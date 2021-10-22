Rui Mesquita Cordeiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

Today, I believe Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is a strong buy ahead of the eventual return of air travel. From the lows of the pandemic, the travel demand is slowly but surely returning back to pre-pandemic levels, and I believe it is only a matter of time before the airline industries fully recover to their past glories. The world is becoming more interconnected as globalization only improves. Over the long term, I believe travel demand, both domestic and international, will continue to increase while the business travel demand will return back to pre-pandemic levels. However, it is true that recent headwinds following the company's earnings report create some short-term risks, but I believe that this short-term turmoil is only creating buying opportunities for investors seeking longer-term growth for reasons listed below.

I believe current fears regarding slowing travel demand and rising oil prices are temporary setbacks providing attractive buying opportunities.

Looking at Delta Air Lines' most recent earnings report, the company is recovering strongly and in the right direction.

I believe the macro trends will benefit the entire airline industry over the next few years.

Is It A Red Flag? Or Is It An Opportunity?

During the earnings call, Delta Air Lines' management team informed investors that the airline reached profitably during the quarter; however, they've said that the airline will likely report a net loss next quarter due to choppy return in travel demand and high oil prices. But, are oil prices and choppy returns in travel sustainable?

Travel Demand

During the months following the busy summer travel season, the delta variant's reign combined with after-summer times created rather lower travel demand, which is shown in TSA travel data. However, starting from September 1st, travel is continually increasing as the chart below shows.

[Chart created by author using the source]

Travel recovery may not be consistent, but until today, the overall return is moving in the right direction heading into the holiday season. Further, recently, there were concerns about airlines losing pricing power as the demand for travel weakened. However, I believe such a phenomenon to be temporary. First, governments around the world are dropping international travel restrictions signaling the return of the international travel demand in 2022. For example, the U.S. is lifting international travel restrictions starting November 8th. Second, the worldwide and U.S. Covid cases are showing a significant slowdown. After months of the delta variant rampaging the world economy including the airline industry, the Covid cases are showing a significant decrease as vaccination rates rise.

[Source- Worldometers]

Oil Prices

Oil prices have been rising throughout 2021 negatively impacting airlines; however, I believe these high prices are temporary and not sustainable. IMF, International Monetary Fund, in the world economic outlook, lowered the global economic growth forecast citing softening consumption and global trade bottlenecks. As a result of slowing growth, I believe oil prices may not be sustainable.

Earnings Report

Delta Air Lines reported phenomenal earnings with an adjusted pre-tax income of $216 million and a positive net income. Since the start of the pandemic, it was the company's first profitable quarter by adjusted net income. Further, the company reported that the American Express (AXP) remuneration exceeded 2019 levels while the premium cabin and domestic traveled to the recovery.

Delta Air Lines' Direction And The Bigger Picture

Every single airline benefited as the travel demand recovered throughout the third quarter; however, I believe as the industry is on the brink of full recovery and the post-pandemic world, Delta Air Lines will be the clear winner amongst the airlines. The wealth gap is amongst the developed nations are increasing faster than ever as wealth creates more wealth. For example, 10% of the wealthiest Americans own about 89% of the stocks in the United States. As such, the middle class is disappearing, and because the less wealthy Americans are not as likely to travel as much as the wealthier Americans getting wealthier by the day, I believe Delta's premium branding strategy is set to pay off. Wealthier Americans are more likely to travel and as delta keeps up its premium branding, the company will have pricing power and demand from these wealthy Americans driving the future growth as the return of the business travel to 2019 levels are uncertain. Thus, I believe the premium branding of Delta Air Lines can successfully drive margins and demand going into the post-pandemic world.

Financials

Delta Air Lines' financials are strong enough to weather through any choppy recovery in trouble demand. According to the company's 2021Q3 earnings report, the company had a net income of $1.2 billion and an adjusted net income of $194 million with cash and cash equivalents of about $8.8 billion. The company has total assets of about $72 billion with a total liability of $49 billion bringing total liability to asset ratio at about 68%. Further, although the company has about $25 billion on long-term debt and leases weighing down the company's financial health, I believe the recovering airline industry and Delta Air Lines' cash and short-term investments are healthy enough to allow growth as the company attempts to reach 2019 level profitability.

Valuation

The valuation of Delta Air Lines today, in my opinion, is extremely attractive. First, the company has a market capitalization of about $25.8 billion, which is still about 33.3% lower than pre-pandemic times. However, the company achieved positive net income in the third quarter and foresees improving travel demand with an exception of fourth quarter due to high fuel costs. Further, as the chart below shows, analysts are expecting strong bounce back in earnings all the way through 2025 signaling that the company's income is set to substantially improve moving forward. Before the pandemic, the company was trading at around 9 times price to earnings; thus, assuming that Delta Air Lines can trade at similar levels by 2025, Delta Air Lines can potentially trade at about $80 per share with an upside of about 100%.

[Source]

Moreover, I believe Delta Air Lines can potentially trade higher than 9 times its earnings at about 10 to 12 by 2025 because of higher interest from the investing community. The picture below shows the historical volume, and it shows that the volume is significantly higher today compared to pre-pandemic times showing that investors are more interested in Delta Air Lines. Therefore, due to higher investor interest, Delta Air Lines' improving performance throughout 2025 may potentially increase its valuation above pre-pandemic levels making the company's today's valuation extremely attractive when considering the future potentials.

[Source]

Risks

Despite what I believe to be a bright outlook, Delta Air Lines poses some significant risks. First, fierce competition in the airline industry including Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), and more could hinder Delta Air Lines' recovery and pricing powers. Second, despite stronger premium travelers, Delta Air Lines may never be able to recover from permanent business traveler loss if businesses slowly adapt to hybrid work schedules. Third, due to high inflation, oil prices may remain high for a prolonged period of time potentially decreasing Delta Air Lines' future earnings.

Summary

Overall, I believe investment in airline, especially Delta Air Lines, can be a great opportunity. The industry is going through a short-term turmoil, but in the big picture, the industry is recovering extremely fast from the depths of the pandemic on top of the further progression in globalization. Therefore, I believe investing in the leader and premium player in the recovering industry during its short-term turmoil is a great opportunity.