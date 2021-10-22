LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many investors have likely watched their technology holdings take over and dominate their portfolios. For investors like me who periodically re-balance their portfolios in order to stay well-diversified and stick with their long-term allocation strategy, the time might be right to consider the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV). VTV is overweight financials and health-care, two sectors which are likely to do well in a rising inflation and interest rate environment. Today I am going to take a closer look at the VTV ETF and let investors decide for themselves if it is a good fit for their portfolio strategy and long-term investment goals.

Investment Thesis

As most of you know, we are living in a period of higher inflation. Indeed, the annual inflation rate rose to 5.4% in September, a 13-year high:

Most of you also know that the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") has recently been trading around $82/bbl, a level last seen way back in October of 2014 (7 years ago).

As a result of higher inflation, many investors are bracing for higher interest rates and the fact that higher rates could cause a revaluation in the market and an overall lower market multiple. That is expected to hit highly-valued technology stocks the hardest, and - just perhaps - put a bid back into the "value" stocks. These "value" stocks should include companies in the financial and healthcare sectors. Financial stocks typically benefit from a rise in the yield curve because they can borrow at short-term rates and lend at higher long-term rates. Healthcare stocks also typically benefit in a rising rate environment but for a different reason: healthcare companies can typically pass higher input costs directly through to consumers and insurance companies.

That being the case, many investors might be looking for a "value" fund in order to offset what may have become a considerably overweight position in the technology sector due to years of tech out-performance.

Enter the Vanguard Value ETF.

Top 10 Holdings and Sector Allocation

The following graphic lists the top 10 holdings in the Vanguard Value ETF and in my opinion equate to a well-diversified 20.1% of the entire portfolio:

As can be seen in the graphic above, the top 10 holdings in the VTV ETF are heavy on financial companies - JPMorgan (JPM), financial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Bank Of America (BAC) and healthcare companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Pfizer (PFE). For the reasons stated earlier in the "Thesis" segment of this article, all these companies should out-perform the broad market averages during a rising inflation/rate environment.

Indeed, we are already seeing broad strength in these sectors. For example, in the financial sector JP Morgan recently announced Q3 GAAP net earnings of $11.7 billion, or $3.74/share - a $0.74 beat. During the quarter, the company paid a $1/share dividend and bought back $5 billion in stock (see slide two of the Q3 presentation). Bank of America also beat on the top and bottom lines during Q3 and Wednesday renewed its $25 billion stock buyback plan.

On the healthcare side, Johnson & Johnson's Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $2.60/share was a $0.25 beat although revenue of $23.34 billion (+10.7% yoy) came in shy of estimates. However, the company significantly raised the midpoint of its full-year non-GAAP earnings estimate from $9.55/share to $9.80/share, or by an estimated $0.25/share (2.6%).

Integrated international oil company Exxon (XOM) is up ~90% over the past year after a big pandemic induced sell-off in 2020. Yet the stock still yields 5.5% and is expected to release a very strong Q3 EPS report next week (Friday October 29th). Exxon is benefiting from higher oil and gas prices and Q3 estimates have risen by $0.26/share over the past 90 days to $1.51/share. Some more good news for long-suffering Exxon shareholders: the recently elected Engine #1 board members are apparently having some success in convincing XOM management to hit the pause and/or cancel button on some massive LNG projects which are under consideration but have questionable long-term economics and, instead, focus on shareholder returns.

The point is, the "value" stocks are beginning to perform well and have a much larger allocation in the VTV ETF as compared to the S&P 500 as measured by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). For example:

In the VTV ETF, note the Energy, Financial, and Utility sectors all have roughly double the allocation as compared to their weight in the S&P 500. VTV is also significantly overweight both the healthcare and industrials sectors. The overall result is that the VTV ETF has a significantly lower weighting in the technology sector. That, of course, is exactly what many investors who are overweight the technology sector might be looking for.

Performance

The graphic below compares the one-year performance of the VTV ETF with the major market indexes as represented by the SPY, DIA and QQQ:

Not surprisingly, VTV is the winner - but not by much. However, one could argue that - going forward - rising interest rates would tend to boost VTV's valuation level upward while pushing down the valuation level of, say, the Nasdaq-100.

Over the long term, VTV has established a solid - but not great - track record:

I say "not great" because the 14.06% 10-year average annual return significantly lags that of the VOO S&P 500 ETF, which has an average annual return of 16.59% over the past 10 years.

However, the thought process with the VTV investment thesis is that the value stocks will begin to outperform in a rising inflation/interest rate environment. The last time the US had high and sustained inflation and interest rate increases was in the 1980s. The sectors that had the best returns during that period are shown below:

Note these included Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Financials, Utilities, and Energy. As shown earlier, all of these are sectors overweighted in VTV's portfolio.

ETF Basics

Category Large Cap Value Net Assets $126.3 Billion Expense Ratio 0.04% # Stocks 356 Foreign Holdings 0% P/E 17.0x Price-to-Book 2.6x ROE 14.0% Earnings Growth 8.4% Yield 2.13%

As can be seen in the graphic above, the $126+ billion in net assets means this fund is not only very popular with investors but is also very liquid. With an expense ratio of only 0.04%, it's also a cost-efficient way for investors to obtain broad diversification to the "value" sector.

Note VTV's P/E ratio and the Price-to-Book ratio are significantly below that of the S&P 500 (28.7x and 4.9x, respectively). That, of course, is exactly the point of investing in a "value" fund: the companies held in this ETF are generally significantly under-valued in relation to the broad market.

The last four distribution payments total, in aggregate, $3.043/share. At Thursday's close of $142.74, that equates to a TTM yield of 2.13%. In my opinion, that is not a high enough yield to either protect the portfolio from a significant market sell-off, or for investors to buy it simply for income. Again, the main purpose of investing in VTV would be for diversification and less dependency on the more highly valued sectors of the market.

Summary and Conclusion

The Vanguard Value ETF is overweighted in sectors of the economy that are much less highly valued as compared to the broad market: primarily the financials, healthcare, and energy sectors. These sectors should perform well even if inflation and interest rates rise and pose headwinds to the broad market because these sectors tend to benefit from higher rates and/or can more easily pass through costs directly to consumers. As a result, investors who are looking to allocate capital to a fund in order to maintain a well-diversified portfolio should consider the VTV "Value" ETF from Vanguard. The 0.04% expense ratio is attractive, as is the solid 10-year average annual return 14.06%.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of the VTV ETF as compared to the S&P 500, QQQ, and DJIA indexes:

The results are not surprising given the historically very low interest rates over the past decade. The question for investors is: what will the next 10 years look like if interest rates rise in order to fight inflation? Hopefully, this article has given you some food for thought and has highlighted the sectors that tend to outperform in such an environment.