Created by the author using data from Bloomberg Intelligence

My DCF model valued the intrinsic value of SOFI to be $27.50 a share, or ~33% above SOFI's current market value.

Risks

I believe that SOFI is a best-of-breed digital bank. However, there are risks to be considered before investing. The two main sources of risk to SOFI are its lack of profitability and its exposure to capital market risk.

Because SOFI is a growth company in a rapidly evolving competitive industry, the company is far more focused on top-line growth than producing profits in the near term. SOFI spends heavily on marketing and offers promotions to attract new members. These expenses are uneconomical over the long term. If SOFI isn't on a long-term path towards profitability, the stocks could see a considerable reduction in valuation.

Another risk for SOFI is its reliance on capital markets. Because markets are inherently uncertain and volatile, a market downturn could disrupt SOFI's long-term growth. A recession or bear market could reduce revenues and make it more difficult for SOFI to raise the capital necessary to fund its growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOFI is on the path to becoming a digital banking behemoth. It's wide range of financial services makes it an all-in-one financial shop for Millennials. By positioning itself as the go-to bank for underserved young Americans, SOFI has dug a durable economic moat around its business. Additionally, the approval of a bank charter for the firm could be a catalyst for further member growth and margin expansion. At ~$20 a share, or around 33% below my fair value estimation, long-term growth investors would be wise to pick up shares.