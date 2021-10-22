Mayar Fund's Q3 2021 Letter To Partners

Oct. 22, 2021 11:40 AM ETJWN, DBX, PZCUF, MMM, VNT, HENKY, V, MA, JNJ, UL, UPS1 Comment
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
10.99K Followers

Summary

  • We invest globally in great businesses that have durable economic moats, favorable customer economics, consistent financial results, high and stable returns on capital, strong cash flow generation, and attractive capital redeployment opportunities.
  • For the three months ending September 30, 2021, Mayar Fund returned -5.3% net of all expenses and fees while the MSCI World Index was broadly flat, returning -0.01%.
  • During the quarter we initiated a new position in the shares of Dropbox.
  • We fully exited our investment in Nordstromduring the quarter, one that we’ve held for many years and one that’s been a fullposition for us over the past 3 or 4 years.

View as PDF
MAYAR FUND LTD
124

Source: Original

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
10.99K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.