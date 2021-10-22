SL_Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a tough year to be an investor in the precious metals sector, with the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) declining 42% from its Q3 2020 highs, with the Silver Miners Index (SIL) sliding ~35%. Previously, SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) has trounced its benchmark and easily weathered the storms, evidenced by a 130% return in 2019 vs. the SIL's 30% return. Unfortunately, the past ten months have been rockier, with SILV plunging over 40%. However, while the past year has been turbulent, the company is finally nearing the finish line for construction and is now trading at a valuation that is beginning to bake in a meaningful margin of safety. Given SilverCrest's experienced management and the fact that it's set up for significant resource growth per share over the coming years, I would view pullbacks below $7.10 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's been a busy year thus far for SilverCrest Metals, with the company releasing a Feasibility Study in February, showcasing a project capable of ~10 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEO] per annum over an 8.5-year mine life. Over the earlier years of the mine life (2023-2029), this production profile comes in at an even more impressive ~12.4 million SEOs per annum, with the lowest-quartile projected costs of less than $7.50/oz. The impressive production profile despite a relatively small throughput rate (1,250 tonnes per day) is attributed to SilverCrest's industry-leading grades, with an expected diluted head grade of 879 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, which dwarfs the sector average. In fact, as shown below, if SilverCrest's Las Chispas were a gold mine, it would come in 4th globally from a reserve grade standpoint (12.6 grams per tonne gold at a 70 to 1 gold/silver ratio). Let's take a quick look at the recent progress below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the image below, SilverCrest continues to make solid progress towards fast-tracking its Las Chispas Project in Mexico towards production and expects to be at 80% construction completion by year-end. As of the most recent update in June, the company was tracking ahead of plans at 33% vs. a scheduled completion of 28%. This impressive progress has been achieved despite unprecedented challenges stemming from COVID-19, due to the company making the decision to build a fully confined camp both to protect its workers and secondly, to mitigate against delays arising from potential infection. SilverCrest also made the smart move to lock in fixed-price contracts, which has kept cost overruns to a minimum in a period where we are seeing significant inflation in materials, and many other companies in the construction stage, like IAMGOLD (IAG) revising their upfront capex estimates higher.

(Source: Company Presentation)

At the same time as construction is ongoing and SilverCrest prepares to ramp up to full production within 12 months, the company continues to explore regionally at El Picacho, stockpile ore on the surface, and work on drilling out Las Chispas, with over 71,000 meters drilled in the first half of the year. The goal is to use these results to inform an updated resource and reserve estimate planned next year, which should help to boost the reserve base, proving out a mine life closer to 10 years at Las Chispas. As shown below, the reserve base currently sits at 94.7 million SEOs at an average grade of 879 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, with the measured & indicated resource base being slightly higher-grade at 1,191 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. Assuming successful resource conversion, there is room to increase the reserve base to closer to 115 million SEOs based solely on the resources announced to date and not additional discoveries.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, SilverCrest discussed in an update earlier this year that it is working on ways to optimize its mine plan, which included developing an exploration drift and access toward the high-grade Babi Vista Splay Vein to provide access for infill drilling and early access for production. As of August, the exploration drift had been advanced 175 meters. This area was not part of the mine plan, given that this was inferred material awaiting conversion to the indicated category. The vein is currently home to ~211,00 tonnes at an average grade of more than 2,000 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, which is 120% higher grade than the planned head grade over the Las Chispas mine life. So, access to this material (assuming successful conversion) could provide a meaningful boost to the production profile in the earlier years, with peak production likely to exceed the ~13.7 million SEOs expected in 2023.

(Source: Company Technical Report)

(Source: Company News Release)

Moving to the financial picture, we can see that SilverCrest is set to make the leap from pre-revenue to free cash flow positive beginning in 2023, with the ability to generate over $100 million in average project-level free cash flow per annum at metals prices well below today's spot prices. The After-Tax NPV (5%) for the project sits at ~$486 million as of the Feasibility Study but nearly doubles to ~$802 million if metals prices can recover to Q1 2021 levels and hold onto their gains ($1,946/oz gold, $27.36/oz silver). Notably, SilverCrest's position in the Lassonde Curve is typically the period when companies see upside re-ratings, given that the major risks are now finally behind them. In SilverCrest's case, this includes a large stockpile balance, tracking ahead of construction, and a very strong cash position (~$200 million).

