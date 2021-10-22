VelhoJunior/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1. Introduction

Operating in the meals, beverages and snacks industry, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) is a recession-resistant business that may be considered a low-volatility anchor in a diversified portfolio. Besides its iconic soup brand, the company owns well-known consumer brands such as Swanson, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's, Lance and Kettle. Over the years, CPB has evolved from ready-to-serve meals to a well-diversified company that is significantly exposed to the snacks business. This segment typically accounts for a little less than 50% of total net sales (page 22, 2021 10-K). The company acquired Snyder's Lance in 2018 and divested, among others, their U.S. refrigerated soup business, their Garden Fresh Gourment business and their Bolthouse Farms business in 2019. In terms of geographical footprint, CPB sold its European chips business in 2019 and is now focused on the U.S. and the Canadian markets (pages 17 and 46, 2021 10-K).

The non-cyclic nature of a consumer staples business typically comes at a certain cost and that is the subpar growth. It takes pristine management to sustainably grow a business that operates in an industry from the "old days". Unfortunately, CPB's management was unable to grow the business over the last decade:

Figure 1: CPB's net sales went nowhere over the course of the last 13 years (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

As a consequence, the stock was - and still is - a laggard. It remains to be seen whether the costly acquisition of Snyder's-Lance in 2018 did indeed mark the turn-around of the company.

In comparison to its much bigger and more diversified rival PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), I view CPB as a more risky but possibly also more rewarding play due to the persisting uncertainties of the business going forward. The pandemic has certainly acted as a tailwind for both companies and it appears as if PEP benefitted more than CPB according to recent earnings figures (2020 10-K of PEP, 2021 10-K of CPB). Since both are reliable dividend payers, CPB could deserve a place as a complimentary position to PEP in a diversified dividend growth portfolio. Dividend growth, however, has not been a particular strength of CPB as will be detailed in this article. Nevertheless, with the recently widened gap in dividend yield between PEP and CPB (the latter offers a 33% higher yield), I figure a small bet on the still uncertain future appears reasonable.

In this article, I discuss the past performance of the company with an emphasis on the most recent developments. I provide a valuation from multiple perspectives, assessing the magnitude of the margin of safety reflected in a share price of USD 40.

2. Operational Performance and Outlook

CPB's gross margin has been trending down over the last decade (Figure 1) and inflationary pressures witnessed in fiscal 2021 further weigh on the company's top-line profitability. Management has introduced a cost savings initiative in the past and has also announced price hikes to mitigate the effects of input cost inflation. In my opinion, such price increases appear enforceable as I attribute a certain level of price inelasticity to CPB's portfolio of mostly premium brands. Nevertheless, the down-trend in gross margin does raise concerns and is to be monitored closely.

Figure 2: The gross margin of CPB has been trending down over the last decade (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Same as net sales, operating earnings went nowhere over the course of the last decade. On a more positive note, free cash flow (FCF), after having accounted for recurring restructuring charges and stock-based compensation expenses did grow, albeit at a slow pace and in a volatile fashion (Figure 2). The gap down in 2021 is attributed to unfavorable movements in working capital (i.e., reduction in payables, additions to inventories).

Figure 3: Normalized FCF indicates a feeble uptrend and was impacted by unfavorable movements in working capital in fiscal 2021 (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Aside of the inflationary pressures, the ongoing integration of Snyder's Lance is still weighing on CPB's operational performance (as pointed out by Mark Clouse in the webcast from September 9, 2021) and this is noticed from the still weak but improving asset turnover.

Figure 4: CPB's asset turnover suggests a still on-going integration of Snyder's Lance (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Management's past capital allocation qualities - or lack thereof - become especially evident when computing residual return on invested capital (ROIC) after having accounted for the weighted-average cost of capital (WACC). The latter is a function of the cost of equity and the cost of debt and their respective amounts. For CPB, I chose a cost of equity of 8%. Residual ROIC has been trending down over the last decade and appears to have bottomed when former CEO Denise Morrison resigned in 2018, and after Snyder's Lance has been taken over. So far, the trend appears to have reversed but I view this primarily as a consequence of the pandemic.

Figure 5: It remains to be seen whether the trend-reversal in residual ROIC is sustainable (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

While the trend-reversal in residual ROIC does not appear overly convincing for now, an examination of CPB's working capital lends management's executional ability some credence. Days payables outstanding were stretched from the routinely observed plus/minus 45 days to almost 70 days in 2021. Consequently, and due to the similarly improved inventory days ratio, the company's CPB's cash conversion cycle (CCC) improved significantly over the last three years:

Figure 6: CPB's cash conversion cycle suggests improved operational performance since the acquisition of Snyder's Lance (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Portfolio-wise, the acquisition of Snyder's Lance is very welcome in my opinion but it came at a serious cost and significantly impaired CPB's balance sheet:

Figure 7: CPB's net debt to EBITDA skyrocketed in 2018 due to the acquisition of Snyder's Lance (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Net debt peaked in 2018 at a frightening 8.2 times EBITDA. Since then, the residual FCF and the proceeds from several divestitures (see above) have been prudently directed towards deleveraging. Management made good progress and arguably, the windfall cashflows due to the pandemic accelerated the process. Of note, the debt to equity ratio is now at a level not seen in more than 13 years:

