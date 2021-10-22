Intel: Keeps Getting Worse
Summary
- Intel reported a Q3'21 revenue miss while competition continues to report surging demand.
- The company forecasts further erosion of gross margins with a massive dip to 53.5% in Q4'21.
- The stock is a value trap trading at nearly 14x '22 EPS estimates heading into the quarterly results with analyst cuts now expected following weak guidance.
As chip demand soared over the last couple of years, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has struggled to maintain market share, much less grow the revenue base. The company just completed a period of very weak results, and the guidance for Q4'21 suggests more pain ahead. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock as capital spending ramps up and cash flows sink.
Persisting Weakness
For Q3'21, Intel reported revenues grew nearly 5% YoY, but revenues missed analyst estimates by $170 million. The chip giant reported a non-GAAP EPS beat by a wide $0.60 with company earning $1.71 per share in the quarter.
Though, the number was boosted with a tax rate of just 0.4% and a large gain on equity investments. At a normal effective tax rate of 15%, Intel would've had at least $700 million in additional taxes. When combined with $1.7 billion in fewer equity gains, the quarterly EPS was mostly in line with estimates and possibly below the $1.11 per share target.
The company has guided to a Q4'21 revenue goal in line with analyst targets around $18.3 billion while the EPS guidance is below estimates at $0.90. What really stands out with guidance is the gross margin target of 53.5%. Intel has now forecast the typically strong Q4'21 revenues will generate a 650 basis point hit to gross margins after just reporting a quarter with 56.5% margins.
Source: Intel Q3'21 press release
In essence, Intel will report an EPS of just $0.90 after hitting $1.52 last Q4. The company is forecasting revenues falling again. The indications remain that Intel is picking up low-margin CPU chip deals while competitors AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are taking the higher-margin chips in data centers.
Ugly Setup
Heading into these quarterly results, Intel was already facing tons of lost market share to AMD and Nvidia. These chip companies have been growing revenues at 40%+ annual clips while Intel can't even grow anymore.
The end result with AMD and Nvidia now reaching revenue rates of $35 billion is substantial market share lost by the chip giant. The forecasts are for more lost market share ahead, with Intel reporting declining revenues in the next year and AMD and Nvidia ringing in near double-digit revenue gains for years ahead.
Intel didn't repurchase any shares in the quarter as the company plans to ramp up capital spending to build new fabs. The weakened results are more precarious with the $35.6 billion debt load and net debt of $23.7 billion.
The chip giant still forecasts generating $12.5 billion in free cash flow this year, but more spending combined with weaker margins will squeeze these cash flows. Intel forecasts spending up to $19 billion in CapEx this year, and the new capital spending will cut further into cash flows.
Just a few months ago, CEO Pat Gelsinger unveiled a new fab campus would cost anywhere from $60 billion to $120 billion over the next decade. The new fabs are part of the IDM 2.0 strategy, which would provide Intel with multiple modules capable of processing wafers for clients such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and IBM (IBM). The biggest question is how much the spending will boost the current annual capital spending levels because Intel could quickly watch the current FCFs disappear. The higher costs might not come with meaningful revenue growth as these major chip competitors may ultimately bulk at using Intel as a manufacturer.
The stock ran to $56 on more hype as Taiwan Semi. Manufacturing (TSM) had blowout numbers on strong fab demand. Intel is now poised to test the yearly lows below $50. The chip giant will be lucky to earn $4 per share going forward with the higher spending and major pressure on gross margins. The stock traded at nearly 14x 2022 EPS estimates heading into this quarterly report despite no growth and the higher risk from additional spending.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Intel remains a value trap. The risk is actually to the downside as competitors continue to steal market share from the chip giant and the company now has to replace the CFO in further signs of a difficult year ahead.
Investors should continue avoiding Intel until the company actually shows signs of producing competitive chips in the years ahead.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.