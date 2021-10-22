Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) CEO Dave Mosley on Q 2021 Fiscal Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Q1 2021 Fiscal Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Dave Mosley – Chief Executive Officer

Shanye Hudson – Investor Relations

Gianluca Romano – Chief Financial Officer

Karl Ackerman – Cowen & Company

Wamsi Mohan – Bank of America

Timothy Arcuri – UBS

Patrick Ho – Stifel

Katy Huberty – Morgan Stanley

Toshiya Hari – Goldman Sachs

Ananda Baruah – Luke Capital

Tom O'Malley – Barclays

Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank

Aaron Rakers – Wells Fargo

Jim Suva – Citigroup

Good morning and welcome to the Seagate Technology Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial results conference call.

Shanye Hudson

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome. Joining me are Dave Mosley, Seagate's Chief Executive Officer; and Gianluca Romano, our Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will refer to GAAP and non-GAAP measures. non-GAAP figures are reconciled to GAAP figures in the earnings press release posted on our website and included in our Form 8-K, that was filed with the SEC. We've not reconciled in certain non-GAAP outlook measures, because material items that may impact these measures, are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements, including our December quarter financial outlook and expectations about our financial performance, market demand, industry growth trends, planned product introduction, ability to ramp production, future growth opportunities, possible effects of the economic conditions worldwide resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and general market conditions. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and information available to us as of today, and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

Actual results may vary materially from today's statements. Information concerning our risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ from these Forward-looking statements, are contained in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC, our Form, 8-K filed with the SEC today, and the supplemental information posted on the Investors section of our web site. As always, following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Let me turn the call over to Dave for opening remarks.

Dave Mosley

Thank you, Shanye and hello to everyone joining us on today's call. Seagate has an outstanding start to fiscal 2022 underscored by our September quarter results. Revenue of $3.1 billion was spot on with our expectations and reflects robust growth of 35% year-over-year and 3% above a very strong June quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin expense to 31%, well inside of our multiyear target range. And non-GAAP operating margin increased to 20.1%, the Company's highest level in nearly a decade. Overall, our results reflect record demand for our industry-leading mass capacity products, and solid execution on cost reduction plans in our ongoing focus of balancing supply with demand. We're confident in our ability to deliver excellent results for the fiscal year.

And based on our current view, we are raising our Fiscal 2022 revenue growth outlook from the high single-digit percentage range to the low double-digit range. Further, reflecting on our long-term confidence in the business, I'm delighted to announce that our board has once again approved an increase to the quarterly dividend by 4.5%. I've been very proud of our team's ability to post consistent financial results through an industry environment that remains very dynamic. We're seeing a confluence of factors creating inflationary pressures and acute supply chain disruption. These include semiconductor components shortages, and freight logistics challenges that are creating cost pressures and impacting critical end-product assemblies for certain customers.

Notwithstanding these obstacles, underlying demand remains solid for Seagate's products, particularly in the mass capacity markets. Which is why we maintain a high level of confidence in our Fiscal year growth outlook. Revenue from the mass capacity markets exceeded $2 billion for the first time, reflecting broad-based growth across each of the end markets. The cloud is a strongest contributor to the mass capacity markets and Seagate 's revenue growth. Ongoing investments to build and equip new data centers have translated into stable, healthy demand for multiple quarters now, and we expect this trend to continue. Over the past five years, the number of hyperscale data centers that's more than doubled to nearly 600 worldwide, with approximately 200 more on the way.

Many of these planned data centers are being built by large cloud customers. But the timing of their investments and infrastructure build-out is not synchronized with support to more stable long-term growth outlook for hyperscale investment. Seagate 's high capacity drives are central for the world's largest data centers. We have very close relationships with our cloud customers to ensure our manufacturing and technology road maps continue to enable their investment plans, and performance requirements at a favorable total cost of ownership. In the enterprise and OEM markets, we achieved the fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth supported by increasing IT harbor spending.

