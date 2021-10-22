Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

After disappearing from a broad public eye for almost a year, Donald Trump has surprised the markets this week by announcing that his new business Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is going to become a public company thanks to the merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) SPAC. While it will take time to complete the merger, shares of DWAC have already soared by triple-digit percentages on the next day after the announcement and have all the chances to continue to appreciate in the following days. Not only does DWAC has everything going for it to become another meme stock, but it could potentially become the most popular meme stock that we've ever seen so far simply due to the fact that during a single trading session on Thursday nearly 500 million shares have changed hands. While there are questions whether Donald Trump's company itself could compete with the Big Tech for customers, it surely seems like in the short-term none of that is going to matter as irrational exuberance starts to prevail once again.

The Perfect Meme Stock

Meme stocks have become a thing just recently when shares of companies such as GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC), and a few others started to trade at irrationally exuberant levels earlier this year. All of this was thanks to the aggressive buying of stocks of those companies by retail traders mostly from Reddit communities such as WallStreetBets. Meme stocks have become such a big phenomenon on the market that even Congress started to hold Congressional hearings to better understand what's going on. While most meme stocks have pared their gains and lost traction in recent months, it appears that the merger of DWAC with TMTG could reignite the meme-stock playbook once again.

Let's not ignore the fact that in just a single day following the announcement of a merger, shares of DWAC have appreciated by over 350% reaching an all-time high level of ~$52 per share. What's more impressive is that shares continued to climb after the market closed and have all the chances to continue appreciating in the following days since on Thursday alone nearly 500 million shares have changed hands, while the stock's 10-day average volume before the announcement was only 150,000 shares. Considering those numbers, it's safe to say that the stock is going to be highly volatile in the upcoming months, and with such a high amount of shares being exchanged, the momentum could last for long. If that's indeed going to be the case, then investors have an opportunity to generate meaningful returns similar to the ones that investors of GameStop and AMC had earlier this year, as long as the buying spree by market participants continues.

At this point, average investors might ask what's so special about this deal and the answer is actually pretty simple. By merging with DWAC, TMTG will be able to become a public company without the need to file for an IPO and wait a couple of months for approval from the SEC or to execute a direct listing. While this is not a traditional path of becoming a public company, merging with a SPAC, whose sole goal is to merge with a private company and take it public, helps the private company to gain access to capital markets in the quickest way. This is exactly what happened to companies like Nikola (NKLA), Lucid (LCID), Lordstown (RIDE), and others, all of whom merged with a SPAC. What's also interesting is that lots of SPACs started to gain traction and aggressively appreciate in value following the announcement of the merger even without completing the deal, and that's exactly what's also happening with DWAC right now. Once the merger is completed, those who hold shares of DWAC will become owners of TMTG, and DWAC will start trading under the symbol TMTG as well.

What also makes DWAC so special is that it could be considered a cult stock. Let's not forget that before being banned from most popular social networks such as Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB), Donald Trump was one of the most-followed people on those platforms. On Twitter alone, he had slightly more than 88 million followers in early January. What's also important to note is that before running for the 2016 Presidential Elections he had less than 3 million followers on Twitter. Considering how quickly he gained those followers, it's safe to assume that he has a loyal fan base of supporters, who are likely buying the stock as well, which results in a higher value of DWAC.

A similar thing has been happening to companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and ARK Innovation (ARKK), whose stocks have been appreciating thanks to the support of shareholders that believe in the vision of the leaders of those businesses and are gladly buying the shares to support that vision. By looking at the performance of Tesla and ARK in recent years, we could say that stocks with a cult following generally perform well against the rest of the market. Therefore, DWAC has all the chances to continue to appreciate in the following days since fundamentals for the cult stock generally don't matter so much, at least in the short term.

Fighting an Uphill Battle

What also makes DWAC so similar to other meme stocks is that its underlying business, in this instance TMTG, is in a situation where it's fighting against all the odds with little chance of becoming a successful enterprise in the long term. To understand what I mean let's take a look at the businesses of GameStop and AMC. GameStop at this stage is a struggling video gaming retailer that loses market share every year, as gaming publishers launch their own online gaming services to attract more players and cut out retailers from the distribution chain. While GameStop tries to tackle this issue with the new leadership team, there appear little signs of progress. As for AMC, the pandemic severely hit its business and now it struggles to return to its pre-pandemic levels, while at the same time movie studios are eating its lunch by releasing new movies on their own streaming services on the day of their theatrical release. In both instances, the underlying businesses of meme stocks are struggling, but nothing stopped their share prices from appreciating earlier this year.

A similar thing is now happening to DWAC. Its underlying business at this stage doesn't have much to offer, yet its stock continues to climb. According to the latest filing, TMTG aims to have three major products: a social network, a news network, and its own streaming service. In addition, TMTG says that its major competitors are going to be Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), and a handful of others. However, other than its own ambitions, the company has no finished product to offer just yet. Another downside is that TMTG has a small war chest to compete with Big Tech for users. According to the merger deal, TMTG's enterprise value is going to be more than $5 billion, however, it's not known how much liquidity or what's its cash position is going to be at once the deal is fully completed.

The problem is that it's likely not going to be enough to compete with the Big Tech. While it's safe to assume that TMTG will have a small customer acquisition cost at the start, as initial users of its products are going to be the most loyal fans of Donald Trump, it's hard to imagine how the business is going to scale with limited resources. Netflix alone spends over $13 billion annually on content, while Twitter generates nearly $4 billion in profits each year. Considering TMTG's limited resources, it's hard to see how it'll be able to successfully compete with tech behemoths in three different niches with the lack of resources at the same time. However, despite this, its stock still has the chance to continue to appreciate, as was the case with GameStop and AMC.

The Bottom Line

It's hard to fundamentally analyze TMTG, since there's no financial data, no forecasts, and the company hasn't even released any of its products yet. On top of that, the merger itself will take time to be completed. However, in the short term, there's a high chance that DWAC SPAC will keep its momentum and could continue to appreciate and become the most popular meme stock that we've ever seen so far. If history teaches us anything, it's that meme stocks could yield great returns, but the window of opportunity is small and the timing of the trade is crucial. Therefore, while I don't believe that DWAC's underlying business will be able to create value in the long term, in the short term its stock could continue to rise. For that reason, I'm long DWAC, but I would recommend not to overexpose your portfolio too much to it in order to minimize your downside as well.