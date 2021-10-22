Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC)(NASDAQ:DWACW)(NASDAQ:DWACU) soared on Thursday on news that it was merging with Trump Media Corp., which is former President Donald Trump’s planned social media platform. The stock opened around 27% higher but closed the day up 360%. Is this just a #meme stock, or is there more to the story? In this article, I analyze the potential value in this company, and conclude that there is indeed a potential fundamental basis if the company can utilize its cash infusion to successfully create a social media platform. At the same time, this investment looks very speculative as the funds should be considered akin to venture capital as the investment appears to be based on future goals rather than current cash flows.

DWAC Stock Price

DWAC came public on September 3rd with $250 million on its balance sheet, and has found a target less than 2 months later. Clearly, Wall Street was very impressed with the target, as DWAC has found itself rising nearly 4x overnight.

With the stock rising rapidly, this is a good moment to try to see if there's still fundamental value left for future investors.

An Appealing Story

Trump Media Corp. (‘TMTG’) has framed itself as having the potential to disrupt the Big Tech companies Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

(SPAC Presentation)

TMTG would operate 3 primary businesses, those being a social network, streaming service, and news provider.

(SPAC Presentation)

Longer term, TMTG also expects to challenge AMZN, GOOGL, and Microsoft (MSFT) in the cloud, as well as Stripe in payment processing. What would make TMTG different?

TMTG’s streaming service would be called TMTG+, borrowing the successfully named Disney+. TMTG+ would feature “non-woke” entertainment.

(SPAC Presentation)

It appears that the main draw of TMTG would be its social media platform, which will be called “TRUTH Social.” TMTG notes that one third of people that it surveyed would use a social media platform that was backed by former President Trump.

(SPAC Presentation)

TMTG expects that former President Trump’s large following will help catalyze the growth of Truth Social.

(SPAC Presentation)

There is great market opportunity, as TMTG shows the following slide, with the obvious implication that it can take advantage of the already mature markets in video streaming and social networks.

(SPAC Presentation)

Verdict

I was surprised to see little, if any discussion regarding concrete financial numbers. The ambition is clearly there, with a lot of promise, but it is unclear if TMTG has already created a successfully performing product in either the social media, news provider, or video streaming space. As such, it is reasonable if the reader views TMTG as being mainly a “#meme stock,” as it appears that the stock is not trading on fundamentals. Perhaps the investor base is buying the stock purely based on hype and the belief that others will also buy the stock for hype. It is reasonable to question if TMTG will be able to fund all of its ambitions with the minimal $250 million cash infusion available from DWAC.

That said, one could also view the stock as presenting some sort of venture capital to TMTG, which may be able to use its rising stock price as a cheap source of secondary capital later, after it officially comes public. Perhaps one could make the case that it is unprecedented for a social media company (or video streaming company, etc.) to be started with such a viral following, thus it isn’t immediately clear that TMTG will fail in its attempt to build a viral social platform.

The starting valuation was $1.7 billion inclusive of earnouts, which appears likely to be paid out given the current stock price. Based on the current stock price around $50 per share, the approximate valuation is around $8.5 billion. I could see the argument that this is too expensive for a company where it is not immediately clear if a product even exists, but I could also see the argument that much upside remains if TMTG can use future raised capital to successfully build a social media platform.

Some basic back of the envelope math suggests that if TMTG can get even 10 million or about 11% of former President Trump’s Twitter following, and earn even $20 annually per user in the first year, then TMTG might have $200 million in annual revenues. I note that Facebook (FB) earns around $200 per year from its United States & Canada users. Based on that revenue run-rate, TMTG might be trading at around 40-50x revenues, which wouldn’t be too unreasonable if the company can prove strong growth rates.

That said, this analysis is likely thinking too far forward for what most investors are likely treating as mainly a speculative play. It is worth noting that even though DWAC trades near $50 per share, the warrants, DWACW, trade around $11. DWACW has an exercise price of $11.50, suggesting that they are intrinsically undervalued.

The catch is of course that DWACW will not be exercisable until some time after the completion of the transaction, and thus will not trade according to its "intrinsic" value in the near term. Those looking to invest in DWAC might find the warrants to be more appropriate, though I must conclude that both DWAC and DWACW appear to be highly speculative.