Over the near-term, the broader supply constraints that I have highlighted, may delay some of our customers new product builds due to non-HDD shortages. However, based on customer conversations, we believe any pause would be temporary until shortages are alleviated. Demand for video and image applications increased significantly during the quarter supported in part by a broadening of use cases that extend beyond traditional security and surveillance applications. The combination of high-definition cameras and data analytics enabling, productivity gains, cost savings, and revenue-generation opportunities are actually driving adoption by a wide range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. High capacity HDD s play a crucial role in helping businesses economically manage and extract value from an ever increasing growth in data across a more distributed enterprise.

Without a question, the HDD industry has being driven by long-term secular demand for mass capacity storage. A market that we expect to more than double by calendar 2026 to $26 billion. And Seagate is well equipped to answer the call. We continue to leverage our strong arsenal of innovative technologies, manufacturing agility, and industry expertise to deliver attractive total cost of ownership solutions aligned, with our customers road map. Our comment platform approach illustrates the points well. We have been able to seamlessly transition from 16 to 18 terabyte drive and are now operating multiple varieties of 20 terabyte drive to meet the breadth of customer demand.

We began ramping 20 terabyte products in the September quarter and I'm thrilled with the strong customer interest. I'm equally excited by customer reception for our MACH.2 dual actuator drives, which are now shipping at large scale. As we were anticipating a few months ago, we're seeing greater adoption of our MACH.2 drives for core and edge applications, the benefit from the read-and-write performance gains that we deliver with these products. We expect dual actuator drives to become more mainstream as capacities increased beyond 30 terabytes, to support both cost and performance requirements. I'm also confident in achieving 30 terabyte capacities and beyond. We continue to execute our research and development road maps and have recently achieved great HAMR test results and staging aerial density growth that supports future product launches.

Based on these demonstrations, our product development plans are on track. But our product introduction strategy has not changed. We will leverage HAMR 's aerial density gains to offer customers step-function capacity increases to deliver a strong TCO proposition and enhanced value for both our customers and Seagate. Our focus on total customer experience is top of mind for the Lyve Cloud business. Our simple, secure, and cost efficient, mass data storage business service platform, is resonating well among customers, particularly for backup solutions. Today, Lyve Cloud is certified with the majority of the vendors identified by Gartner's Magic Quadrant leaders for enterprise backup and recovery software. This quarter we announced a multi-year deal with leading video communications provider. I am excited by this partnership and recognize and trust all of our live customers are placing in Seagate.

We will continue to be deliberate and scaling infrastructure and developing an ecosystem to ensure that we delight our customers. Wrapping up, Seagate continues to deliver consistent financial results underpinned by strong operational discipline focused on profitability and growing demand for mass capacity storage. We believe these trends reflect the healthy structural changes that have taken place in the industry in recent years. Seagate is points to benefit with our technology leadership position and strong track record of execution. I will now hand the call to Gianluca, the couple of financial results.

Gianluca Romano

Thank you, Dave. Our September quarter results highlight solid growth across nearly all financial metrics. And demonstrate Seagate discipline execution and an ongoing focus on running profitability and free cash flow generation. Revenue was $3.12 billion up 3% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 20.1% of revenue up to 100 basis points, quarter-over-quarter. And non-GAAP [Indiscernible] was $2.35 up 18% sequentially and is high end of our guidance range. We grew total Hard Disc Drive revenue revenue to 2.9 billion., up 5% sequentially, and 34% year-over-year. HDD capacity shipment increased 4% sequentially to 159 exabytes, up 39% relative to the prior year period. Growth was driven by increasing demand for our mass capacity products, which contributed 71% of total HDD revenue and 83% of HDD exabyte shipments.

Revenue from the mass capacity markets increased to $2 billion, supported by growth across each of the underlying end markets, which include nearline, VIA and Mass product. Mass capacity revenue was up 8% sequentially, and up 51%, compared with the prior-year period. Once capacity shipment into this market were up 7% sequentially and 53% year-over-year. Based on our current outlook, we expect Mass capacity exabyte shipment will remain strong in the December quarter. With calendar year '21 annual growth, slightly above our long-term CAGR forecast of about 35%. In the September quarter, nearline revenue demand was driven by improving enterprise spending and healthy growth from cloud data center customers.

