Dividend investing is a journey. It is not a race and it is not a "Get Rich Quick" scheme. It can be a great wealth building tool that allows you to build passive income that can grow on its own through the power of compounding.

Compounding dividends has long been a staple to Warren Buffett's strategy as he likes to put money to work that will grow regardless of stock movements.

There are few types of dividend stocks:

Dividend Growth Stocks High-Yield Dividend Stocks Moderate Dividend Stocks Low-Yield Dividend Stocks

I like to focus a lot of my portfolio on Dividend Growth stocks. These types of dividend stocks can be mixed with the other types as well. You can have a stock with a moderate 3% yield that is growing at 10% or more per year, which is why I love the diversity when it comes to dividend growth stocks.

In today's piece, I will compare two of the largest dividend growth ETF options available to investors in order to drill down into the best option that fits your strategy.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( NYSEARCA: VIG

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, as you can probably guess, focuses on investing in stocks who consistently grow their dividends at a reasonable clip.

The ETF is one of the largest ETFs with $62.8B AUM, or Assets Under Management.

Over the past 12 months, shares of VIG have increased 20%, which slightly underperforms the S&P 500s return of 28% over the same period.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

The ETF currently pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per year, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.6%. In terms of expense ratio, VIG has a low 0.06% expense ratio making it a great low-cost ETF option.

Next, let's take a look at the ETFs top 10 holdings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, the ETF has 248 positions, and the top 10 positions make up roughly 32% of the entire fund.

You see many dividend staples at the top of the list with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and The Home Depot (HD).

Over the past five years, VIG has seen dividends for its holdings increase 8.2% annually on average, which at first glance seemed a little low for a dividend appreciation ETF.

Nonetheless, the ETF is a great low-cost option that has some strong dividend paying companies at the top of the list.

iShares Dividend Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA: DGRO

The iShares Dividend Growth ETF is another ETF that focuses on stocks that consistently increase their dividend year in and year out. The ETF is not as focused on yield as much as it is on dividend growth.

This Dividend Growth ETF has $20.8B assets under management. The ETF is not as large as the Vanguard option, but similar holdings as VIG, which we will look at more shortly.

Over the past 12 months, shares of DGRO have increased 29%, which is roughly in-line with the S&P 500 over the same period.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

The ETF currently pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per year, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.98%. In terms of expense ratio, like VIG, DGRO is also a low cost fund with an expense ratio of only 0.08%.

Next, let's take a look at the ETFs top 10 holdings.

The top 10 positions make up 26.8% of the fund, which is a decent weighting. However, being lower than VIG, you can see that the DGRO ETF is a little more diversified/spread out in terms of investments and not as top heavy.

Over the past five years, DGRO has seen dividends for its holdings increase 10.3% annually on average, which is slightly higher than that of VIG.

DGRO is yet another great option for investors looking to add dividend growth to their portfolio.

Investor Takeaway

Exchange Traded Funds are a great way to invest not only for new investors but experienced investors as well. I think it is very important for new investors to look to build a strong foundation for their portfolio when just starting out.

However, on the flip side, even though I have been investing for over 15 years now, I still regularly add to ETFs on a regular basis. The diversification you get combined with how difficult it can be to outperform the S&P 500, make ETFs a no-brainer to add regularly, making them a core piece a portfolio.

Both VIG and DGRO are great options to add for dividend growth. Looking at the top 10 holdings for both funds, we can see a few crossovers, which include:

- Microsoft (MSFT)

- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

- JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

- The Home Depot (HD)

- Procter & Gamble (PG)

These 5 stocks have performed quite well in and of themselves when compared to the S&P 500 over the past 12 months.

As you can see from the chart above, two of those top positions have actually outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with Microsoft being one of those.

Either way, as a long-term investor, you cannot go wrong with either fund. Both ETFs have very similar strategies and both funds are considered low-cost, which is always a plus.