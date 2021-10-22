Equity CEFs: AIO Deserves To Trade At A Higher Valuation
Summary
- The Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund was the third best equity CEF performer in 2020, up more than 45% at both NAV and MKT price total return.
- This year, however, smaller sellers keep popping up in AIO every time the markets turn defensive, and without many larger buyers, this has dropped AIO's discount to -9.0%.
- I'm not sure I've ever seen a fund that performed so well in its first year and can obviously have strong upside, be so ignored in its second year.
- Granted, AIO is not having the same year in 2021 as it had in 2020 with a NAV up 13.2% YTD, but with a diversified portfolio of both growth and value stocks and convertible securities, AIO should be trading at a much higher valuation IMO.
- With the fund here at $27.58, almost $3 below its $30.31 NAV, it's rather embarrassing that Virtus and AllianzGI can't find any institutional buyers to step-up to this relatively new billion-dollar fund.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Here is a graph of the Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO), $27.58 current market price, from 2020 when its market price and NAV both returned more than 45%.
These growth companies offered innovative and disruptive technology that brought high demand during 2020 when people were conducting both their personal and work-related affairs from home. And because many of these companies were relatively newer and smaller than the mega-cap Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) stocks, they had even more outsized gains in 2020.
The other major component of AIO's portfolio was established large-cap companies in financials, industrials, and healthcare that were actually using this new technology and 'artificial intelligence' applications to make themselves more competitive.
These were companies like John Deere (DE), UnitedHealthcare (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Citigroup (C), etc. And unlike the growth component of AIO's portfolio, which could be equity or convertibles, these larger-cap, more value-oriented companies were usually held in stock.
This is an important feature to understand. Convertibles are less volatile than their underlying common stock, and with AIO holding many more convertible securities among its more volatile growth and technology holdings, this can act as a reduction of AIO's NAV volatility as a whole.
Here are AIO's Top 10 holdings as of 9/30/21 (Note: Positions with a % and date shown are convertible holdings):
So, after such a stellar 2020, why is AIO's NAV lagging a bit this year up only 13.2% YTD? Mostly it's due, once again, to its growth component of the portfolio, which was over-weighted those innovative up-and-coming technology stocks that did so well in 2020 but fell back during the "re-opening of America" when a massive rotation from growth to value stocks occurred as vaccines for COVID-19 were being distributed.
In fact, it got so bad that in February-March of this year, the Nasdaq-100, $377.27 current market price, went through a -10% correction while many technology and growth stocks fell much further than that. And even when the mega-cap FAANG technology stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Netflix (NFLX), recovered in the ensuing months, the vast majority of smaller-cap technology stocks under the surface were still struggling with many in a bear market down -20% to up to -50% off their 52-week highs.
As a result, what was a tailwind for AIO in 2020 became more of a headwind in 2021. But more recently, AIO's NAV has recovered strongly and is now almost back to its all-time high of $30.62, which it reached in January of this year even after paying a $1.156 special capital-gain distribution for 2020.
So now with AIO's NAV essentially back close to its all-time high, why should its market price be lagging so much now at a -9.0% discount?
I believe part of the reason is simply due to the make-up of AllianzGI's shareholders who seem to be more conservative and are much more comfortable in AllianzGI's primary expertise, which is in convertible securities and not growth stocks.
In fact, if you look at all of the Virtus' co-managed AllianzGI CEFs, it's the convertible-focused funds that trade at the highest valuations (light blue) while it's the equity-focused funds that trade at the widest discounts (green).
What's interesting is that AllianzGI's most successful convertible fund and the one that trades at a narrow -2.3% discount, is the AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV), $36.35 current market price, and is a fund that holds about 23.6% stocks, 12% high-yield bonds and 61.6% in convertibles, many of which overlap with AIO's convertible holdings.
In fact, if you go on NAV total return performance, which is the true measure of a fund's performance, ACV and AIO are almost mirror images over the last year:
So why should AIO's market price be lagging so badly when it also has a higher allocation to convertibles at 48.9% than it does to equities at 45%? Good question. Clearly, convertible securities are not considered as interest rate-sensitive as other fixed-income classes, so that can't be a reason, and it's certainly not hurting AllianzGI's more convertible heavy CEFs anyway.
I mean, if you go by AllianzGI's other equity-based CEFs, the Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ), $15.41 current market price and the Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE), $30.54 current market price, which have a much higher equity exposure at 74.7% and 64.5%, respectively, than AIO, wouldn't you think investors would then put AIO into the same category and valuation group as the more convertible-centric (ACV), (NCV), (NCZ) and (CBH)?
Heck, Virtus & AllianzGI group AIO, ACV, NCV, NCZ and CBH together when they declare monthly distributions:
CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS: AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV
And they also include them together when they come out with Annual and Semi-Annual reports, so I don't understand why those funds can trade at around par valuation while AIO trades at the wide discount.
Frankly, I don't know why AIO trades so horribly after the incredible year it had in 2020, but I do believe AllianzGI could take a couple steps to make AIO more attractive. First, include more income-producing securities like high-yield, which ACV uses, and/or introduce an option overwrite strategy (which AIO is authorized to use) to bring in more income. Second, raise AIO's distribution since that is the best way to convince investors that the fund is performing well. And with a very low 4.9% NAV yield and 5.5% market yield, there is certainly room to increase that.
I believe AIO would move up closer to its all-time high of around $30 if Virtus and AllianzGI took these steps. I currently have a $32 price target on AIO, which may have to be extended out further now, but I have no doubt the fund will eventually get there based on its history. All we need is for Virtus and AllianzGI to give an incentive to some larger, institutional buyers.
Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.
CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo
This article was written by
Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIO, QQQ, ACV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.