zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Data by YCharts

Despite current inflation running over 5%, the expected rate is just over 2%, the long-term Fed target for inflation. Even at just 2.37%, that projected rate is above the current yield on 30-Yr USTs. Something has to give as investors aren't going to accept negative real rates for long. Plus, even without the stalled infrastructure bills, US government overspending (read more debt issued) has no end in sight.

While it now appears the Senator from Arizona opposes higher income rates, if nothing is done, we snap back to the 2017 rates in 2026. That would mean a married couple earning $200,000 would see their marginal tax rate jump from 24% to 28%.

Source: lordabbett.com

According to this article, the last time the top bracket rates were raised (2013), inflows into Municipal bond flows were steady, as it has been since the first quarter of 2020. Higher demand would dampen the need to issued debt with higher coupons than if demand was weaker.

Source: lordabbett.com

While the spread between 5-YR AAA Municipals has risen versus 5-Yr USTs, longer maturities still see a shrinking of the spread to UST rates.

More good news for the Municipal bond sector is new debt volume is down from 2019 and most states are receiving more revenue now than pre-panic.

Source: www.multistate.us

The majority of states where revenue still trails pre-COVID levels are ones dependent on energy taxes, like Texas and Alaska. Some of the states who begged for bailouts have higher budgets and record inflows.

For investors looking for tax-free exposure with the least amount of risk, I give the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) a Bullish rating.

Exploring the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as

It invests in U.S. dollar denominated tax exempt investment-grade municipal bonds issued by state or local governments or agencies with a minimum term to maturity greater than one calendar month. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Standard & Poor's National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. VTEB started in 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha

VTEB has $14b in assets, with a current (TTM) yield of 1.7%. As is typical of a Vanguard ETF, the fees are only 6bps.

Index review

VTEB uses the Standard & Poor's National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. Here are the highlights concerning that Index as described by S&P.

The S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index is a broad, comprehensive, market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the investment-grade tax-exempt U.S. municipal bond market. Bonds issued by U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, are excluded from this index.

Source: spglobal.com

The Index Factsheet provides the following chart.

Source: spglobal.com Factsheet

Holdings review

Source: investor.vanguard.com

Vanguard provides us with some very critical factors when evaluating a bond fund. With over 6000 bonds, individual bond risk is basically non-existent. This is also reflected in that the Top 50 holdings are only 13% of the ETF. On the other side is the difference between the YTM (1%) and Average coupon (4.4%). This indicates their average bond is selling above Par. The VTEB Factsheet listed this as $112. The 4.6 year duration would equate to a 4.6% price drop for every 100bps increase in rates. VTEB's duration is down from 5.1 when I last reviewed this ETF about nine months ago. For a Municipal bond ETF, that appears to be on the short side, which is good if rates start to increase.

Source: investor.vanguard.com

With 27% of the bonds maturing within five years, VTEB has some protection against rising rates. Whether VTEB adds or loses income depends on the rates lost compared to the rates of new bonds added to the ETF. There are 13 bonds, representing .06% of the AUM maturing in 2022 with an average coupon of 5%, so some income loss will occur.

Source: bloomberg.com

Each index represents AAA-rated bonds, which are 22% of the holdings. Almost 97% of the ETF's assets are in investment-grade bonds, most of the rest being Not-rated. That total most likely includes some investment-grade bonds.

Source: institutional.vanguard.com

These ten states are the ones where the weight is at least 2% of the ETF. Keep in mind, the state itself is not the issuer of all bonds under that designation. That would include counties, cities, and any tax-exempt purpose domiciled there. By my count, VTEB holds debt from over 40 states.

Source: institutional.vanguard.com

This data shows two things: First, no one bond weight is greater than .36%. Second, if representative, most bonds are selling above Par as mentioned earlier. Except for maybe the Minnesota bond, none appear to be dependent on state revenue to make interest payments or redemption. Click here to access a complete holdings list.

Payout review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

As rates have come down and bonds were replaced, this has caused the payouts to be in steady decline since 2018. Considering what a 30-Yr AAA-rated bond currently yields, investors should assume this trend has not bottomed out yet. This is reflected in the Seeking Alpha Dividend scorecard.

Source: seekingalpha.com DVD scorecard

Performance review

Source: institutional.vanguard.com

To put that into perspective, here is how VTEB did versus a High-Yield ETF (HYD) and a Quality CEF (NAD) that invest in Municipal bonds.

Data by YCharts

While VTEB was more stable, especially during the COVID crash, it comes in third amongst these three funds. If investors did not reinvest, the price movement placed second, not far behind HYD.

Portfolio Strategy

Besides the Municipal fund strategies mentioned, there are others focused on avoiding AMT income such as Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) or Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) with its focus on revenue-stream debt. There are even taxable Municipal bond funds like Invesco Build America Bond Portfolio ETF (BAB). For those not opposed to using leverage, there are Closed-End Funds equivalents to most ETFs. My previous article reviewed the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ), a direct opposite of VTEB in that is has leverage and basically avoids investment-grade bonds.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

This shows the trade-off investors face when picking between a Quality ETF and a HY CEF. NMZ hands down outperformed VTEB but VTEB had a smoother ride and thus better risk statistics.

Final thoughts

Since this article was about investing in a Quality Municipal Bond ETF, I found three other ETFs that invest in that space.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Despite coming in third as measured by CAGR, the difference was under $100/year on a $10,000 investment. VTEB had better risk measures across the board. For investors looking for tax-free exposure with the least amount of risk, I give the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF a Bullish rating.