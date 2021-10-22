ogichobanov/iStock via Getty Images

Here is a graph of the Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO), $27.58 current market price, from 2020 when its market price and NAV both returned more than 45%.

Why did AIO do so well last year? First, its growth component of its portfolio, which includes both stocks and convertibles, was concentrated in the 'stay-at-home' technology companies that performed so well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These growth companies offered innovative and disruptive technology that brought high demand during 2020 when people were conducting both their personal and work-related affairs from home. And because many of these companies were relatively newer and smaller than the mega-cap Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) stocks, they had even more outsized gains in 2020.

The other major component of AIO's portfolio was established large-cap companies in financials, industrials, and healthcare that were actually using this new technology and 'artificial intelligence' applications to make themselves more competitive.

These were companies like John Deere (DE), UnitedHealthcare (UNH), Anthem (ANTM), Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Citigroup (C), etc. And unlike the growth component of AIO's portfolio, which could be equity or convertibles, these larger-cap, more value-oriented companies were usually held in stock.

This is an important feature to understand. Convertibles are less volatile than their underlying common stock, and with AIO holding many more convertible securities among its more volatile growth and technology holdings, this can act as a reduction of AIO's NAV volatility as a whole.

Here are AIO's Top 10 holdings as of 9/30/21 (Note: Positions with a % and date shown are convertible holdings):

So, after such a stellar 2020, why is AIO's NAV lagging a bit this year up only 13.2% YTD? Mostly it's due, once again, to its growth component of the portfolio, which was over-weighted those innovative up-and-coming technology stocks that did so well in 2020 but fell back during the "re-opening of America" when a massive rotation from growth to value stocks occurred as vaccines for COVID-19 were being distributed.

In fact, it got so bad that in February-March of this year, the Nasdaq-100, $377.27 current market price, went through a -10% correction while many technology and growth stocks fell much further than that. And even when the mega-cap FAANG technology stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Netflix (NFLX), recovered in the ensuing months, the vast majority of smaller-cap technology stocks under the surface were still struggling with many in a bear market down -20% to up to -50% off their 52-week highs.

As a result, what was a tailwind for AIO in 2020 became more of a headwind in 2021. But more recently, AIO's NAV has recovered strongly and is now almost back to its all-time high of $30.62, which it reached in January of this year even after paying a $1.156 special capital-gain distribution for 2020.

So now with AIO's NAV essentially back close to its all-time high, why should its market price be lagging so much now at a -9.0% discount?

I believe part of the reason is simply due to the make-up of AllianzGI's shareholders who seem to be more conservative and are much more comfortable in AllianzGI's primary expertise, which is in convertible securities and not growth stocks.

In fact, if you look at all of the Virtus' co-managed AllianzGI CEFs, it's the convertible-focused funds that trade at the highest valuations (light blue) while it's the equity-focused funds that trade at the widest discounts (green).

What's interesting is that AllianzGI's most successful convertible fund and the one that trades at a narrow -2.3% discount, is the AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV), $36.35 current market price, and is a fund that holds about 23.6% stocks, 12% high-yield bonds and 61.6% in convertibles, many of which overlap with AIO's convertible holdings.

In fact, if you go on NAV total return performance, which is the true measure of a fund's performance, ACV and AIO are almost mirror images over the last year:

So why should AIO's market price be lagging so badly when it also has a higher allocation to convertibles at 48.9% than it does to equities at 45%? Good question. Clearly, convertible securities are not considered as interest rate-sensitive as other fixed-income classes, so that can't be a reason, and it's certainly not hurting AllianzGI's more convertible heavy CEFs anyway.

I mean, if you go by AllianzGI's other equity-based CEFs, the Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ), $15.41 current market price and the Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE), $30.54 current market price, which have a much higher equity exposure at 74.7% and 64.5%, respectively, than AIO, wouldn't you think investors would then put AIO into the same category and valuation group as the more convertible-centric (ACV), (NCV), (NCZ) and (CBH)?

Heck, Virtus & AllianzGI group AIO, ACV, NCV, NCZ and CBH together when they declare monthly distributions:

CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS: AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV

And they also include them together when they come out with Annual and Semi-Annual reports, so I don't understand why those funds can trade at around par valuation while AIO trades at the wide discount.

Frankly, I don't know why AIO trades so horribly after the incredible year it had in 2020, but I do believe AllianzGI could take a couple steps to make AIO more attractive. First, include more income-producing securities like high-yield, which ACV uses, and/or introduce an option overwrite strategy (which AIO is authorized to use) to bring in more income. Second, raise AIO's distribution since that is the best way to convince investors that the fund is performing well. And with a very low 4.9% NAV yield and 5.5% market yield, there is certainly room to increase that.

I believe AIO would move up closer to its all-time high of around $30 if Virtus and AllianzGI took these steps. I currently have a $32 price target on AIO, which may have to be extended out further now, but I have no doubt the fund will eventually get there based on its history. All we need is for Virtus and AllianzGI to give an incentive to some larger, institutional buyers.