As SilverCrest nears 80% construction completion, it has reached the point where it can receive a meaningful premium relative to its developer peers. However, it is arguably one of the lowest-risk names among the silver producers as well, given its projected sub $7.50/oz all-in sustaining costs. This is because its ~70% margins at a $25.00/oz silver price make it a defensive play against potential weakness in metals prices, and the same cannot be said for a handful of producers with margins below 20%. This makes SilverCrest unique among its peers, similar to one of my favorite producers, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), given that it thrives and is a cash cow when the sun is shining, but it typically corrects much less than the sector average during the more volatile periods, given that margins remain above 45% even in cyclical bear markets for gold and silver.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the base case After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$486 million at the base case might leave a lot to be desired relative to the company's current enterprise value of ~$1.0 billion, there are several points worth considering:

the reserves in the Feasibility Study are based on just one-third of the veins at Las Chispas, and it does not include more than 40 million SEOs backing up the reserve base in the resource category.

the two-year average gold and silver price sits at $22.00/oz and $1,750/oz, respectively, so there is a material upside to project NPV that is not included in the base case.

the mine life of 8.5 years does not upside from resource conversion or from drilling new targets, and SilverCrest has proven it can add ounces at minimal cost, evidenced by a discovery cost below $1.00/oz.

the mine plan has not even contemplated regional upside, with the company sitting on another high-grade project 40 kilometers away.

When factoring in these points, I would argue that the After-Tax NPV (5%) here is far too conservative, and I would also point out that management is quite conservative, which is refreshing relative to other explorers and developers. It's also important to point out that while those jumping into this story for the exploration upside may be a little disappointed at the moderate pace of resource growth since the May 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment (~108 million SEOs), 75% of the drilling completed in the past 29 months (May 2019 ---> October 2021) has been infill drilling. This means that the main priority has not been on building the resource base, but instead de-risking. Despite this, the resource base has still grown by more than 27% in the period to ~137.8 million SEOs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

This was done for a reason and with shareholders in mind, with a goal of limiting share dilution and fast-tracking the path to production. Given that the future is never certain, the best way that a company can control its own destiny is by de-risking and getting into production first and then taking care of the upside case later (drilling out new resources using free cash flow vs. equity). As noted earlier, the company has clearly executed successfully on this plan, set to head into production with less than 160 million shares fully diluted and with one of the quickest paths from first drill hole to production in the past decade. In a sector where management is first, and geology/project economics comes second, this is a massive differentiator for SilverCrest. Let's take a quick look at the regional opportunity:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the map above shows, SilverCrest has another project in Mexico, El Picacho, which lies 40 kilometers from its bonanza-grade Las Chispas Project and soon-to-be mine. SilverCrest acquired the property for a song at a purchase price of $1.6 million, picking up over 7,000 hectares of land, which held a historical resource of ~360,000 tonnes at an average grade of 677 grams per tonne silver-equivalent. While not as high-grade as Las Chispas, these are still exceptional grades and well above the average reserve grade of operational silver producers that sits closer to ~480 grams per tonne silver-equivalent.

(Source: Company News Release)

While it's still early days at El Picacho, underground channel sampling done in the due diligence period was quite encouraging, with results from 10 bulk channel samples showing much higher grades of more than 1,000 grams per tonne silver-equivalent over an average true width of 6 meters. Since then, drilling seems to be confirming the high-grade nature of this property, with 21 holes intercepting an average of 4.1-meter widths averaging a grade of ~660 grams per tonne silver-equivalent from the El Picacho Vein. The best hole hit an outstanding intercept of 7.2 meters of ~3,300 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, suggesting there is very high-grade potential here as well.

(Source: Company News Release)

So, what does this mean for SilverCrest?

As noted, it's early to make forward assumptions, so the additional commentary should be treated as being speculative in nature. Having said that, the mine plan at Las Chispas is based on a mill processing 1,250 tonnes per day (~450,000 tonnes per annum) but was designed to accommodate an expansion to 1,750 tonnes per day (~630,000 tonnes per annum). This expansion could be completed with modest capital and funded from free cash flow down the road, with zero dilution for shareholders, meaning material growth in cash flow and production on a per-share basis, if El Picacho does end up being economic, which certainly looks to be the case.

