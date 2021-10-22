kodda/iStock via Getty Images

The DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a classic, utilities and fixed income-oriented closed-end fund which uses current income to drive total returns. Having launched in 1987, the fund has never cut its distribution providing one of the longest successful dividend histories of a public CEF.

What is the DNP Select Income Fund?

The DNP Select Income Fund is a closed-end fund which utilizes a portfolio comprised to common stock and fixed income to drive total return. The fund has provided impressive performance over nearly all-time frames since its inception. The firm was launched by Virtus Investment Management and is today run by Duff & Phelps. Without diving too deep, the manager has extensive experience investing in infrastructure, utilities, and real assets. Our confidence in the manager is high given their experience and DNP’s focus on these asset classes.

In today’s environment, DNP offers investors a simple value proposition. The fund can beat inflation through a reliable dividend which generates a current yield over 7%. With the current rate of inflation remaining north of 5.00%, investors are rightfully concerned other yield producing assets will not suffice. Given the fund’s track record, we believe it is likely that DNP will see continued success over the long term, but not without challenges. Let’s dive into DNP’s portfolio and see what has created this long record of success.

Portfolio

As we mentioned, DNP employs a utilities and infrastructure-focused strategy to generate its returns. The fund generally maintains an allocation of approximately 80% common stock with additional income support from a 20% fixed income allocation. In addition, there is a small allocation to Master Limited Partnerships or MLPs. For investors who are unfamiliar, MLPs are publicly traded partnerships which generally invest in infrastructure projects such as midstream pipelines. The fund dictates that under normal circumstances, it will invest more than 65% of total assets in public utilities companies engaged in electricity, gas, or telecom services.

Source: DNP

Digging deeper, the fund is diversified across three primary industry sectors Electric, Gas, & Water (67%), Oil & Gas Storage (16%), and Communications (15%). While industries are concentrated, the tenant base is well spread with limited exposure to any single company. As on the second quarter, no individual position accounted for more than 2.6% of total portfolio assets.

Source: DNP

The well diversified portfolio spreads an investment away from concentration risk, instead providing exposure to the broad sector. We all understand the essential nature of diversification over the long term. This wisdom is especially applicable to the utilities and infrastructure sectors which can suffer extreme legal adversity, such as PG&E Corp. (PCG). Inside of the funds top ten are some of the most well established players in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

The fund’s three largest holdings have all outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) over a three-year time frame. Although we would like to attribute this success entirely to the fund’s management, we should also acknowledge that utilities benefit from economies of scale and the financing benefits that accompany. The larger players have generally performed well over longer cycles.

DNP merged with a sister fund, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (formerly DUC), earlier this year. The merger contributed to DNP’s current fixed income allocation. While a looming increase in interest rates gives us hesitancy to touch traditional fixed income assets, DNP’s allocation is modest and well-constructed. Most of the fixed income allocation is investment grade, with only 5.2% carrying a rating below BBB. In fact, the fund mandates that all fixed income investments must carry an investment grade rating from two national ratings agencies at the time of purchase.

The fixed income assets have an effective average maturity of 5.8 years and a duration of 4.8 years. While still at risk of rising rates, the shorter duration provides a greater level of protection than some competitors.

Source: DNP

As is consistent with many CEFs, DNP employs leverage to amplify shareholder returns. The fund employs a combination of preferred stock, secured notes, and other borrowings to accretive invest in new opportunities. Given the fund’s performance and consistency, DNP has been highly successful in incorporating leverage into the funds overall strategy while mitigating the associated risks. As of July 31, the fund has outstanding $207 million preferred stock, $598 million secured borrowings, and $300 million secured notes.

The fund recently redeemed $93 million of outstanding preferred shares based on mandatory redemption. The redemption was financed through the fund’s existing credit facility. Overall, DNP employs a conservative leverage ratio of approximately 25%. While leverage is inherently aggressive, other funds have higher leverage ratios up to 50%.

Performance

DNP has strongly benefitted from sector-wide success in the utilities business. Historically, utilities and infrastructure have proven to be a resilient asset classes due to their essential function in society. The firms which provide these essentials have strong tailwinds given their broader support systems and reliable customer base. This performance has been furthered by an advantageous financing environment via low interest rates. Low borrowing costs have financed rapid expansion for some utility providers as their access to capital remained strong.

Having set the stage for utility success, DNP’s performance over a relative benchmark becomes paramount, especially given the added risk of leverage employed by the fund. Unfortunately, DNP has been unable to reach this goal. The fund has trailed its internal benchmark over one-, three-, five-, and ten-year time frames.

Source: DNP

DNP’s returns over these time periods are problematic. Added risk of leverage exposure (which we will discuss shortly) has not been able to successfully capitalize on the broader tailwinds in the sector. For example, below we see a five year total return comparison between DNP and XLU. We mentioned before, the fund’s three largest holdings have outperformed the broader index, however DNP has trailed in terms of total return. Going one step further, investors holding DNP in taxable accounts have incurred the ongoing liability associated with the distributions, digging an even deeper hole for total return net of taxes.

This performance delta is troubling in our opinion. We would even go so far as to say in an unprecedentedly difficult market such as prolonged rising rates, DNP may struggle to maintain its unbelievably steady distribution, disrupting the longstanding record. However, under those circumstances, DNP will be in good company.

Let’s compare DNP’s underperformance to another familiar segment, REIT CEFs. We have recently covered a variety of CEFs managed by Cohen & Steers (CNS). CNS is one of few asset managers with dedicated real estate teams who provide their expertise on the narrowly focused funds. However, the specificity has paid dividends (pun intended), as their funds have successfully outperformed their benchmarks, in addition to the S&P 500. Let’s look at the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). The fund is similarly leveraged to DNP and provides pure exposure to real estate investment trusts. RQI speaks for itself given the meaningful outperformance over the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). For our full perspective on RQI, please see our recent article.