Figure 8: CPB's debt to equity ratio has returned to a historically very favorable level (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

From the perspective of leverage, it appears as if CPB has digested the costly acquisition of Snyder's Lance. As a consequence, the quarterly dividend has been raised in December 2020 for the first time since 2016 (i.e., an increase of 5.7%). However, it remains to be seen whether CPB can truly become a dividend growth stock in the near future, as should be expected from a serious dividend investor looking to reap the benefits of his investments upon retirement. For this purpose, it is important to take into account the debt servicing capacity and the stability of cash flows. As a recession resistant company with a portfolio of several premium brands, cash flows should be relatively stable, taking into account volatile movements in working capital that have noticeable impacted FCF in the past (Figure 3). Debt-servicing capacity of a large company that typically refinances its debt is best analyzed by reviewing the interest coverage ratio:

Figure 9: CPB's interest coverage ratio is very weak (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Since the company deleveraged significantly over the last years, the reason for the weak interest coverage ratio is found in the sub-par FCF margin which has hovered around 5 to 13% of revenues over the past decade. Admittedly, the ratio has been rather stable at around 11% over the last couple of years, taking movements in working capital into account. Assuming a static amount of financial debt that is refinanced at once, the interest rate for CPB's debt could rise by about 5% until the current dividend would no longer be sustainable. Therefore, and due to the evident inflationary pressures, I find it unlikely that CPB will increase the dividend on future occasions at a pace indicated in December 2020 (i.e., in excess of 5%). I find it more likely that the dividend will be frozen once again until further progress is made in terms of deleveraging and FCF-margin expansion. Nevertheless, I want to emphasize that the currently weak interest coverage ratio does not imply that the dividend is in outright danger of being cut. Payout ratio in terms of normalized FCF has been very acceptable in the past and still remains conservative:

Figure 10: CPB's dividend payout ratio is rather conservative (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Note that the recent uptick in payout ratio is attributed to unfavorable movements in working capital and it appears as if managements is aiming for an average payout ratio of 50% of FCF. Likely due to the rather conservative capital allocation priorities, share buybacks have not been conducted for several years. Share-based compensations hence led to a dilution of shareholders of an immaterial 0.3% per annum since 2018. Of note, the board of directors authorized an anti-dilutive share repurchase program in June 2021 and approved a "new strategic share repurchase program" in September 2021 (page 30, 2021 10-K).

3. Valuation

Being a dividend investors' stock, it appears reasonable to value the company in terms of its historic dividend yield:

Figure 11: In terms of dividend yield, CPB appears undervalued; the yields are based on fiscal year end share prices (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

From this perspective, the stock appears to be undervalued, taking into account the current yield just shy of 3.6% (share price of USD 40.6). While the dividend yield was higher in 2018, a smaller discount in 2021 appears sensible since the windfall profits due to the pandemic, newly captured customers and the reduced uncertainty regarding the Snyder's Lance integration have to be taken into account.

In terms of EV/EBITDA, CPB also appears undervalued at a current valuation of 10x, a figure not seen in almost ten years. Note that the EV-based valuation was much higher in 2018 since financial debt is a key component of EV.

Figure 12: Also in terms of EV/EBITDA, CPB appears undervalued; the EV values are based on fiscal year end share prices (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

I also conducted equity and entity-based (adjusted present value, APV) discounted cash flow valuations. These are based on a cost of equity of 8% and a terminal growth rate of 1.5%, which appears plausible if not conservative. Depending on the number of years used for estimating the base case FCF going forward, different results are to be expected.

Figure 13: DCF valuations suggest that CPB is fairly valued (data source: company's 10-K filings, image source: author's work)

Taking into account the significant transformation that the company has undergone, it appears sensible to prioritize the results that are based on the past three years' data. From this perspective, CPB appears fairly valued to slightly undervalued. Of note, the last two-years' comparable organic sales growth was reported as 3% (slide 6, Q4 2021 earnings presentation). Hence, and if the company is able to retain its broadened customer base, a higher growth rate than the implied 1.5% could be warranted and this would obviously increase the present value of the shares.

4. Summary and Conclusion

CPB, as a low-volatility, recession-proof stock deserves a small position in a broadly diversified retirement portfolio alongside industry giants such as PEP. The company's brand portfolio transformation appears to work out but the integration of Snyder's Lance is still not completed.

The debt incurred during the substantial acquisition has been digested well. Financially, the company is on solid ground and capital is allocated prudently. Hence, it appears plausible that CPB may not become a dividend growth company for the forseeable future and this might be acceptable considering the above-average dividend yield of almost 3.6%. Potential areas of improvement are FCF margin expansion (partly via optimizations in working capital management), finalization of the integration of Snyder's Lance and ongoing brand building and maintenance.

Given that management is prudently allocating capital and currently prioritizes deleveraging, I find it unlikely that further acquisitions are on the table. Should management indeed announce a larger acquisition in the near future, I would critically assess the transaction especially in light of the still ongoing integration of Snyder's Lance and would then probably reconsider my position in the company.