Nearline shipment, total 106 zetta [Indiscernible] up 5% sequentially and 65% year-on-year affecting demand for our high-capacity drives, strong growth for dual actuator drives, and ongoing market momentum for our common platform products, spending 16 through 20 terabyte drive. Robust demand in the VIA market led to sequential revenue growth that was above the average for the mass capacity markets and then we expect solid demand to continue in the December report. The legacy market made up the remaining 29% of the HDD revenue, holding relatively stable at $831 million down 3% sequentially, and up 5% year-over-year. Improving enterprise demand, boosted sales for mission-critical drive, which partially offsetting decline in consumer life. Following a strong June quarter.

We are starting to see a moderation in the face of annual revenue declines following the significant market disruption brought on by the pandemic. While we could see some fluctuations in a given quarter, we believe the most pronounced impact are behind us. Finally, turning to our non business, revenue came in at $151 million, down 9% sequentially of record June quarter revenue. Our system business have been partially impacted by some of the supplying constrain that Dave discussed. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate this, and we continue to gain new customer wins to support longer-term growth in the business. Overall, strong demand trends combined with positive industry dynamics, led to non-GAAP gross profit of $956 million in the September quarter. Up 8% sequentially, and 57% year-over-year.

Cost relating to freight and logistics, are continuing to increment higher. While we will continue to take steps to reduce the impact of these costs, we believe that we remain a headwind to the business through the fiscal year. Our resulting non-GAAP gross margin expanded by about 140 basis points to 31%, well inside our long-term target range of 30% to 33%, including higher freight and logistics costs and component prices. HDD margins are now in the upper half of the range. Resetting better alignment in supply and demand and the transition to higher capacity drives. We anticipate continued gross margin performance with opportunity to increment higher. As we ramp our cost optimize products.

Additionally, as COVID costs headwind abate, we wound expect margin to expand into the upper half of our target range over time. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $339 million, reflecting set from a one-time savings.Discipline advancement management combined with higher revenue and margin expansion, resulting in non-GAAP operating income of $627 million up 15% sequentially and more than double the year ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 20.1%, which is a top hand of our long term target range of 15% to 20% of revenue. Importantly, the September performance demonstrated our ability to grow profits at that net revenue supporting our strategy over the long term value creation. Based on diluted share account of approximately 231 million share, non-GAAP EPS for the September quarter was $2.35. The highest level in close to a decade.

We will inventory relatively set days inventory outstanding at 50 days. We're working with suppliers and managing strategic inventory levels to mitigate the business. While we continue to monitor this dynamics situation. Capital expenditures were $117 million for the quarter. We currently expect fiscal year Capex to be at the low end of our long-term target range of four to 6% of revenue, which is sufficient to support our future product road map, while maintaining expenses. Free cash flow generation increased to $379 million up 7% quarter-over-quarter, and more than double year-over-year. We delivered strong performance in the September quarter, and expect improved free cash flow generation through the fiscal year, enabling us to fund our growth opportunity and our total capital to our shareholders.

We used $153 million to under quarterly dividend and $125 million to repurchase 4.9 million ordinary shares exiting the border with 225 million shares outstanding and approximately $3.8 billion remaining in our authorization. As Dave mentioned earlier, the Board approved a $0.03 increase to our quarterly dividend, raising the quarterly payout to $0.70 per share. We ended the September quarter with cash and cash equivalents over nearly a billion dollars and total liquidity was approximately $2.7 billion, including our revolving credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA was $724 million for the quarter and $2.4 billion for the 12-month period ending in September. Total debt balance at the end of the quarter was $5.1 billion with a leverage ratio of 2.2 times. In early October, we took advantage of the current attractive market environment to raise $725 million in capital through a new $600 million 6 year term loan and upsize our existing terminal [Indiscernible] 2028.

