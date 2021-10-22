The Bond Market Is Waking Up

Calafia Beach Pundit
Summary

  • It looks like the bond market is beginning to wake up to the reality of higher inflation.
  • When real yields are negative it pays to short the dollar and go long anything that has roots in the nominal economy.
  • The economy won't be at real risk of higher interest rates until real short-term interest rates are much higher than they are today and the yield curve is much flatter than it is today.

The Index of Bonds on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

It looks like the bond market is beginning to wake up to the reality of higher inflation. Yields have moved significantly higher in recent days, and inflation expectations are rising. That the stock market is taking this in stride - so far - suggests that higher interest rates are not necessarily bad for the economy. I think we are still in the early innings of the adjustment to higher interest rates. There's a lot more to this story that will play out soon.

Chart #1

Chart #1 compares the nominal yield on 5-yr Treasuries (which is roughly equivalent to what the market expects that the Federal funds rate will average over the next 5 years) to the ex-energy rate of consumer price inflation (I remove energy because it is by far the most volatile component of the CPI). Despite recent jumps in yields, the chart strongly suggests that the level of yields is still way below what it "should be" given the current level of inflation. But yields are moving in the right direction.

I've been making the point of late that negative yields (i.e., nominal yields below the rate of inflation are unsustainable long-term because the existence of negative yields gives consumers and investors a strong incentive to "borrow and buy." When real yields are negative it pays to short the dollar (i.e., borrow dollars) and go long anything that has roots in the nominal economy (e.g., houses, commodities, cars, equities). This incentive weakens the demand for money, which then leaves the economy with a lot of unwanted money - which provides the fuel for higher inflation. Eventually, rising yields and rising inflation expectations will prod the Fed to ignore the supposed weakness of the economy and begin the long process of normalizing interest rates.

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the level of real and nominal yields on 5-yr Treasuries and the difference between the two (green line), which is the market's expectation for what the CPI will average over the next 5 years. Inflation expectations by this measure (now 3.0%) are the highest they have been since 1997 when TIPS was first introduced. Inflation expectations have now surged by 250 bps since March 2020. As the chart also shows, nominal yields are the ones that have risen the most.

The economy won't be at real risk of higher interest rates until real short-term interest rates are much higher than they are today (probably 3% or more) and the yield curve is much flatter than it is today (currently it is still steepening).

Fasten your seat belts, because we just begun what could be a long and wild ride to higher interest rates

Calafia Beach Pundit
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)
