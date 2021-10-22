naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) released its third-quarter 2021 results on October 21, 2021.

3Q21 results snapshot

The U.S. refiner reported a third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, significantly contrasting from a loss of $1.16 per share in the year-ago quarter. The results beat analysts' expectations.

Total revenues surged from $15,809 million last year quarter to $29,520 million in 3Q21. The better-than-expected results were bolstered by increased refinery throughput volume and higher refining margin. The company enjoyed a strong recovery in gasoline demand which boosted the results.

The quarterly operating income for the last four quarters is presented below.

The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $9.85 from $7.64 the preceding quarter, while the ethanol margin decreased from $0.62 to $0.46.

The refining margin per barrel of throughput increased to $9.85 from the year-ago level of $4.10 ($7.64 in 2Q21). The refining operating expense per barrel of throughput was $4.53 compared with $4.26 in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted refining operating income was $3.24 per barrel of throughput compared to a loss of $2.48 the same quarter last year.

The investment thesis is straightforward and has not changed since my preceding article. I'm a long-term VLO shareholder, and I intend to accumulate on weakness. However, the stock is now reaching an overbought situation and may retrace soon.

The refining business is defined by a high volatility environment that requires some serious short-term trading LIFO. Thus, it's compelling to trade short-term VLO using at least 30%-40% of your total position (trading includes options as well). I will develop this strategy in detail in the last part of my article.

Stock Performance

The chart below is a perfect example of that wild fluctuation. However, VLO is now up 100% on a one-year basis and pays a generous dividend yield of 4.78%.

CEO Joe Gorder said in the conference call:

We saw significant improvement in refining margins globally in the third quarter as economic activity in mobility continued to recover in key markets. Finding margins were supported by strong recovery in product demand, coupled with product inventories falling to low levels during the quarter. In fact, total U.S. light product inventories are now at 5-year lows, and total light product demand is over 95% of the 2019 level.

Valero Energy: Selected Financials - The Raw Numbers (Third Quarter Of 2021)

Valero Energy 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 15.81 16.60 20.81 27.75 29.52 Net Income in $ Million -464 -359 -704 162 463 EBITDA $ Million 41 132 -43 1199 1366* EPS diluted in $/share -1.14 -0.88 -1.73 0.39 1.13 Operating cash flow in $ Million 165 96 -52 2,008 1,449 CapEx in $ Million 407 506 339 355 463 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -242 -410 -391 1,653 986* Total Cash $ Billion 4.047 3.313 2.254 3.572 3.498 Total L.T. Debt (incld. current) in $ Billion 15.21 14.67 14.68 14.68 14.23 Dividend per share in $ 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 407 407 407 407 408 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2,526 2,550 2,410 2,835 2,854 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 3,800 4,124 3,562 4,203 3,625 Brent price ($/b) 43.38 45.10 61.09 69.00 73.22 WTI price ($/b) 40.91 42.56 57.84 66.09 70.58 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 1.99 2.55 19.66 2.93 4.25

Source: VLO PR - Note: Numbers indicated for the 3Q21 come from the Fun Trading file

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, Ethanol Production, And Margins

1 - Revenues were $29.52 billion in 3Q21.

Valero Energy's revenue for the third quarter was $29.52 billion. The company posted a quarterly income of $1.13 per diluted share compared to a loss of $1.14 per diluted share a year ago.

The total cost of sales rose to $28,602 million from $16,207 million last year, primarily due to the higher cost of materials and increased operating expenses.

The operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $693 million.

However, the adjusted net income was $500 million, or $1.22 per share.

Review of the different segments:

The refining segment: The segment operating income was $853 million compared to a loss of $575 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes supported the segment.

The segment operating income was $853 million compared to a loss of $575 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher refinery throughput volumes supported the segment. The ethanol segment : The segment adjusted operating profit was $4 million compared with $36 million in the third quarter of 2020. The segment was affected by lower ethanol production volumes. Production decreased to 3,625 thousand gallons per day from 3,800 thousand gallons a year ago.

The segment adjusted operating profit was $4 million compared with $36 million in the third quarter of 2020. The segment was affected by lower ethanol production volumes. Production decreased to 3,625 thousand gallons per day from 3,800 thousand gallons a year ago. The Renewable Diesel segment: The segment operating income dropped to $109 million compared to $184 million in the year-ago period. The segment was affected by lower renewable diesel sales volumes, which declined to 671 thousand gallons per day from 870 thousand gallons a year ago. Hurricane Ida-related plant downtime hit the segment.

2 - Free cash flow in 3Q21 was estimated at $986 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VLO had a Trailing twelve-month ttm free cash flow of $1,838 million. Free cash flow for the third quarter is estimated at $986 million.

The cash cost of the dividend is now $1,600 million per year, while ttm free cash flow is $1,838 million, suggesting that VLO could eventually pay a little more in dividend next quarter.

3 - Net debt is down to $10.734 billion as of September 30, 2021

Valero Energy had total cash of $3,498 million in 3Q21, down slightly from $3,572 million the preceding quarter.

As of Sept 30, 2021, VLO had total debt and finance lease obligations of $14,233 million, down from $14,680 million in 2Q21. Valero has a debt to capitalization of 44.9%.

Valero redeemed the total outstanding balance of $575 million Floating Rate Senior Notes due in 2023 in 3Q21.

4 - Throughput and ethanol production in 2Q21

Refining throughput volumes were 2,854K barrels per day for the third quarter, up 0.7% sequentially.

Feedstock composition for the last four quarters: Sweet crude oil is the highest.

The U.S. Gulf Coast provided approximately 57.6% of the total throughput volume.

You can find below the historical chart price comparison (Price: Brent and WTI).

5 - 2021 Guidance

Valero Energy reiterated its CapEx guidance of $2 billion for this year with 60% toward sustaining the business. The remaining proportion is expected to get allocated for growth projects.

During the third quarter, the company completed the Diamond Green Diesel expansion project at St. Charles refinery or DGD 2, expanding the output capacity by 400 million gallons per annum.

It also completed and started up the new Pembroke Cogeneration Unit.

The DGD 3 project at the Port Arthur refinery is on track and expected to come online in the first half of 2023.

Technical Analysis (Short-Term) And Commentary

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

VLO forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $82.5 and support at $80. I suggest trading LIFO about 40% of your total position. LIFO may increase your tax burden, but it also helps you trade more efficiently and boost your profit many folds while holding your core position for a much higher target.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30% at or above $82.5 and wait for a possible retracement. As you can see, RSI is flashing red with 74 and predicts a retracement. If VLO can cross the resistance, the next higher resistance is estimated at $91-$92. Conversely, if VLO loses its momentum, the next support is below $74.

Warning: The TA Chart above is only valid for a short period of time and must always be updated to be relevant.

