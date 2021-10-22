Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, we'll take a first look at Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), a company in the business of storage solutions. In that, it's similar to a company I recently wrote about - but in other things, this one is completely different.

It's time to take a look at one of the largest data storage companies in the world.

(Source: Seagate)

Seagate Technologies - What does the company do?

The company, originally based out of the US, now headquartered in Ireland, is one of the largest data storage businesses in the world. The company was the inventor of the modern 5.25-inch hard disk drive, or HDD, which at inception had a storage capacity of 5 megabytes. The company was a massive player during the microcomputer market back in the '80s and had some very fruitful momentum due to IBM (IBM).

Today, 30 years later, the company practically dominates the HDD industry, together with competitor Western Digital (WDC), a company I recently wrote on.

Company growth has come through M&As for the most part, and Seagate has some major companies under its belt, former companies that I myself had HDD's from during my youth. We're talking about Connor Peripherals, Maxtor, and even Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) HDD business.

The company has gone through iterations of being a public and private business and most recently became public again back in 2002.

Some of the company's tailwinds are very similar to what we saw in Western Digital. That's not strange, given that the companies are in the same sector. The fields the company is active in are growing massively.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

Overall data growth is fuelling storage demands, and the transition to cloud is a big part of this. From 2015 to 2020, the development has been massive, with 25% to 40% now stored in the cloud. If the same development repeats, we can see massive growth in demand even from this point on forward. Companies also don't choose solid-state drives, but hard disk drives, to store their masses of data -a t least at this point.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

And Seagate is a huge part of this development. The company has 40+ years of storage experience, and this experience turns it into one of the more promising businesses in the entire field. A cyclical business, but a promising one. Seagate doesn't have the same SSD sector exposure and the same breadth of sectors that its competitor does - in fact, it has a focus on that Hard disk drive segment, but it's excellent at what it does, and I would argue, better than Western Digital at this.

Seagate Technologies, through its fields, is very well-positioned to meet these challenges. It's launching cloud storage platforms, which is a $50B market opportunity, and the company has already proven its ability to generate copious amounts of FCF for its shareholders here.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

The company is fundamentally well-managed by a team of experts with years in the industry. The company lacks an S&P credit rating but has a market cap of over $18B with an overall upwards trend since the poor year of 2016.

The company's current segments are typically categorized into a geographical structure in the company's financials, with Asia-Pacific being by far the largest sector at almost half of overall revenues. Over 70% of the company's sales are made to OEM's, as opposed to Distributors and Retailers.

The company researches, manufactures and sells hard drive products, including but not limited to Enterprise HDDs, Systems for Video and Image applications, NAS drives, Mission-critical HDDs and SSDs, Desktop drives, Notebook drives, DVR's and Gaming drives. The company now also has cloud tech, data services, Rack services, and intelligent storage software.

Only one customer accounts for more than 10%, at 11% of the company's consolidated revenue during the 2021 fiscal.

Now, this company has been a very solid grower. If you invested in 2003, your investment of $10,000 would have at this point become $96,766, which comes to a 12.8% annualized RoR, compared to the 9.6% S&P 500 return. Especially dividends have been great, growing on average 26.7% CAGR. The company has an EPS payout ratio of below 50%, though this fluctuates quite a bit. I should also note that most of the dividend growth has already happened, with some years seeing growth in triple digits. For the last 2-5 years, we're looking at 0-4% annual dividend growth.

I don't consider this company to be a particularly appealing dividend growth stock. However, at current numbers, Seagate is yielding 3.33%, which for the sector is very good.

The company's customers include everything from gaming suppliers and OEM's, to military companies such as Raytheon (RTX). In the end, everyone needs storage, and the company has the right prerequisites to manage any customer needing their services.

Seagate is targeting Storage as a service and expects this to grow incredibly over the coming few years.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

The company means to deliver through growing revenue, optimizing FCF, and superior capital allocation to drive superb returns - and FY20 results confirm that Seagate is on the right track here.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

So with the recent year excellent, let's look at the recent set of results.

Seagate Holdings - How has the company been doing?

The company has a different fiscal period, so we have results for 2021 fiscal already. This fiscal was excellent, and the 4Q21 was the crowning glory of the year. The company's quarterly revenues were over $3B for the first time in over 6 years, and the company managed nearly 30% non-GAAP gross margins. The company's EPS is up 35% on a sequential basis, which is the highest level in 9 years.

The company also saw the third consecutive quarter of record-level HDD shipments. We're looking at some near-ridiculous levels, but that is based on current industry trends - and the company is looking to increase.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

Not only that, but the returns were excellent. The company has returned over $2.7B through repurchases and dividends, and Seagate has bought back 13% of its shares in 2021 alone, really taking advantage of the comparative undervaluation we'll be looking into soon.

The point is, overall financial numbers for 2021 fiscal were excellent. Some truly excellent trends and highlights, with the average capacity for a Seagate Drive, really going up.

