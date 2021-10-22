grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG), we can see that the share price prior to the announcement of the company's third quarter earnings ($34+) was actually testing multi-year resistance. The market though did not take favorably to Covenant's third quarter earnings numbers (GAAP EPS of $0.97 missed consensus by $0.03) despite the fact that sales of $274+ million were a 30% increase over Q3 last year. Shares plummeted over 20% on the news and finished the trading day (October 20th) just above $27 a share.

The collapse in the share price was in one way ironic given the adjusted quarterly earnings number of $1.02 was the best in the company's history. Fiscal 2021 continues on track to be a bumper year for Covenant but the market is obviously pricing in a fall-off in growth next year which is to be expected given how the pandemic drove many markets to a standstill. The managed freight segment continues to outperform due to increased economic activity which has fostered healthy demand. The expedited segment reported over $85 million in the third quarter and EBIT of over $11 million. The Dedicated segment however reported an operating loss ($659k) as opposed to an operating profit of $926k in the same quarter of 12 months prior.

Since there is plenty of recurring or stable income within the Dedicated segment, the market is obviously reading into how this segment has not been delivering. The spot-market is one thing but longer-term agreements with consistent customers is what the market wants to also see. Nevertheless, there will most likely be ongoing disruption in this segment for some time to come due to sustained supply chain disruptions as well as a higher turnover in customers than normal due to rates having moved considerably in recent times.

Management announced on the recent earnings call that approximately 10% of this segment's business passed over to new customers in Q3 and more are in the pipeline to be moved. The encouraging trend though here is that if ongoing contract revisions do not work out as planned with existing customers, Covenant has plenty more prospects on hand to provide its services to at most likely enhanced profitability. Suffice it to say, despite the ongoing upheaval, management will be hoping this segment settles down in due course and delivers better profitability.

From an investor's standpoint, Covenant remains at the mercy of multiple market forces. From driver shortages to inflation to supply chain upheaval, projected earnings can be very difficult to predict given the open-nature of this industry. Far less trucks were used in the truckload segment for example in Q3 this year but yet sales were up 7%. This gives an indication on how the fundamentals has changed significantly in this industry in recent times.

One area though where Covenant has far more control is its balance sheet and management has definitely been making inroads here. Total assets surpassed $700 million in Q3 and Covenant's indebtedness net of cash came in at a much improved $62.84 million compared to $101.96 million at the end of fiscal 2020. The improving leverage trends brought down the net indebtedness to capitalization ratio to 16%.

As long as Covenant can keep reporting elevated sales which in turn generates positing earnings and cash flow, then the company will be in prime position to invest behind its segments. Companies in this industry which do not have the resources to withstand ongoing market forces will most likely be bought up by bigger players. The key though for Covenant is to remain profitable as strong operating income enables re-investment continue at a large scale. From a valuation perspective, shares do not look expensive and the firm's gross margins of approximately 20% remain below what we expect from Covenant so we expect some improvement here.

Therefore, to sum up, although the missed Q3 earnings number led to a significant decline in Covenant's share price, we believe there may have been an overreaction here. Demand is still buoyant across multiple segments with Managed Freight leading the way and Expedited & Dedicated accounting for approximately 30% each of third quarter sales. Given the company's valuation and pipeline of new customers for the Dedicated segment, we do not foresee sustained selling in Covenant at this moment in time. We look forward to continued coverage.