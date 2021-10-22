Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Trump Media & Technology Group is combining with a SPAC to take on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (TWTR). The company claims a tech monopoly uses censorship to threaten free speech, citing examples of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). TMTG has huge plans to take them all on.

There's limited financial data about this effort. However, while the supply is small, there's also likely limited demand for financial metrics from its fans.

Digital World Acquisition Corp

The SPAC is Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWACU). It IPOed just last month. IPO investors paid $10 for a share as well as one half of a warrant. The trust account was overfunded with $10.20. The IPO had proceeds of $287.50 million. The $10 was essentially riskless - one risked no original invested capital, only the prospects of a mediocre return over a year and a half. I disclosed the position to StW on Sept. 6. One could split the units into underlying equity and warrants as of Sept. 27. I always split them for added flexibility.

Sell your DWAC

Today, both equity and warrants are trading with such volatility that they are hard to discuss, but as of this writing, equity costs $95 and warrants cost $41. There's no reason whatsoever to own the equity at $95. Sell it. Today. If you - and this is on you - have a long thesis for this company than replace all of your exposure with warrants. This deal will probably get done, so it's reasonable to expect that they are highly correlated. Sell your DWAC and (again: this part relies on stipulating your demonstrable long thesis) replace that exposure with warrants on a 1:1 ratio. You will be able to free up capital and replace the exposure for a much lower cost.

Part 4

Does this idea sound weirdly familiar? It's the fourth in a series, following Nikola (NKLA), QuantumScape (QS), and Tilray (TLRY). I was unsubtle, writing:

Sell your Nikola

Sell Your QuantumScape

Sell Your Tilray

Today, I will be equally unsubtle: if you own DWAC, sell your DWAC.

What next?

Risk isn't a function of certainty - it's a function of underpaying. So if you want to take a new risk today, perhaps consider this SPAC sponsor's other SPACs - MAQCU, ZGYHU, and BENEU. They each come with an embedded free $10 put, which means that they have little to lose and a lot to gain. In my weekly SPAC Focus series, I describe these types of IPOs as having:

equity-like upside and treasury-like downside.

Today, DWAC proves the former, but if you also want the latter, then start with the pre-deal SPACs to protect your capital. For more action, you can buy their warrants -- MAQCW, ZGYHW, and BENEW.

Does this tell us anything about Trump 2024?

So far prediction markets are pretty stable on this announcement - he's the most likely Republican nominee and he's the most likely to win the general election.

Trump's odds:

With President Biden upside down in the polls, there's room for Trump to make a comeback.

Just this morning, FiveThirtyEight wrote that A Majority Of Republican Voters Actively Want Trump To Run For President Again. Rumor has it that President Trump reads his own press (clippings) and such lines as

But if Trump does run, one thing is clear: The Republican nomination would likely be his for the taking.

Could be self reinforcing.

TL;DR

Too long - didn't read? Well then have I got an upcoming media empire that you'll LOVE to watch. Love Trump or hate him, please comment below (I maintain the rare distinction of thinking about him infrequently and, when I do, lacking a strong reaction). As far as an actionable investment idea: Sell any DWAC you still own. Want to take a flier? Keep some DWACW warrants. And stay tuned for Part 2 after the proxy is available.