(Source: Seagate Technologies)

There were some excellent market highlights, with the decline rate in legacy markets slowing down, growing demand for key hard drive, cloud center demand growth, VIA recovery, and similar upsides. Seagate is in a position not to just gain advantage from its own cloud operations, it's set to profit from everyone's cloud operations - because they build the parts that companies need to manage their clouds.

This is the reason I like to own manufacturers - as close to the "base" as possible, as opposed to owning simply one operator of a cloud operation.

The company's current capital position is healthy. With a debt of around $5.1B with an average interest of 4.3%, maturing on average at 6 years, I would say this company has a quicker set of maturities than some. But it's well-laddered, no year more than half a billion and with the company's operational cash flow there's plenty of space here.

Seagate also has plenty of liquidity on hand to handle all matters cash - almost $3B, including a $1.725B revolver. Seagate's debt ratio is low, and interest coverage is over 11X at this point and on a 4Q21 basis.

The company has extended its leadership in key segments by being the first to commercialize HAMR technologies, the first to deliver dual-actuator performance drives which are already being shipped as of 2021 fiscal. The company not only does this but also expects to ship 20-terabyte PMR drives in the second half of fiscal 2022.

The company is also doing some great things in high-density storage.

For example, last month, we introduced CORVAULT to our family of cost-efficient, high-density storage systems. CORVAULT combines Seagate's internally designed storage systems' ASICs with our intelligent self-healing software and data security technologies, which results in a high-reliability storage solution at petabyte scale, ideal for private cloud and macro edge data centers. (Source: Seagate Technologies Earnings Call)

Overall, expectations are for trends to continue in a positive direction here. Based on these results and these trends, I believe it's time to look at the company valuation.

Seagate Technologies - What is the valuation?

Now, Seagate typically trades at a discount. This is due to a few factors, but in part, we're looking at limited history and volatility in the company's earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The only way and I mean the only way to buy these companies is at an undervaluation to make sure there's a good amount of overall safety - that you're paying a cheap price for what is essentially a great business.

At current levels, we're looking at a 12.5X average weighted P/E, which comes at a 3.33% yield. This is quite expensive on a 10-year basis, but down from peak valuations which we saw a few months ago. More than that, the current expectations for the company give us quite an excellent potential upside, even on a very conservative 10-12X forward P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A 16.7% annual upside, or over 51% in 4 less than 4 years, is an excellent RoR, even with some of the cyclical risk here. Taking a position against Seagate here essentially means that you're betting that the development won't go in the trajectory that the market and the company expect. Given what we're seeing today, I find this a somewhat unbelievable or irrational position to take - but please do share your reasons if you disagree, as I would be genuinely interested in hearing them.

Even if we're dropping that target to 10X P/E, you'll still make nearly 30% in less than 4 years, or almost 10% per year at a 3.33% yield. Compared to the non-yield of certain competitors, this is quite excellent.

Risks do certainly exist - but as one of the biggest HDD companies in the world, Seagate has certain qualities here that are very hard to argue against - not to mention global market trends, data trends, the cloud market, and overall demand.

Analysts would agree with this.

Seagate has a current analyst target by 21 S&P global analysts of an average of around $100/share, giving us an upside of 24%. What's more, unlike most analysts, these ones are usually fairly straight on the money with the company.

(Source: Tikr.com)

I firmly believe that the current dip we've seen is transitory, and does not represent Seagate's actual earning power or future - and I believe the market will wise up Seagate's potential results going forward.

But until then, we're gifted with the opportunity to invest at what could be an appealing discount here. It's hard to say whether the company will drop more, but let's see what we can do with what's currently on offer.

How To Invest In Seagate Technologies

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

Seagate Technologies is a solid common share buy at this valuation. While there are technically better opportunities out there due to overall safety, this is a solid "BUY" with a 10%+ undervaluation and a 3.33% yield, an upside of between 30-50% on a 3-year basis.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

There's a real advantage to volatility in a stock - higher options premiums, especially in the future. For this option, you're making 13.41% annualized without even putting money down - and if you do end up buying it there, you're getting it at a nearly 4% yield and under $70/share. That's also less than it has been trading for the entirety of 2021 (excluding January).

If you think that's too much risk, you can get over 9% by dropping the strike to $70 - and even the $65 strikes give you a 7.5% return, at a superb buy-in price.

This, I believe, is the best option for buying this company if you're able to handle the capital exposure.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I don't consider selling calls a good option here, as the company is set to really appreciate it. However, there are options available if that is what you want to do.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

If you're willing to put your shares on the market here, you're able to get 4% for waiting to sell at a strike of $100. Not a good option, as I see it, but it's available if you really want to bet against Seagate.

Thesis

The current thesis for STX is as follows.

This is a qualitative company in a great position and set to grow double digits over the next few years. The valuation is good, the fundamentals, apart from not credit rating, are solid.

With the current upsides, two main avenues of investing in STX are currently available to you. Options and the common stock.

I consider the option the best way to invest here - it's safest, and you're actually bidding to own STX at a very low price.

However, if you believe the company might grow even faster, the common is a better choice here.

Either way, STX is a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

STX is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process, through #3 and #4 - but I'd go for the option before the common here.

Thank you for reading.