12 Reasons A Massive Cyclical Rally Is Imminent - Buy Trinseo And WestRock

People continue to wring their hands over stagflation, inflation, and a market meltdown. It is amazing how the pundits can vacillate so quickly. Rather than write a lengthy article expounding on my views, I am simply going to present the data and the facts. Then, I will highlight my favorite cyclical/deep value names for investors to buy and I believe it will be pretty easy to connect the dots on this.

Export data overnight earlier in the week from Japan is the first positive datapoint since the economic slowdown started. This is clearly a big delta. Companies reporting are saying September accelerated after a slow July and August. October has been stronger still. Supply chain issues have peaked. As you can see, freight rates coming down and COVID cases falling sharply in southeast Asia. Consumer demand is clearly accelerating again as can be seen from better retail data. Interest rates are moving higher as inflation is clearly not temporary. There is no need for alarm. Inflation of this magnitude is suboptimal, but the economy remains smoking hot. Cyclical positioning remains at lows. These companies will substantially outperform in a rising rate environment, and the valuations provide tremendous downside protection. Currency market which always leads shows the dollar having peaked (a lower dollar is good for reflationary trades). Chinese stock market which leads cyclical factors bouncing hard PMIs coming out Friday, likely better Progress on the fiscal package with the target for stimulus deal to be announced Friday. Regardless of how one might view this, it will add more money to the system, and we already know how that will play out. China regulatory crackdown ending, for now. Xi now wants to reaccelerate the economy. Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) issue contained and they made interest payments this week.

What are the best cyclical/best value names to buy now?

Let's look at Dow (DOW), for example

Here is what is happening: platforms shops are all shorting saying Dow's guidance for Q4 assumes less of a polyethylene decline than IHS. Now, IHS has been consistently wrong on polyethylene, and I mean every cycle. But let's ignore that for a moment and assume they are right. Dow Chemical has 6.8 billion points of PE capacity in the US market, so every cent PE margin compression is worth $61 million annually or $15 million assuming 90% effective utilization. Dow's guidance for Q4 is about $3.1 billion of EBITDA with consensus of $2.8 billion. Dow assumes margin compression in PE of 8 cents, mainly due to higher costs of raw materials (keep in mind, this assumes gas stays this high) and a small price decline in PE. It is possible that prices go down more than Dow has assumed but this is unlikely unless raw materials also come down, so I think Dow is being conservative here. However, let's assume that despite raw materials staying high as per Dow's guide, that PE prices fall by 10 or even 15 cents as per IHS. This is in the worst case 15 cents times 15 million per quarter or $225 million per quarter. So if we take the $225 million out of Dow's guidance, we are at $2.875 billion vs. the $3.100 billion. Even this draconian case means they would be above the Street.

If you look at next year's consensus, it assumes EBITDA falls by $2.5 billion. This is despite the fact that DOW's organic projects are adding $2 billion in EBITDA in the near to medium term. They also have some other initiatives like cost-cutting and digitalization which add another $300 million next year. So, we are starting 2021 with $12 billion in EBITDA, and we add roughly a billion USD in 2022 from the organic growth and cost savings, so we are at $13 billion. To get to the Street's $9.5 billion, we need to lose $3.5 billion. This is quite impossible given the sensitivity to ethylene sensitivity we discussed earlier. The reality is that Q4 numbers are going higher and 2022 and 2023 are going a lot higher. In addition, given how much the company has deleveraged, and their target to be at 2.5x EBITDA, using up this debt capacity to buy back stock would take out 30% of the float. In addition, pension is about 1 turn of EBITDA, so as rates go a little higher this disappears. At about $10 billion of normalized EBITDA, this is another 25% of upside to the market cap. Truly this is laughable.

WestRock - Let's Take a look at WRK

The bear case claiming growth is zero just because the industry data showed zero growth against a very high comp demonstrates very poor analysis. Containerboard growth has been depressed due to outsourcing for a decade before e-commerce became relevant. I think we can all agree that outsourcing is not only ending but also actually reversing as supply chains are brought back closer to home. This means the big drag from offshoring is ending meaning growth should at least be GDP and higher than GDP if you actually see onshoring (which BTW is the consensus re: onshoring). Then, you get the fact the e-commerce is now 15% of the business soon going to 20%, so let's review the math: even if e-commerce decelerates to 15%, that means 15% of sales x 15% e-commerce growth is already 2.25%. If the other 80% grows at GDP or better, let's call it 3%, that is 0.85 x 0.03% or 2.55%. This means 2.25% + 2.55% is 4.8% growth. This growth will accelerate as e-commerce becomes a bigger and bigger portion. For analysts to say this is going to be flat growth is just again, shoddy analysis. Investors should be buying WRK with both hands.

Trinseo (TSE) - My Top Pick - Buy it Aggressively

PPG (PPG) was up yesterday despite a pretty big guide down. And investors were selling off TSE because they are worried about the print. It is comical.

PPG said on their call that auto inventories are at an all-time low. This means in addition to underlying auto demand recovering in 2022 for TSE, you will also have incremental growth from inventory rebuilding. TSE has substantial exposure to autos and a much higher volume and dollar content for EVs with better margins. TSE has been streamlining their business and executing their business plan to apathy from the analyst community. As cyclicals inflect, TSE has massive upside.

In Summation

My favorite names are TSE, WRK, Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF) (LXS in Germany), and DOW. I also like CPRI, HUN, REZI, and OLN. Pick your cyclical favorites, but I believe the chemical names, in general, and particularly TSE, Lanxess, DOW, and HUN, are headed much higher. For investors looking to narrow further, the two "must-own" names are TSE and WRK. I have documented my favorite ideas extensively and will publish an update on some of these names shortly.