anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

The Light in the Basement

Here is another "Mom's basement" start-up success story. Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA) opened on the NASDAQ about four months ago via a SPAC. Wall Street, according to Seeking Alpha's assessment, has the stock at Very Bullish. I am intrigued by the backstory, impressed with the revenue growth, but only give it a Moderate Buy based on speculation.

Founded in 2007, Taboola primarily sells native advertising with a twist. Most often, developers create ads and recommend placements based on the preferences of the advertiser; i.e., advertising promotes their image. Advertisers choose the products to advertise. The choice of platforms, digital or print media, where and when are up to the advertiser. They hope to convince consumers the messages and products and appealing.

Taboola handles all that for the customer. That seems where comparisons to traditional ad agencies end. Taboola software delivers, according to assessments of what search engines report, what users might also like. It includes new and updated content in real-time whether the searches are navigational, informational, or transactional. CEO Adam Singolda told Forbes, a user searches for content, receives it on a share from others, or opportunistically comes across content. Taboola helms all the possibilities uncovering and driving content "you may like."

Taboola claims:

500M daily active users

9,000 publishers

+13,000 advertisers

1,400 employees

500,000 recommendations per second

100 terabyte of data per day

Where the Sidewalk Has Taken Taboola

Adam Singolda developed the original Taboola software so he could watch the entertainment shows of the same ilk. Singolda is the founder and CEO of a company sporting a $2.16B market cap. TBLA operates in an industry expected to fly from $85.83B in 2020 to a total global value of $402B by 2025.

Shares trade between $7.80 and ~$11. In August, the company reported Q2 '21 revenue of $329M (+23% Y/Y). GAAP EPS was reported at -$1.39. "For the year, TBLA now expects revenue of $1.316-1.323B (prior: $1.298-$1.308B; consensus: $403.36M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $150-$153 million (prior: $140-$150 million)." Total cash held was $585.2. Debt is $67.85M. On September 28, '21, Taboola announced it expects to report revenue of ~$1.7B in FY '22.

Source Yahoo Finance

I am hesitant and disappointed the company, in business 11 years, generates -$23.4M net income (down from -$28M FY'19). Turning a profit is where Singolda needs to focus. Mounting losses and a summertime acquisition are building debt. Building debt when inflation and interest rate increases might suppress the stock price. The high market cap makes borrowing easier.

Some of the increase will come from the recent acquisition of Connexity for a reported $800M. Connexity is an e-commerce platform. The firm reports 1,600 merchants, 6.000 publishers, and 100M shoppers are active on its site. Revenue grew 60% Y/Y at Connexity.

The acquisition creates a Company with ex-TAC Gross profit of over $500 million and ~$185 million of adjusted EBITDA over the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the largest e-Commerce media platform on the open web.

Singolda is clear what he thinks Connexity can do for Taboola: "supercharge our business and position us to capture more of the $100B+ of the available TAM…We are laser focused on execution and delivering on the huge opportunity before us." His singular nisus worries us. Business guru Peter Drucker's first rule for successful acquisitions is knowing "what the buyer can do for the acquired company."

We are not sure how much money TBLA can bring to Connexity and e-commerce market savvy. We do not see the depth of staff at Taboola to deliver better management, cost-saving efficiencies, and a higher grade of customer service. Internet sales are already dominated by a tenacious web of giants and wannabes.

Where the Sidewalk Ends

One advantage TBLA brings to Connexity is the benefits of Singolda's software to marketers and enterprising publishers. It might attract more of them to Connexity. We think this drives financial analysts to give TBLA bullish and very bullish ratings. Their average price target ranges from $11 to $17. We estimate investors can probably expect the stock to climb to the $11 range over the next 12 months. It might go higher if financials to be reported in November come in stronger.

Growth continues at Taboola. Line Today Hong Kong has 188M global monthly users. Line Today selected Taboola to power ad module recommendations. NBC Sports and Taboola announced this month a multi-year deal that all its digital properties will use Taboola exclusively for video monetization and content recommendations.

There is not a lot of interest yet in the company or the stock. Trading volume is light, but the favorable sentiment is on the upside. Singolda owns 2.3% of the shares. 51% are owned by the public. Hedge funds bought ~$16M of stock recently, and the short interest is a meager 1.37%.

M&A activity in the Israeli tech sector is red hot. Foreign firms are bidding up prices. Taboola is growing in size and recognition; it may soon become a twinkle in the eye of a suitor? All considered the stock at $9 per share is a moderate buying opportunity for retail value investors in a reopening economy despite all its bottlenecks.