In a perfect world, DNP would produce outperformance in a comparable manner, still at the expense of added volatility. However, this has not been the case.

Dividend

Since DNP is an income-oriented fund, it is crucial to understand where the return is being derived. Most of the DNP’s total return has been given to investors through distributions. Price appreciation over the long term has been minimal in comparison to overall return distributed through income.

With this understanding, the health and outlook of the dividend become critical to the future success of the fund. We have mentioned several times that the fund has an incredible record of making dividend payments. With over three decades of continuous payments, DNP has likely been making payments longer than some readers have been alive. As a further feather in DNP’s cap, the board authorizes payments in quarterly increments, adding an added layer of predictability for those dependent upon DNP’s monthly income.

How has DNP been able to make these payments consistently over a variety of market cycles including the tech bubble in the early 2000s, the Great Financial Crisis, and COVID-19? The answer is the flexible nature of CEF distributions. Closed end funds make distribution payments through three primary sources, current income, capital gain, and return of capital. Each carries a specific tax consequence for investors holding DNP is taxable accounts. DNP makes level payments, first sourcing income from dividends and interest distributed by securities held in the fund. Should this regular income not cover the payments, DNP can distribute capital gains or return principal to investors. The latter is viewed negatively being that the distribution cannibalizes the fund’s net asset value.

Throughout the fund’s history, DNP has been unable to meet its distribution through income alone. This should come as no surprise given the fund’s distribution yield in comparison to its portfolio. The >7% yield offered by DNP is superior to the fund’s top three holdings and XLU by a substantial margin. Thus, DNP is required to cover the remaining portion of the distribution through either capital gains or return of capital. DNP has benefitted from low volatility over the past decade (perhaps excluding 2020) offering substantial capital gains in utility firms as their dividends grow. The outcome has been a multi-source distribution which has not been materially disrupted. However, past performance is not indicative of future returns.

DNP could be challenged in making its distribution during periods of prolonged disruption. As expected, the fund was unable to make its distribution through income and gains alone in 2020, diverting to return of capital to make the $0.065 monthly dividend. For 2020, DNP’s NII and Capital Gains of over $198 million, were not adequate to cover the total distribution. As a result, DNP distributed nearly $40 million in return of capital for the year.

This trend continues as return of capital has been a component of DNP’s distribution throughout the year. Please note, some of this ROC stems from the fund’s allocation to MLPs which have complex, but advantageous accounting rules.

Outlook and Risks

While we are certainly not forecasting a dividend cut for DNP, the overall strategy has points of weakness. We want to highlight our three biggest risk factors to DNP’s success.

First, rising interest rates will challenge portfolio investments including intermediate term and long-term fixed income. As interest rates increase, bond values will decrease as the market seeks to normalize yield against current rates. Furthermore, utilities holdings could suffer as the competitive landscape changes with increasing financing expenses. Capital markets access is essential to the continued success of DNP as a fund because of this utility exposure.

DNP could also suffer as its internal financing expenses begin to rise. An increase in interest rates will drag overall performance due to rising financing costs. For example, the fund’s revolving line of credit carries a floating interest rate, rising in lockstep with federal rates. Keep in mind, a significant chunk of DNP’s distribution is covered by capital gains. Appreciating securities are essential to success. Should a rate increase come soon, DNP and every other leveraged closed end fund will feel the pain.

Second, the fund trades at a meaningful premium to underlying net asset value. As investors know, closed end funds trade independently of net asset value. As a result, the market capitalization of the fund can vary indiscriminately as compared to value of the fund’s underlying assets.

Historically, DNP has traded at a premium to the value of underlying assets. One explanation is investors recognition of DNP’s distribution and willingness to pay a premium for consistency and predictability. However, the premium has recently expanded modestly due to weakness in the utility sector despite DNP’s stability. At this point, the premium is not a particular cause for alarm, given its consistency with the past decade. In any event, investors should consider whether they are comfortable purchasing the portfolio at a price nearly 13% above NAV.

Finally, DNP carries an uncomfortable expense ratio. Including leverage expenses, DNP’s total expense amount to 1.84% annually according to the fund’s fact sheet. Net of leverage expenses, the price tag is more reasonable at 1.01%. That said, we weigh expenses as a reflection of a fund’s value proposition. For a fund which has underperformed its benchmark over every timeframe projected on the fact card, we would be happy to see an alleviation in expenses. After all, every dollar paid to the manager is taken directly from the fund.

Conclusion

Given DNP’s impressive history, we are not prepared to speak bearishly about performance or outlook. In summary, the fund has successfully navigated over three decades of challenges, maintaining a flat, but consistent distribution to shareholders along the way. That alone garners our recognition and respect, especially for investors who need dependable monthly income to pay bills.

Having said that, the fund has not provided the outperformance it seeks. Over long-time horizons, the fund’s underperformance relative to the broader sector is a point of concern. Our chief concern is the funds reliance on security level tailwind. Should the sector no longer perform well, neither will DNP which seems obvious. But given the same drivers of success, we would prefer capturing the outperformance of the fund’s constituents without the additional expenses and leverage risk.

The premium valuation rattles our nerves as well given that sentiment may change due to a dynamic macro outlook. Given the underlying risks including leverage, fixed income exposure, and a slightly challenging outlook for utilities, DNP could face challenges. We cannot predict the future, but DNP’s track record does provide a blanket of confidence that if anyone can survive, it just may be DNP. For now, we will remain on the sideline, especially given the outperformance of XLU with lower volatility.