These actions are consistent with our growing business, and provide the opportunity to repay $130 million in debt coming due in months. We reduced our average interest rate by 25 basis points, and expect interest expenses for the December quarter to be approximately $56 million. Looking ahead to our outlook for the December quarter, we anticipate a continuation of the strong demand environment that we experienced in the September quarter. We expect revenue to be in range of $3.1 billion, plus or minus $150 million. We expect non-GAAP operating margin to remain around the top end of our long-term range of 15 to 20% of revenue. And we expect non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.35 plus or minus $0.15. In summary with an outstanding September quarter placing up on solid footing to deliver a strong top and bottom-line growth in calendar year 2021, as well as fiscal 2022. I will now turn the call back to Dave for final comments.

Dave Mosley

Thanks Gianluca. Fiscal 2022 is off to a tremendous start and I feel positive about the current healthy demand environment, which is reflected in our increased revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year. I'm equally bullish on Seagate 's longer-term growth opportunities supported by secular demand for mass capacity storage. Our mass capacity innovation roadmap puts Seagate in an excellent position to thrive in this environment and continue to deliver revenue growth beyond Fiscal 2022 in line with our long-term target of 3% to 6%. We are in the right place with the right technology and innovative customers with whom we are partnering closely to enable their roadmaps.

Further, our robust capital returns program, including today's dividend increase, round out what we believe is a compelling investment story. With the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled to begin in less than 2 weeks, I wanted to highlight Seagate's commitment to ESG. Starting in Fiscal 2022, we have incorporated sustainability into our executives' long-term compensation plan, based on the achievement of specific quantitative, environmental and social targets. Our environmental goal is linked with established plans to reduce the Company's carbon footprint, in support of achieving our science-based targets. From harnessing renewables in our California and Northern Ireland campuses, to installing solar capacity at our facilities in Thailand, Seagate continues to put our commitment to the planet into action.

We have also incorporated an executive compensation goal to increase gender diversity in our leadership as we strive to cultivate a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. For the third consecutive year, Seagate is among Best Companies for women according to social media platform, [Indiscernible] boss, as well as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ plus equality by the Human Rights Campaign. In closing, I'd like to thank the Seagate team for their tireless efforts. Our customers and suppliers for their continued support, and our shareholders for placing their trust in Seagate. Now Luke and I are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator instructions]. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster. Your first question will come from Karl Ackerman from Cowen & Company. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Karl Ackerman

Yes, thank you. I have two questions, please. One for Dave and one for a Gianluca. Dave, it's great to see that over 2/3 of your business has now transitioned away from consumer toward enterprise. As you know, which tends to be higher margin gets influenced by data center Capex. There have been some recent concern by investors at cloud spending will moderate after being robust the last 6 quarters. I was hoping, you could discuss how you seen as advanced trajectory playing out for Nearline, both in the December quarter and also into the second half of fiscal 2022.Thank you.

Dave Mosley

Thanks for the question, Carl. Then you would -- if you have another one you can follow-up with Gianluca look as well.

Gianluca Romano

Sure.

Dave Mosley

The way I look at it.

Karl Ackerman

Yes, Mike.

Dave Mosley

Oh, sorry go ahead.

Karl Ackerman

Sorry, is was going to say as for my second one that the improvement in your profitability has been impressive and our own checks indicate you have been successful in passing along this rising impetus. Some investors have been feeling that margins might moderate as an enterprises also moderate, but I was hoping you might discuss why that might not be the case for us and high-capacity offerings and what initiatives you have at your disposal to support profitability regardless of demand. Thank you.

Dave Mosley

Okay, good. Thanks. So Gianluca will catch that. Relative to Cloud the demand's been steady now since the beginning of calendar '20. So, you know, as we talked about in the prepared remarks, there's a broadening of customers' base not just a few hyperscalers that's actually benefiting us tremendously, as well as the transition -- the product transitions that we've talked about, the higher and higher capacity points which have a better TCO proposition for the end customer as well. I think these macro trends, whether it's digitization, AI, multi-cloud, that move to the cloud, were all accelerated tremendously during the pandemic. Work from home and all the other things that caused people to push into the cloud.

