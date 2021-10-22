naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Where big-money and market monitors meet

Today's information-technology-evolved equity markets make modest trades instantaneous and cheap, but choke on sudden, big volume demands to either buy or sell a specific security.

The kind of trades probed by the hundreds (some days thousands) regularly.

Today's MM community loves 'em because they produce big fees when those block trades can be filled. But that's not usually easy, 'cause market risk is always present.

When the risk is too expensive to guard against, the block trade gets killed, not filled. Then nobody gets paid and the client still has the trade to work out. So everyone involved works hard to make it happen.

But it's a negotiation, hammered out, not in the equity market, but in the derivatives markets of swaps, futures, and options. These hedging contracts incorporate the structural leverages that can make deals go together. Arbitrage economics knits them neatly.

When block trades get done, as they frequently do, a valuable byproduct of price expectations forecasts are generated. Forecasts that, in their anticipation insight accomplishments, support the 7-8 figure annual compensations typically earned in this community.

Part of those forecasts are pictured for the Medical Care stocks in Figure 1.

Our principal interest is in The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Figure 1

The upside price reward prospects (next few months) for these stocks are scaled by the green horizontal percentage measure. Their potential risk exposure cost is on the vertical red scale. In this picture down and right is good, up and left is not-so-good. The dotted diagonal is where good meets evil.

Our interest is in ENSG at location [6]. The market-average ETF of SPY is at location [10].

The blue field symbols of Figure 1 are named in the left-hand [A] column of Figure 2, along with market behavior characteristics of each in the other columns.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com, author

Significant differences exist between these issues in liquidity (trade volume in relation to market cap) yet typical trade spreads are, but for just a few, surprisingly homogenous.

A much wider array exists of where today's prices [D] are in relation to the expected few months' coming price range [B] to [C]. The Range Index [G] tells what percent of the whole forecast lies below today's price, between [D] and [C].

Those price ranges, averaging their [B] high 15% above the market quote [D] low, suggests significant opportunity for interim price gains along the longer-term earnings or price path, as seen by "street" analysts. And column [H] tells what percentage of prior-day forecasts have had profitable outcomes, given each stock's today RI [G].

These RIs are used to develop prior histories for the forecasts of each medical care stock. Column [L] tells how many of those priors formed each stock's sample, and [M] tells how many days of such forecasts in the past 5 years they were drawn from.

What really matters...

In the prices forecasting game are the answers to the 3 "hows": How big a gain can occur, How likely it may exist to be captured, and How soon it can happen.

[E] forecasts expectations of reward size, while [I] tells of what previously actually happened in prior similar circumstances, including disappointments, and [J] indicates what length of time capital has needed to be committed in past prior situations like the present. [H] keeps score on the actual capture frequency, and 100 minus [H] counts the disappointments.

We apply [H] and its complement to [E] and [F] in [O] and [P] to get a net of [Q] which can be divided by [J] to get a figure of merit (fom), useful for ranking. The fom's unit of measure, the basis point, is 1/100th of a percent, needed to be tiny because of the brief and irregular time periods often encountered in financial projects and comparisons like these.

Figure 2's rows have been ranked, highest to lowest, by [R]'s fom, down to the blue-data rows of market-index ETF (SPY) and our more-inclusive average of MM price-range forecast average.

Averages of the over 3,500 stocks and ETFs comprising the Market-Makers' forecast population are shown in the blue summary section at the bottom of Figure 2. For comparison, so are averages of this day's top 20 ranked stocks and ETFs, the population from which the 20 were drawn, and the SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) as a market proxy.

Comparison of Payoffs and Odds of probability

A map of the probable payoffs of these stocks, in the same manner of Figure 1, is provided in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Here locations most favorable to wealth-building investors are like Figure 1, best is down and to the right. Our focus is on ENSG at location [3]. The market-index ETF of SPY is at location [6].

This industry group offers several securities that have well-above-average attractions in many important investment dimensions.

Conclusion

Investors have many and varied circumstances influencing their preferences, so we refrain from recommending one issue over another. Instead we present the many conditions impacting prices and leave the specific choices to those whose capital is being committed.

Where assurance of the greatest amount of profitability in the least amount of time is important, column [R] is ranked by the fom to that purpose. The Ensign Group clearly outranks the others to build portfolio wealth as a holding in coming months.

Comparison is the essence of evaluation.

