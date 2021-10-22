Cross-Credit CEFs Continue To Outperform

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

A bit over a year ago we highlighted a key theme for investors who allocate to fixed-income CEFs. That theme is to tilt to what we call, cross-credit CEFs, which are funds that have flexible investment mandates and can allocate to a wide array of corporate credit securities such as high-yield corporate bonds, loans and CLOs.

In this article we check up on the year-to-date performance of these funds. Our main takeaway is that these funds continue to deliver sector-beating performance and deserve serious consideration for investors who have allocations to the high-yield, loan and limited duration CEF sectors.

We also highlight three of the theme funds and discuss their different features.

A Recap of The Cross-Credit CEF Theme

Let's check in on how cross-credit CEFs, that we have highlighted previously, have fared year-to-date in total NAV return terms. The appropriate peer group for these funds is the corporate credit set of sectors: high-yield, loan and limited duration.

The chart below combines CEFs from these three corporate credit sectors with cross-credit CEFs highlighted. The takeaway is that the worst-performing cross-credit CEF still manages to beat the average CEF in this group of funds and the best performers are right near the top of the broader corporate credit group of CEFs.

In our view this is not a coincidence. There are three reasons that allow cross-credit CEFs to perform well.

First, these funds have relatively broad investment mandates as most funds tend to specialize in one particular type of asset. This allows fund managers wider scope in sourcing attractive investment opportunities.

Secondly, cross-sector funds tend to have a lighter duration footprint than bond-only funds as they also tend to hold floating-rate assets. This is particularly attractive in the current market environment which appears to feature a secular shift away from the historically steady grind lower in interest rates.

Thirdly, these funds also typically allocate to CLO debt tranches which remain attractive and relatively high-yielding in this market, particularly mezz, or lower-rated debt tranches. For instance, while BB-rated corporate bonds are trading at a yield of just 3.5%, BB-rated CLO tranches are trading at yields of 7-8% while also boasting lower historic default rates.

Current Opportunities

In this section we highlight some of the cross-credit funds that stand out to us. As with any sector, there are key differences between cross-credit CEFs so not all may be suitable to investors who find the sub-sector attractive.

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) is trading at a 3.6% discount and a 7.32% distribution rate. BGH is focused on lower-quality credits with 38% in <=CCC securities and another 37% in B-rated assets. The fund boasts unusually high coverage of 126% as of the last shareholder report. The fund has been able to maintain its NII over the previous reporting period - a difficult task for most credit funds - due to its ability to add borrowings as a result of the sharp rally in its portfolio.

The fund sharply cut its borrowings by about 40% in the COVID market shake-out which drove a subsequent 25% cut in the distribution last year. However, BGH now has more borrowings than it did prior to the drawdown which means it should be able to generate as much income as it did prior to its distribution cut. This is confirmed by the fact that its NII is now very marginally above the NII for fiscal year ending Dec-20 on an annualized basis. This suggests that the previous distribution cut was, in retrospect, unnecessary and could very well get reversed.

The fund continues to trade at a wider discount to the corporate credit sectors and looks attractive on this basis.

The fund's lower duration at just 1.9 is attractive for investors worried about the impact of higher interest rates as well.

From the risk side, the fund does have a more cyclical stance with a 35% allocation to energy and commodities. And because of its lower-quality allocation, its drawdown in 2020 was larger than that of other limited duration CEFs. This makes it a fund choice for investors with a more constructive market outlook over the medium term.

The BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF) is a lower-octane option than BGH for a few reasons. First, its credit quality profile is stronger, though still firmly in below-investment-grade securities. Secondly, its portfolio is less cyclical with around 6% in energy and commodities. Thirdly, its term structure provides a kind of discount anchor.

We last discussed the fund as a margin of safety option when its discount was trading right around the sector average in the second half of 2020.

An entry at that level was very attractive because it offered a positively asymmetric risk/reward for investors - a termination of the fund in 2024 would allow its discount to converge all the way to zero - providing a generous tailwind for investors. And an unlikely but possible cancellation of its termination (if proposed by the fund, approved by the board and shareholders) should not cause the discount to underperform as it was already trading at the sector average, particularly given the fund's sector-beating historic NAV returns.

Currently, the fund is trading at a 2.8% premium which is on the expensive side, however, it does occasionally push back towards zero which would be an attractive entry point in our view.

The fund's portfolio is roughly evenly split between bonds and loans at around 40% each with CLO debt at 20%. The portfolio allocation has a more global orientation with 40% of credits outside the US. The fund has a distribution rate of 6.25% with 110% coverage as of the last shareholder report. The fund was able to grow its NII by close to 5% in annualized terms over the 2020 fiscal year.

A final fund we discuss is the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF), trading at a 5.4% discount and a 6.81% distribution rate. It is a fund we highlighted earlier with decent timing as it raised its distribution by close to 20% after the date of the article. The fund is allocated to 72% loans, 18% bonds and the rest in mostly CLO debt. The fund's distribution coverage is around 91% though that is likely understated as it has been able to add borrowings and, hence, assets which would not have shown up as income over the full reporting period.

AIF continues to trade at a wider discount to the loan sector average and is at the wider end of its longer-term historic range.

This is likely due to its lack of "brand" recognition in the CEF space, even though Apollo is a big player in the alternative credit investment space with around half a trillion in assets.

Separately, the fund has put up sector beating NAV returns over various time periods as well.

It's worth noting that Saba holds around $22.4m of the fund and it is also part of their Saba CEF ETF (CEFS) at a 1.5% holding.

Takeaways

With such a large number of CEFs at the disposal of investors and amid a wide array of fund metrics, it can be difficult to zero in on some of the key drivers of performance, particularly relevant for more strategic investors. These drivers of performance include the ability of managers to generate alpha through a wider investment opportunity set, a wider array of tools to manage duration exposure and to be able to allocate to both physical and securitized corporate credit risk based on their default outlook.