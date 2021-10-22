jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Later this month, on October 27th, the management team at General Electric (NYSE:GE) is due to report financial results for the third quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. As we approached that time, it is important to know that there are a few key things that investors should keep a very close eye on. This is because these few things would be the largest determinants of what kind of value the company continues to have for shareholders moving forward. In all, I suspect that most of these items will show a favorable outlook for the enterprise. But at least one will likely show that the company still has some room to go before being fully on the road to recovery.

Keep an eye on Aviation

For a few years, the bread and butter of General Electric was its Aviation segment. Today, with the company having sold off some of its operations, the health of Aviation is more important than ever. After seeing revenue surge for a few years, a mixture of problems with the Boeing (BA) Max aircraft line and weakness in the air travel market caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in sales falling and profit margins shrinking considerably. In order for the company to ever truly recover, it is imperative for Aviation to lead the way.

Fortunately for investors, some things have been looking up for this segment. Although revenue in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year came in 12.8% lower than it did the same time a year earlier, revenue in the second quarter alone jumped by 10.4% from $4.38 billion in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.84 billion this year. The company has especially benefited from the number of commercial engine orders climbing from 362 in the second quarter of 2020 to 383 in the second quarter this year. Profitability also shows signs of improvement. Total year to date profits totaled $818 million. This compares to $316 million achieved in the first half of 2020. The results experienced in the second quarter alone were even better, with profits coming in at $176 million compared to the $687 million loss achieved in the second quarter of 2020.

*Created by Author

As evidence that this turnaround is real, I would urge investors to look at the chart above. This illustrates daily traveler throughput as reported by the TSA for the period of January 1st of 2021 through October 15th of this year. It then compares that data to 2020 and 2019. In the year to date, traffic came in 68.7% higher than it did the same time last year. But it is still down 35% compared to 2019. More recent results have been even better, with October data, covering the first half of the month, up 124.4% and down only 22.4% compared to the same half-month last year. Management has often said that the demand for air travel will ultimately determine the health of the segment. And if this recent data is any indicator, things should improve drastically for Aviation in the near future.

Power is important too

When Aviation was still a smaller segment at General Electric, the bread and butter of the company at that time was its Power segment. But weak demand for turbines ultimately led to downside pressure when it came to both revenue and profitability. Management has initiated significant cost cutting programs company-wide, but with a special amount of emphasis on this particular unit. And so far, things are starting to look up in some ways.

For the current fiscal year, revenue at the segment came in at $8.22 billion. This represents a slight uptick over the $8.18 billion achieved a year earlier. In the second quarter of this year, revenue came in at just under $4.30 billion. That is 3.3% higher than the $4.16 billion achieved in the second quarter of 2020. What is really impressive, however, has been the profitability of this segment. According to management, the business went from generating a net loss in the first half of 2020 of $180 million to generating a profit in the first half of this year of $212 million. In the second quarter, profits of $299 million drastically outperformed the $50 million loss achieved the same time last year. I suspect that the road to recovery for the Power segment will continue to be a long one. But these early indications suggest that future quarters could end up being rather impressive.

Watch for an increase in backlog

As with any large industrial company that sells products they take a long time to manufacture, the leading indicator that is best for determining the health of the enterprise is its backlog. Management now refers to this as its Remaining Performance Obligations, or RPOs. In the table below, you can see how narrow a range this metric has moved in over the past year or so. The range is really from $226.67 billion to $230.60 billion. From the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year to the second quarter, this figure did increase modestly. This is not enough to indicate that a trend is forming. But if the company is going to see an improved outlook in the long run, it should likely show up here. So for that reason alone, investors would be wise to keep a watch on it.

*Created by Author

Debt might increase… again

For the most part, I am bullish about General Electric heading into earnings. I think the company will show some nice signs of recovery that will illustrate for investors the long-term potential of the firm. However, I do think investors should also be prepared to see debt at the company increase. To see why, we need only look at recent financial performance by the business. Although management is making great strides toward reducing costs and there is evidence that revenue should become stronger in the future, actual cash flow has been negative.

*Created by Author

In the first half of the company's 2021 fiscal year, the business generated negative cash flow in the amount of $2.99 billion. This is actually worse than the $2.42 billion in negative cash flow the company generated the same time a year earlier. Having said that, however, the picture in the latest quarter was quite a bit better. Operating cash flow during that time was negative by $1.03 billion. This compares to the $2.19 billion that the company was in the red the same time a year earlier. This has contributed to the overall net debt at the company increasing. At the end of its 2020 fiscal year, for instance, the company had net debt on hand of $31.05 billion. This increased to $32.83 billion one quarter earlier and ended the second quarter this year at $34.93 billion. Absent some switch to positive cash flow, which is a possibility, it is likely the company will see its debt rise again for its latest quarter.

Takeaway

As we near earnings, there are important things for investors to keep an eye out for. On the whole, I suspect the data reported by management will be positive for the company and its shareholders. But not everything is likely to be that way. Debt will probably increase further but even with that I have to say that I am incredibly bullish about the company long term. Management has done a good job of reducing the business to just its core operations. I would have done some things differently, but the overall picture is looking up.