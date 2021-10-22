8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

BDCs (BIZD) have been on a great run over the past year, nearly doubling the performance of the broader stock market (SPY):

Data by YCharts

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are two of the best in the BDC sector with long and storied histories of significantly outperforming the market over the long term while also sustaining and growing their dividends over time:

Data by YCharts

Which one is the better buy today? In this article we will compare these two blue chip BDCs and offer our take on why ARCC is a better buy today than MAIN.

#1. Business Model

MAIN has established itself as the gold standard of BDCs as it has never cut its monthly dividend - even during the Great Recession - and as a result commands a very large premium to book value. The company is therefore then empowered to issue new equity capital and reinvest it accretively at will since it can sell stocks to the public market at a premium to NAV and then reinvest the proceeds into new investments at NAV, thereby growing cash flows per share consistently and continuing its virtuous cycle of consistent dividend growth and share price appreciation.

Another big driver of MAIN's long-term outperformance is its focus on buying equity investments alongside debt investments to a much bigger degree than many of its peers. It then periodically sells its equity investments and recycles the proceeds into new investments, thereby driving strong capital appreciation alongside the stable cash flows from its debt investments that support its dividend.

The company also benefits from an attractive asset management advisory business and significant insider ownership of MAIN shares, firmly aligning management with shareholders. Its internal management combined with prudent operating cost management gives it one of the lowest operating expense ratios in the entire industry (~1.4% compared to an industry-wide average of ~2.7%).

As of the end of Q2, MAIN's investment portfolio was 45% allocated to Lower Middle Market loans, 29% to Private Loans, 15% to Middle Market Equity Investments, and 11% Other investments. MAIN also has a very widely diversified investment portfolio by industry, with no greater than 7% exposure to any single industry. As a result, it is unlikely to be significantly impacted by major disruptions to individual industries.

ARCC is also highly regarded by BDC investors as it boasts a nearly as impressive long-term track record of outperforming the broader market and for never cutting and gradually growing its dividend. As a result, it currently commands a premium to NAV as well, though not nearly as impressive as MAIN's given that ARCC's track record is not quite as strong and the BDC is externally managed rather than internally managed like MAIN is. As a result, management is not quite as strongly aligned with shareholders and management fees are a bit higher.

ARCC also differs from MAIN in that a much greater percentage of its portfolio is allocated to debt. In fact, 83% of its investments are allocated to senior debt and 47% of its portfolio is allocated to first lien senior secured loans. As a result, its portfolio is likely going to perform better than MAIN's during a fierce recession whereas MAIN's is likely to outperform during prosperous times.

Something else we like about ARCC is that it invests heavily in the most in-favor sectors like software and healthcare, further boosting the conservative profile of its portfolio.

source: Investor Presentation

Overall, MAIN gets the slight edge on business model, primarily due to the fact that it is internally managed and has lower management fees and has proven to be a very effective equity investor over the years. Additionally, its monthly dividend payout - though not a big deal - is generally more convenient for investors than the quarterly dividend payout schedule followed by ARCC.

That said, for investors who are looking for a more defensive positioning of a portfolio, ARCC is preferable given its larger allocation to senior debt investments.

#2. Balance Sheet

Both companies also boast investment grade balance sheets that are among the best in the BDC sector.

MAIN's biggest strength is the fact that it can issue equity in such an accretive manner, so its dependence on accessing debt markets is not as great as it is for nearly any other BDC out there.

As a result, its debt metrics are very conservative (4.04 interest coverage ratio, 0.85 net debt to NAV ratio, and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule that includes an $855 million credit facility on which only $169 million is drawn at LIBOR + 1.875% interest rate terms).

ARCC is also very strong with a well-laddered debt maturity ladder:

Source: Investor Presentation

85% of ARCC's debt is fixed rate interest and 67% of it matures in 2025 or later. 11% of it matures in 2022, 8% matures in 2023, and 14% matures in 2024. All of their floating rate debt matures in either 2025 or 2026 and terms are LIBOR+1.75%-2%. Its leverage ratio is also pretty reasonable, though it is noticeably higher than MAIN's at 1.08x. However, this is understandable given that its portfolio has a much higher allocation to debt than equity so it is better positioned to service a higher leverage ratio.

As a result, we view ARCC's balance sheet strength as being pretty comparably to MAIN's overall. Still, we give a slight edge to MAIN here simply for the reason that it is able to raise equity capital much more easily than ARCC since its shares trade at a significantly larger premium to NAV than ARCC's do. As a result, it is better positioned to meet its capital needs through a market down turn than ARCC is.

#3. Valuation

Here ARCC wins the battle hands-down as its dividend yield (7.8%) and price to NAV ratio (1.2) are both more attractive than MAIN's (5.8% dividend yield and 1.9 price to NAV ratio). MAIN does win on cost efficiencies as we already discussed, but investors in ARCC get significantly higher earnings and dividend yields than investors in MAIN do.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

MAIN and ARCC are both clear leaders in the BDC space along with a select few other blue chips. MAIN deploys a more aggressive equity investment strategy and operates more efficiently as an internally managed company. In contrast, ARCC takes a more conservative approach with its senior secured debt focused investment portfolio but also operates less efficiently as an externally managed BDC.

Both companies have solid balance sheets that warrant them investment grade credit ratings. That said, ARCC is far cheaper than MAIN and as a result investors enjoy significantly superior income yields as well as greater retained cash flows to fuel future growth.

We also believe that ARCC is just now really starting to rev up its dividend growth engine. As its CEO stated at an investment conference few weeks ago:

We look at the dividend every quarter; I think we're taking a particularly hard look at it now, because we've got a handful of quarters now in a row where we've continued to just demonstrate earnings well in excess to the dividend, right... so we just increased the dividend a $1.00, it was a very easy increase for us. Could we/should we have done more? Maybe, I just say that, look, we're evaluating the dividend as we speak, relative to the current environment, I think any big changes around specials and all that kind of stuff we tend to like to do at year end, right, we'll look at where the company comes out from a tax basis at year end, there's some funky intricacies of managing the BDC in terms of tax. And I think once we get through this fiscal year, look at the tax position we're in will have a pretty significant, maybe more significant than we do on a quarterly basis discussion with the board and figure out where we go from here. But we're in a great position, right, we can probably increase the dividend more as well as pay special, but we just haven't determined whether that makes sense at this point or not.

As a result, we continue to favor ARCC as the better buy of these two blue-chip BDCs and expect investors at current prices to outperform investors in MAIN at current prices over the long term while also enjoying greater income.