Facebook's user woes may start to impact ad revenues

The Wall Street Journal has been releasing a number of damning articles on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), known as "The Facebook Files," after investigative journalism and whistle-blowers threw up a host of internal documents and chats that have now put the company under fire. Much of the focus relates to Facebook's negative effects on its users. However, there is one article that carries more weight for Facebook's financials, and it relates to Facebook admitting internally that it has no idea how many actual users it has (see article here). In a recent internal presentation, Facebook estimated that between 32%-56% of new accounts were opened by existing users, and 11% of total monthly active users were duplicates.

A separate memo also revealed that:

"...the number of U.S. Facebook users who are in their 20s and active at least once a month often exceeds the total population of Americans their age. “This brings out an elephant in the room: SUMA,” the memo’s author wrote, using an internal abbreviation for “Single User Multiple Accounts.” The author added that the issue could render Facebook’s ratio of users active each day “less trustable.” "

To quantify this and illustrate the impact on MAU growth, if one assumes that 40% of new accounts created are duplicate accounts, and time spent on the Facebook platform is unchanged per 'real' user despite having multiple accounts, Facebook's reported Q-o-Q MAU growth over the last two years declines from 2.3% to 1.4%. That is an almost halving of user growth.

Despite the lackluster "real" MAU growth, Facebook's revenues have continued to show a strong pace, a result of strong pricing power as one of the few social media giants. The company's average revenue per person has continued to trend upwards, showing strength since the final quarter of 2020 as economies recover from the COVID-19 scare. Facebook's advertising revenue growth has also kept pace with Google, its closest competitor.

However, the Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files were only released in Sep-Oct 2021. In my view, the Facebook Files revelations may prompt advertisers to think twice before buying ads on Facebook, or precipitate downward negotiations to ad pricing. After all, with 32%-56% of new users and 11% of total users being duplicates, from an ad buyer's point of view, shouldn't these duplicates also be factored into the price of advertisements?

In addition to ad pricing risk, there is the constant threat of new kids on the block like TikTok taking away eyeball time from Facebook's prized Gen Z platform - Instagram. Despite Instagram having 1.3x as many users as TikTok in 2019, eMarketer estimates that in 2021 TikTok will have 1.1x as many users as Instagram. With Gen Z users increasingly splitting their time between multiple social media platforms, MAUs may no longer be a sound metric to judge Facebook's growth potential.

Metaverse re-branding unlikely to be a fix

Rumors have started circulating regarding Facebook's potential re-brand to reflect its focus on the Metaverse. I am of the view that this will only serve to increase the overhang on the company's shares.

Why? Because the Metaverse is years away from monetization, and higher investments at a time when the company is facing threats to its core revenue stream, as well as a barrage of compliance and ethical questioning by Congress (the impact of this being Facebook expanding its team of compliance and content curation personnel), is only adding to the expectation for margin pressure in the near-term.

What is the Metaverse you may ask?

There are many definitions, but Jon Radoff, an American entrepreneur, author, and game designer has a useful framework. He describes the Metaverse as requiring seven layers - Experience, Discover, Creator Economy, Spatial Computing, Decentralization, Human Interface, and Infrastructure. If you look closely at the pre-requisites for each of these layers, especially those towards the core of the diagram at this link, you will find that current technology is massively insufficient to support the Metaverse. Current compute power is insufficient to support hundreds or thousands of concurrent users in one interaction; latency is too high for a smooth VR experience; AR glasses are unable to maintain a reasonable field of vision; artificial intelligence is in its early innings of development; and systems and platforms are simply not interoperable. Many of the improvements to these areas are in early stages and may take upwards of ten years to reach the level sufficient to support anything resembling a Metaverse in my view.

To be clear, I think the Metaverse presents a huge future opportunity, and Facebook obviously knows this. But investors are not so far-sighted and will tend to focus on rising expenses in the near term.

Cheap valuations are not enough. Near-term risk skewed to the downside.

I must be fair and highlight that Facebook's valuations are at trough levels, not just relative to its own history, but relative to the Nasdaq and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) as well. I use the Invesco QQQ ETF as a proxy for the Nasdaq 100 Index here. You can see from the charts below that the gap in Forward P/E ratios between the Nasdaq and Facebook, as well as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook, are at historical highs. The charts only go back three years, but the fact that current valuation divergences are historical highs remains unchanged even if you extend the charts back by ten years.

This tells me that a reasonable amount of weakness at Facebook is priced in.

However, I see risk skewed to the downside in the near term. Facebook reports its 3Q 2021 earnings on 25th October. Firstly, as mentioned, it may announce its re-brand alongside this, as well as give more insight into the potential expenses on the Metaverse. Higher-than-expected expense guidance could negatively impact sentiment. Secondly, Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported third quarter earnings on 21st October and missed revenue expectations as Apple's iPhone privacy changes impacted their advertising revenue more than expected. If this effect also applies to Facebook, we may be looking at a similar revenue miss. Snap shares declined more than 20% after it reported earnings.

Thus, I suggest offloading shares of Facebook before it reports 3Q earnings, despite valuations looking cheap on the surface.

