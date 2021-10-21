small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

The Business Development Company (or BDC) market has flourished in the current market environment, with many investors piling money into high dividend investments. With interest rates at long-term lows and inflation rising, many investors feel the need to allocate toward higher-yielding assets to maintain a steady income stream. BDCs have been a major benefactor of this trend as they typically offer dividend yields above 6%-8%.

Business Development Companies operate similarly to "old school" banks, but with the same tax benefits as REITs. They use investor capital to purchase debt investments, often in smaller companies that would not usually have access to public market money. Importantly, these are typically riskier debt investments with 5%+ interest rates similar to a "B-rated" and lower bond. This means many companies BDCs are lending to have high default risks in the event of adverse market conditions such as a recession. Most BDCs also use ~2X leverage to boost returns, though this also magnifies downside risks for investors.

Despite the risks, many BDCs such as Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) have seen dramatic growth over the past year. ARCC is the largest and most successful BDC boasting a 7.8% yield today, but it did lose well over half of its value last spring in a matter of weeks. Since then, the fund has seen a stellar recovery and has significantly outperformed the BDC ETF (BIZD) over the past few years. See below:

Data by YCharts

While its returns have been strong, ARCC's leverage and book-value premium have risen since 2020. The fund has also not been outperforming BIZD for nearly two years. As such, its downside risk could be significantly higher in the event of another widespread market sell-off. ARCC has undoubtedly delivered stellar returns, but it seems that most of the conversation surrounding ARCC and other BDCs focuses on their positive attributes with minimal risk discussion.

Ares's Risky Portfolio May Falter With Tapering

Since 2008, the U.S economy has been in a prolonged period of "easy money." Interest rates have been meager by historical standards, and bouts of quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve have created immense liquidity growth. As such, many firms have had abundant access to capital, allowing them to take on abnormally high debt - hence the extreme rise in corporate debt-to-GDP since ~2012. However, rapidly rising inflation and the impending end to quantitative easing will likely result in higher interest rates in bond markets.

BDCs like ARCC are partly shielded from this due to heavy concentration in senior secured loans, which have variable rates (i.e., LIBOR spread) and are secured by some corporate asset. However, tightening in financial conditions may result in weaker business strength which could cause higher-risk debt spreads to rise. Looking at ARCC's latest 10-Q, we can see that most of its investments have interest rates of LIBOR + 5%-10%, likely giving its portfolio a return-on-assets (given no defaults) of ~7-10%.

Interestingly, we can see that ARCC's dividend yield is often very close to that of CCC-rated bonds. These are bonds with very high credit risk with a maximum one-year default rate of ~50%. See below:

Data by YCharts

Note, it may not be entirely clear due to chart scaling, but we can see that ARCC's yield peaked at ~16%, while CCC bond yields peaked at 17% in 2020. This was not always true as in 2016 when CCC yields were far higher, though this may have been due to one-off factors such as the crash in oil companies which adversely impacted the junk bond market. Ares does look to select those debt investments with the best returns-for-risk, but its portfolio does undoubtedly carry higher downside risks than would be found even in junk bond funds such as the ETF (JNK).

While Ares's portfolio is generally allocated toward "higher-risk higher-return" debt investments, it is heavily diversified between industries and geographies. Currently, Software & Services make up 20% of its portfolio, with Healthcare Services being the second largest segment at ~14%. Ares is not overly concentrated in any particular sector, so idiosyncratic risks in the energy, travel, and retail industries are unlikely to harm the fund. Thus, the chief threat facing ARCC is a broad and lasting economic decline.

Despite high credit risks, ARCC's portfolio weathered 2020 well. Its TTM EPS crashed to zero but has since fully recovered as global financial markets are generally more robust than before COVID. That said, consumer sentiment is weak, most recent economic data has been worse-than-expected, and the Fed's GDPNow growth estimate has collapsed from 6% to 0.50%.

Only time will tell if impending Federal Reserve tapering will result in a financial market crash, but there is sufficient evidence that suggests that the global economy has not recovered from COVID (and its many societal changes). Indeed, investors may want to account for the possibility that the recovery in financial assets was due largely to the ~$5 trillion Q.E liquidity infusion and not a true lasting recovery in economic prospects. If so, then impending quantitative tightening, as well as an apparent decline in economic conditions, may result in a major re-pricing of high-yield debt, which Ares depends on.

Ares Capital Is Overvalued and Overleveraged

ARCC's 7.8% yield may seem high in today's ultra-low yield market, but it is by far the lowest dividend ARCC has ever carried, with its yield normally closer to 9%. The immense demand for ARCC has also pushed its price-to-book to an elevated historical level. Even more, a change in laws last year has allowed BDCs to increase their maximum debt-to-equity from 1X to 2X, allowing Ares to increase its leverage.

As you can see below, Ares Capital has higher debt-to-equity and price-to-book than its peers, including FS KKR (FSK), Owl Rock (ORCC), and Prospect Capital (PSEC):

Data by YCharts

Most large BDCs are still trading below their book value, while ARCC is 20% above its book value. Ares Capital also has the highest leverage with a debt-to-equity of 1.16 today, compared to ~0.65X two years ago. In my view, this makes ARCC riskier than its peers since it is trading at a considerable premium to its net asset value. Additionally, while its debt-to-equity is below the legal maximum, it is far above normal levels.

The combination of these factors gives ARCC a potentially higher downside risk than its peers since the stock could quickly re-price closer to its book value. Ares also has a lower dividend yield with FS KKR's at 11.4%, Owl Rock and Prospect Capitals at ~8.6%. Any adverse market conditions could result in a more significant decline than last year since Ares carries significantly greater financial debt.

Notably, many of Ares's assets are payment-in-kind, allowing debtors interest deferment until the loan is due. This is another significant risk factor since it has allowed many would-be-defaulted debtors to defer payments, but that does not mean they will manage to meet obligations when due. In 2020, Ares's PIK interest income was $116M, which was ~14% of net investment income before taxes ($813M) compared to 6.8% in 2019. In other words, there was a significant increase in the portion of income coming from payment-in-kind deals last year. This is an important risk factor as PIK amendments may result in a surge in defaults once maturities are met. They also allow for a more considerable mismatch between earnings and cash-flows, which could partly obfuscate risk.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe ARCC is best avoided at its current valuation. Ares has been a leading pioneer in the Business Development Company market and has undoubtedly delivered stellar returns to investors over the recent years. However, the surge in popularity of ARCC has caused its book-value premium to rise considerably, giving it a lower dividend yield than its peers and potentially high re-pricing risk.

Additionally, Ares Capital has seen its balance sheet risks rise considerably since 2019. While the company has seemingly made it through a tumultuous period unscathed, this may have been partly due to payment-in-kind amendments that allowed some debtors to delay default. Additionally, the decline in LIBOR and surge in Q.E spending undoubtedly created artificial supports for financial markets. As the Federal Reserve begins to reduce its market support (as it must slow surging inflation), credit conditions may tighten and cause a rise in defaults among Ares's debtors. Indeed, the ongoing decline in the economic growth outlook may be enough to cause this.

Based on the evidence, I am firmly bearish on ARCC and would not be surprised to see the fund decline ~20% in the near term to return toward peer valuation levels (i.e., a price-to-book closer to 1X). If market conditions turn adverse, as I suspect, then ARCC could decline much further due to its increased leverage and elevated credit risk exposure. While I am not bullish on the sector, other Business Development Companies like Prospect Capital and FS KKR are likely superior to Ares due to their lower valuations and leverage.