Kymera (NASDAQ:KYMR) is developing a new class of therapies based on the concept of protein degradation. Arvinas (ARVN) with its mega Pfizer (PFE) deal is the leader of the protein degradation space, but with its collaborations with Sanofi (SNY) and Vertex (VRTX), Kymera is also in the race. Founded in 2015 and IPO'd in 2020, the company has a pipeline with a molecule already in the clinic:

Traditional pharmacology revolves around the concept of protein binding, where a drug binds to a site on a protein and inhibits its activity. Proteins that have such bindable sites are druggable proteins; unfortunately, it has been found that three-fourths of the body's proteome mass are undruggable.

The concept of protein degradation not just aims to inhibit a protein's activity, but to directly reduce the protein by using the body's natural mechanism of protein degradation. There could be many ways of doing this, even using gene editing technology; however, companies like Kymera are developing small-molecule induced protein degradation techniques, which have the advantage of using small molecules with their advantages of ease of manufacturing and pharmacokinetic predictability. The technology should rather be named protein tagging because this is mainly what it does. The actual degradation is done by the body's own cellular mechanisms, what the (somewhat large) small molecule does is simply tag the protein that needs to be taken out. This tagging doesn't need to be a binding sort of tag, a mere affinity is enough, which makes things easier and the scope vaster.

Kymera's CEO Nello Mainolfi explains the advantages in this way:

The inherent ability to combine the power of genetic-like knockdown with the flexibility of small molecules; the power to drug classes of targets that have been elusive to other therapeutic modalities; the use of affinity rather than occupancy-based catalysis…

The leader in this space is Arvinas, but Kymera differentiates itself by its entry into the dermatology space, which Arvinas does not currently target. Lead candidate KT-474, a potential first-in-class, orally bioavailable IRAK4 degrader, is being developed for the treatment of TLR/IL-1R-driven immune-inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and rheumatoid arthritis.

IL-1R/TLR is both clinically and commercially validated as a targetable pathway with multiple successful drugs. A protein called IRAK4 is involved in IL-1R/TLR signalling through the myddosome complex via kinase and scaffolding functions. Existing small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitors are only able to block the kinase function but not the scaffolding function. KT-474 is a heterobifunctional molecule that is able to target both kinase and scaffolding.

In June 2021, Kymera announced positive interim results from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-474, demonstrating the first degrader proof-of-mechanism in targeted protein degradation in a randomized, placebo-controlled healthy volunteer study. KT-474 achieved and exceeded the Phase 1 degradation goal of 85%, with maximal degradation of 94%, within the SAD portion of the Phase 1 trial dosed to date, with profound IRAK4 degradation after a single oral dose that lasted for at least six days at all dose levels (25, 75, 150 and 300 mg), with no treatment-related adverse events observed.

Financials

KYMR has a market cap of $2.9bn and a cash reserve of $359mn, to which it added funds through an offering, providing it with a proforma cash position of $647mn, including collaboration revenues of $18.5mn. Research and development expenses were $35.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, and general and administrative expenses were $8.0 million. Those figures are going to vastly increase over the years, but even then, the company is well-funded for the next 3-5 years.

The company has a relatively high institutional presence. Key holders are:

The CEO and the CSO have both sold a humongous number of shares in the open market recently.

Kymera has collaborative deals with both Vertex and Sanofi, totalling some $220mn upfront. The firm was initially backed by Atlas Ventures, which is still the largest shareholder.

An evaluation of the market potential of KYMR is difficult to accomplish at this early stage. While it is true that it is the second mover in the space, it is also the first mover for the technology's application in the vast, $25bn+ dermatology market. Once it selects the precise target indication, we will be able to tie down a more specific value to the company.

I was interested in understanding how Kymera distinguishes itself from Arvinas and C4 other than in its dermatology focus. Arvinas is basically based on Craig Crews' pioneering work in protein degradation. C4 is based on foundational work by James Bradner, and by Ken Anderson, both from Harvard. I was trying to figure out the foundational pedigree of Kymera, and frankly, there wasn't a lot of information available. Their IP estate details are:

Our intellectual property includes a portfolio of wholly owned patent families covering our platform E3 ligase ligand technology and our novel bifunctional degrader product candidates, including claims to compositions of matter, pharmaceutical compositions, methods of use, methods of treatment, and other related methods. Our intellectual property portfolio is in its very early stages, and, as of February 28, 2021, included one granted U.S. patent, 52 U.S. patent applications, and 53 foreign patent applications. Our patent portfolio is generally organized into two categories: (1) platform E3 ligase ligand patent families and (2) protein degrader patent families, including various target-specific degrader patent families.

The central risk to investing in this ticker is its mostly unproven TPD technology. Yes, there are early signs of efficacy; however, larger clinical trials often have markedly different results from smaller ones, so we really have to wait for such trials before we can tag a valuation to this company or assess the risk quotient. Right now, this is a wait-and-watch situation here, with a possible small pilot position for further evaluation.

Bottom line

Kymera is not a pioneer but a close second runner - which isn't really a bad thing. Kymera gets to avoid the bumps by looking at Arvinas. Its dermatology focus is also important because that's a vast market with often unreliable medicine. Overall, I like Kymera in a basket of stocks of protein degrader biopharma as a sort of diversification technique.