EugeneTomeev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

JDE Peet’s (OTCPK:JDEPF) (OTC:JDEPY) is the world’s largest coffee and tea company as it distributes coffee and tea (including the Pickwick brand) in more than 100 countries. The business model is actually quite simple as it purchases coffee and tea from farmers and processes it into end-products which are marketed to consumers (both in a B2B and a B2C setting). The COVID pandemic in 2020 had a negative impact on the away-from-home segment but JDE’s performance last year wasn’t as bad as some feared. The share price has been sliding the past few months so I'm mulling over going long.

Source: Yahoo Finance

JDE’s main listing is in Amsterdam where the company is listed with JDEP as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume exceeds 250,000 shares making it the most liquid listing. The current market capitalization based on a share price of just over 25.30 EUR per share is about 12.7B EUR. The Amsterdam listing also has options available.

The profit boost in the first half of the year will be very helpful

When JDE Peet’s announced its full-year results, it was guiding for a 3%-5% organic revenue increase with a low single-digit EBIT growth while the company wanted to ensure the debt ratio would stay below three times the EBITDA by the end of the year.

We're now about 80% into the year and although the Q3 trading update hasn’t been released yet, I wanted to already have a closer look at JDE as the recent share price behavior could indicate that any earnings or revenue beat could boost the share price.

In the first semester of this year, JDE kept the revenue more or less stable. There was a 0.5% revenue increase but the organic revenue increase was approximately 4.2% thanks to the levels of "in home" consumption which are picking up the slack from the "away from home" division. The total revenue came in at just over 3.25B EUR, and coffee remains the main driver as it represents about 86% of the total revenue in the first semester.

Source: Financial statements

As you can see in the image above, JDE was able to cut costs: the COGS decreased by more than 4% while the SG&A expenses also decreased. The combination of the lower expenses and the slightly higher reported revenue resulted in JDE Peet reporting an operating income of 535M EUR, an increase of about 37% compared to the first half of 2020. The net finance expenses also decreased from 122M EUR to 64M EUR and this boosted both the pre-tax income as well as the net income. The net income of 379M EUR represents an EPS of approximately 0.75 EUR.

Keep in mind the lower net finance expense doesn’t mean the company’s cost of debt has decreased. The net interest expenses did decrease from 80M EUR to 70M EUR and the majority of the difference is caused by fluctuations in the value of derivatives and on the FX market. We can reasonably expect the full-year net interest expenses to be around 130-140M EUR.

I was originally attracted to JDE Peet’s because its capital expenditures tend to be lower than the depreciation expenses. In the first half of 2021, for instance, the adjusted operating cash flow including net interest payments was approximately 585M EUR.

Source: financial statements

As you can see above, the total capex was just 101M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow result of 484M EUR or almost 97 cents per share. We should however expect to see the capital expenditures increase in the second semester.

So why did the share price move down after this set of robust results? Inflation. JDE warned for strong input cost pressure with a sharp increase in the coffee prices. JDE Peet’s provided some useful pieces of information when it discussed the cost inflation as it tried to prove consumer prices tend to follow the price of coffee as the consumption is inelastic to the price.

Source: company presentation

In the past, JDE Peet’s has always been able to pass on the extra costs to the consumers and the company appears to be relatively confident it will be able to do the exact same thing this time around. Of course there will be a transition period as it will take some time for JDE to hike its prices, but while there may be a negative impact in the short term, JDE should be able to restore its margins in the longer term.

Investment thesis

Thanks to the strong performance in the first half of the year, JDE already met its debt ratio guidance as it ended June with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 3, making it quite likely the company will end the year with a debt ratio below 3 (unless there are some unforeseen changes in the working capital position).

Source: company presentation

While cost inflation for sure will be a short-term headwind, I think the bad news may already be priced in and I will be looking to initiate a long position in JDE Peet’s.