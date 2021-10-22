Adam Gault/OJO Images via Getty Images

Introduction

Now that the turmoil of 2020 largely sits in the past, selecting desirable income investments once again sees focus returning to their long-term prospects versus the more narrow focus on their ability to survive the downturn. One example is KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) that sustained their very high distribution yield of 10.38% but when looking ahead, its appeal should now be weighed against the uncertain long-term future outlook for their vessels that caps their intrinsic value and thus it appears time to think about taking profits off the table.

Background

When last discussing their units in my previous article, their resilient cash flow performance and its resulting very strong distribution coverage was overshadowed by an urgent debt refinancing, which threatened their liquidity and by extension, left their distributions risky. Thankfully they have since been refinanced, as per the commentary from management included below.

"We're very pleased to be able to announce that we have entered into a new senior secured credit facility to refinance the existing term loans related to the Tordis, Vigdis, Lena, Anna, and the Brasil Knutsen vessels." "And as a result of these refinancings, we now have no further significant refinance due until the third quarter of 2023."

-KNOT Offshore Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

Whilst their leverage remains within the high territory, their free cash flow after distribution payments will see this trend lower and thus now that their liquidity is resolved, their distributions appear safe and sustainable. If any new readers are interested in further details regarding these topics, please refer to my previously linked article since nothing has materially changed since publication.

Now that this short-term issue has been resolved along with the improving conditions in the oil market, it means that the focus should shift towards their long-term prospects. Whilst there are many Master Limited Partnerships, they operate in the unique shuttle tanker market and despite offering a safe haven during the recent downturn, they still face the same long-term issue of their aging vessel fleet, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: KNOT Offshore Partners Second Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation.

It can be seen that the current average vessel age is only a modest 7.5 years, which is well below the useful life expectancy for seagoing vessels of between 25 and 30 years. After which they are retired and sold for scrap because the maintenance costs and risks of continued operations simply become too high. Whilst this may seem like a long-term "who cares" issue, it still has ramifications for their intrinsic value because it effectively caps their future to a finite timeline of approximately another twenty years.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a Master Limited Partnership with a very high distribution yield, their intrinsic value is clearly dependent upon the income they provide their unitholders in the future. This means their intrinsic value can be estimated by utilizing discounted cash flow valuations that exchange their free cash flow for their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Bullish Scenario

Since their unit price has already rallied towards its five-year highs, it seems reasonable to assess the potential upside remaining for unitholders. Following the previous discussion surrounding the useful life of their vessels, expectations for their future distributions should still nevertheless remain only modest. This leaves the scenario foreseeing their current annual distributions of $2.08 per unit remaining unchanged for the next twenty years, which would bring their average vessel age to the midpoint of their useful life at 27.5 years, after which they cease paying distributions given the age of their fleet that would be facing retirement. Whilst some investors may expect them to simply acquire new vessels, this too poses long-term uncertainties regarding how they will pivot as the clean energy transition impacts demand for all types of fossil fuel-related vessels and thus was excluded to allow for a margin of safety.

The results from this bullish scenario are mixed because on one hand, there was a very impressive 88% of results producing an intrinsic value above their current unit price of $20.03 but on the other hand, the target unit price of $22.80 is only a small 13.83% higher. Normally when the results are this heavily skewed there would be a larger difference between their current unit price and the target unit price, although in this situation they are very close because the results of the Monte Carlo Simulation are very concentrated. This indicates that despite investors having a good strong probability of generating alpha, it would only be small and thus there is only limited potential upside remaining, thereby making it time to think about taking profits off the table.

Image Source: Author.

Bearish Scenario

Following the limited potential upside even under a bullish scenario, it seems reasonable to follow with a bearish scenario to assess the potential downside risk. The same central future outlook was taken under this scenario but instead only foresees their annual distributions being sustained at their current level for the next ten years before subsequently being halved for the remaining ten years of their life. This assumes that as their vessels age, they will require higher maintenance and overhauls to remain in service as they reach the latter half of their useful lives, thereby impeding their free cash flow.

This bearish scenario only saw 31% of the results produce an intrinsic value above their current unit price with a target unit price of $18.85, which surprisingly was only 13.83% lower. This stems from the time-weighted nature of a discounted cash flow valuation, whereby short-term distributions carry a higher present value than those in the long-term and thus as a result, their valuation is not heavily impacted by long-term distribution reductions. This ultimately means that despite the unit price starting to approach its intrinsic value from the bullish scenario, thankfully there is only minimal downside risk of overpaying for their units and thus no urgency to take profits off the table.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.81 (SA).

Conclusion

Whilst their very high double-digit distribution is certainly very alluring, it would be prudent for investors not to lose sight of their long-term future hurdles from aging vessels that cap their intrinsic value and thus see limited potential upside. Since their units are now almost fully priced even for a bullish scenario, it appears time to think about taking profits off the table and thus I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.