In the event that SilverCrest can prove up a resource base of ~1.5 million tonnes at a grade of 650 grams per tonne silver-equivalent (~31 million ounces), this would easily justify trucking ore 85 kilometers to Las Chispas, where it could beef up the production profile. At a 90% recovery rate, and assumes SilverCrest fed 400 tonnes per day from El Picacho, this would translate to an additional ~2.7 million silver-equivalent ounces produced per annum or an additional ~$60 million in revenue at a $22.50/oz silver price. This would provide a major boost to SilverCrest's NPV, given that it could extend the mine life (~1.5 million tonnes = 10+ years of material at 400 tonnes per day), but it would also increase cash flow generation earlier in the mine plan, given the much higher production profile. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown above, SilverCrest currently trades at an attractive double-digit forward free cash flow yield of ~11% and less than 1.0x P/NAV on a consensus basis, which is a very reasonable valuation for a project of this grade with these robust economics. As shown above, the average silver peer trades at a P/NAV closer to 1.2x, yet SilverCrest is expected to have significantly higher margins than its peers, even if all-in sustaining costs [AISC] come in above estimates and closer to ~$7.50/oz on a silver-equivalent basis. Assuming a silver price of $22.50/oz, this would translate to margins of ~66%. At $25.00/oz, AISC margins would increase to 70%.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

To give an idea of just how special this project is from an economics standpoint, it's worth looking at other development projects out there in the precious metals space and how they stack up from a production/operating cost standpoint. As we can see, SilverCrest is the 2nd lowest cost project behind only Hod Maden, but this project is shared by Lidya and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and is still years away from production. So, for investors looking to get exposure to a high-grade, high-margin asset that missed out on the last major opportunity, Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF), further weakness in SilverCrest's share price could be one of the last opportunities to pick up the stock at a discount before a likely re-rating begins once operations begin to ramp up next year. Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the SilverCrest story is undoubtedly exciting, the share-price performance has been less exciting over the 12 months, with SilverCrest sliding more than 40% from its all-time highs. It's important to note that this correction followed a 300% plus return in less than two years for shareholders (December 2018 - December 2020), so this is not a case of serial underperformance that investors should be concerned about, and the pullback is actually quite healthy. This is because, as shown above, it has pushed SilverCrest towards oversold territory recently, with the stock's oscillators falling to their lowest levels since the stock went public on the US Market. An oversold reading does not guarantee the stock has to bottom, but it does suggest a low-risk initial entry point into the stock has arrived.

Digging into the technical picture a little closer, we can see that the stock recently undercut its lows and made new 52-week lows, which often leads to technical selling, given that this is a bearish development. However, this 52-week low occurred at a pivotal spot on the chart, with SilverCrest re-testing a prior major resistance area at $6.70 between August 2019 and April 2020. Often, major resistance levels become new support levels, and this looks to be the case here. It's also worth noting that while 52-week lows can be bearish developments, this was not the case for SilverCrest, given that the stock immediately recovered and has traded back above this low. This doesn't mean that the selling pressure is completely behind us. Still, with a very well-defined support level on the chart, I would expect to see buying support on any weakness, and I would view pullbacks below US$7.10 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com, Lundin Gold Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that while the recent share-price performance has been discouraging, it's not unusual, and Lundin Gold's stock saw similar choppy performance in the financing/early construction phase at Fruta Del Norte in Ecuador. However, as the chart above shows, performance improved considerably once the company hit the ~75% mark for construction, near where SilverCrest is currently sitting. History rarely repeats, but it often rhymes, and while the above performance of Lundin Gold, once it hit the 75% mark, should not be used as a guide, it is meant to provide evidence that this is often about the time that construction-stage stories can start to see a change in trend. In Lundin Gold's case, the stock advanced 70% over the following nine months, once it neared the finish line from construction to its first gold pour.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In a sector where management is so important, SilverCrest stands out among its peers, with a team that has done it before and was acquired just seven years ago for its success at Santa Elena. To date, the success at Las Chispas has easily surpassed the success of Santa Elena, and investors are barely 12 months away from seeing the fruits of this labor transformed into significant free cash flow generation. Given the upside from near-mine exploration, regional exploration, and meaningful resource growth with no additional share dilution due to SilverCrest's strong cash position, the reward/risk looks the most compelling here in over a year. In summary, I believe this is a name to keep a close eye on, and I would view any pullbacks below $7.10 as low-risk buying opportunities.