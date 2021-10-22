alacatr/E+ via Getty Images

They are ill discoverers that think there is no land, when they can see nothing but sea.” - Francis Bacon

Yesterday, I posted research on building materials name Builders FirstSource (BLDR). This prompted an inquiry from a Seeking Alpha follower around if I had any opinion on another 'off the radar' mid-cap concern in a different niche of the manufacturing and distribution space. It hadn't come up in my own research before. This is another company that also beat second quarter expectations and is producing prodigious free cash flow. I decided to dig into this small-cap concern. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is based just out of Chicago and manufactures and distributes such mundane items as electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. The stock trades just above $90.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $4.2 billion.

As of earlier this year, the company's main business lines are organized around “Electrical” and “Safety & Infrastructure". The Electrical division accounts for just over 75% of overall sales and the vast bulk of profits currently while Safety & Infrastructure makes up the rest.

Recent Events:

The company posted quarterly earnings numbers on August 3rd. It is hard reading through Atkore's quarter and not be impressed by the results. GAAP EPS came in at $3.64, 80 cents a share above expectations. Revenues grew just over 120% on a year-over-year basis to a tad over $850 million, approximately 15% over the consensus. Most of the growth was accounted via price increases that got passed on to end customers, but Atkore did see over 23% volume growth and a couple of small acquisitions (Queen City Plastics and FRE Composites Group) completed over the past year also contributed to overall growth.

Source: August Company Presentation

Both of the company's main divisions saw substantial growth in revenues, margins and Adjusted EBIDTA with results in the larger Electrical business division outstanding.

Source: August Company Presentation

Management also raised guidance for its fiscal year and now expects revenue growth of 60%. Its previous guidance was just under 47% growth. Diluted earnings per share is now projected to be in a range of $12.25 to $12.55 a share, significantly above median analyst projections of around $10.50 at the time.

Source: August Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite a market cap north of $4 billion, the company gets little coverage on Wall Street. Here are the analyst firms I could find that have chimed in on Atkore in the past six months. On April 30th, Citigroup raised its price target on ATKR to $90 from $77 a share previously while maintaining its Neutral rating on the stock. On August 4th, after the quarterly earnings posted, Credit Suisse reissued their Outperform rating on Atkore and lifted their price target to $100 a share from $87 previously. Its analyst noted at the time that 'Atkore printed better-than-expected pricing in Q3 as supply constraints and labor shortages persist. These bottlenecks are expected to remain into Q4 and at least early full year 2022'. Finally, later that day, RBC Capital took the same action lifting its price target twelve bucks a share to $98 while also retaining an Outperform rating on the shares.

Source: August Company Presentation

Atkore left the first half of 2021 with a more solid balance sheet after refinancing a $772 million loan late in May which helped trigger an upgrade on its bonds from Moody's. This also pushed out all significant debt repayments to the year 2028. Through the first nine months of its fiscal year (which begins October 1st of each year), the company has delivered nearly $285 million in free cash flow, a substantial improvement over the previous fiscal year at the same point. Atkore also bought back $75 million worth of stock in its last reported quarter.

Source: August Company Presentation

Up until August, insiders had made no purchases of the stock and sold approximately $1.3 million in aggregate of shares so far in 2021. Then on August 11th, the company's General Counsel sold nearly $475,000 worth of stock and the CEO some two weeks later reduced his holdings by over $4.7 million which appears to be just over 25% of his core stake in company stock looking at InsiderCow.com.

Verdict:

Source: August Company Presentation

Atkore seems to be hitting on all cylinders right now. It is using prodigious free cash flow prudently. I expect the company to continue to make some small 'fold in' deals to expand its offerings/footprint. Management rewarded shareholders by buying back nearly two percent of outstanding float last quarter, but at this time does not have a dividend.

Even with rise in the stock this year, the shares sell at just over seven times earnings guidance for this fiscal year. Sales growth is going to ebb next fiscal year as these price increases are unsustainable (particularly in PVC electrical conduit and fittings) and the company will have harder comps. The consensus on Yahoo! Finance is calling for a decline of 10% in sales next year. Analyst firms also expect earnings to fall to under $8.00 a share in FY2022

It is hard to chase a stock that has appreciated nearly 300% over the prior 12 months. This is especially true as shares start to hit up against analyst price targets and a key insider has taken some chips off the table recently. Therefore, I offer no investment recommendation on ATKR at this time. That said, if the shares drift back to the low $80s during a pullback in the overall market. I will probably reassess and start to build a small stake in what appears to be a well-managed concern using covered call orders.

The most profitable investment on the land is land.” - Amit Kalantri

