Thematic ETFs & The Ever Changing Market Landscape
Summary
- Learn and understand what fuels the thematic ETF landscape and how it is always evolving to meet investor demands.
- Gain knowledge and insight on three newly launched ETFs (MAKX), (CTEX), (DAT).
- Scott Helfstein, Executive Director of Thematic Investing at ProShares dissects the thematic ETF market.
Editors' Note: Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.
- On this episode of Let's Talk ETFs, we speak with a returning guest, Scott Helfstein, Executive Director of Thematic Investing at ProShares. Scott provides us with insight and knowledge to the ever changing thematic ETF world.
- Helfstein walks market participants through thematic ETFs such as (NYSEARCA:MAKX), (NYSEARCA:CTEX), (NYSEARCA:DAT), (NYSEARCA:ONLN), (NYSEARCA:EMTY), and (BATS:PAWZ).
Let’s Talk ETFs is Seeking Alpha's podcast dedicated to the exchange traded fund space. Hosted by Seeking Alpha’s ETF expert, Jonathan Liss, the podcast features long-form conversations with industry insiders, ETF issuers, asset managers and investment advisers to explore the ways in which ETFs continue to evolve, helping investors to reach their financial goals.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONLN, EMTY, PAWZ, MAKX, CTEX, DAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.