Not all of these cloud customers are all synched up. But we think the demand picture right now as an aggregate of all of that behavior. And we at the same time, we've had longer product cycles, so we have great visibility, we have strategic long-term agreements, were showing people what we can do 2, 3, 4 quarters out and then we're asking them what exactly they need. And I think the economics play is happening that, well that way. And I think that's why we're seeing the stabilization that we are, and why we can reinforce the fact that the back half of this fiscal year and even into the next fiscal year, we'll continue to see exabyte growth and be able to turn that into revenue. Gian?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, on the profitability question. I would say we are executing well on our plan. We discussed few quarters ago how we could improve our profitability quarter-after-quarter, even in the last quarter we improved our gross margin by 140 basis points and we are at the top of the operating margin range. So we are happy with the performance, but of course, we are always looking at the opportunity for improvement. As we were saying is the prepared remarks, but some costs that are increasing, and we're looking into it, how to moderate VAT impact and continued to improve our gross margin and operating margin in the next few quarters. Now we are positive that we continue that trajectory and demand is strong. So this is helping. We have a good alignment between supply and demand, and usually we come out with a good profitability. We're happy with the situation.

Dave Mosley

Next call.

Your next question comes from Wamsi Mohan from Bank of America. Please go ahead your line is open.

Wamsi Mohan

Thank you. Congrats on the strong results and outlook. I had to as well -- you're returning cash well above a 100% of free cash flow and you just raised your dividend as well. I know you spoke about very strong capital return program at your Analyst Day earlier. Just wondering, as you're thinking about the outlook here, anything that has changed in the market but from a pricing or demand standpoint, not a sort of bolstering the confidence. And secondly, last night, Intel spoke about China Cloud slowdown given regulatory pressures over there. Are you seeing any of that? And is that contemplated in your raised Fiscal year guide? Thank you.

Dave Mosley

I think it's part parcel with Carl's question. There's both of the -- your questions tie back to that visibility that we have. Yes, we do have a longstanding track record of returning cash to shareholders. And we remain committed to the dividend, as a matter of fact, we're up for the third year in a row. That is really confidence in our long-term free cash flow generation. and that gets into our -- like Gianluca was just saying, our balancing supply and demand against the growth of data that's out there in the world. So we will continue to be opportunistic on share buybacks and you can look at the track record over the last 10 years or the last 10 quarters of the Company. You can see who we are relative to returns.

We continue to budget, so we'll look at investing in ourselves, we'll focus on optimizing the use of our capital to generate the best value we can over the long term. And we've been pretty good stewards of cash even in the tough times that happened in the pandemic. I'm pretty confident in that. Relative to China and the Cloud slowdown, I would say there's a couple of things. We have good customer relationships and therefore, we get out in front of the 16s, the 18s, and 10, 20 terabyte s, that they're going to need and that's the same kind of question that Karl asked. I think also that the way I see it, is not all infrastructure investments that people are making sync up necessarily when it comes to memory and compute and networking and storage.

And so you may make one type of investment for a while and then pivot to another type of investment against the overall strong investment thesis that's going on in the Cloud. So, I think that may explain why certain people see different things over the next 2 or 3 quarters. And we don't really -- we don't see any inventory buildup substantial. We see that people when they need the disk drive to actually populate the data centers and gives us that mass capacity storage online. We see that trend quite far out and the customers being very predictable on it. That explains our confident. We don't really see the slowdown in exabyte growth at all.

Wamsi Mohan

Thanks, Dave.

Dave Mosley

Thanks, Wamsi.

Shanye Hudson

You have a follow-up Wamsi?

Your next question comes from Timothy Arcuri from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Timothy Arcuri

Hi. Thanks a lot. I had a question about Capex discipline and supply demand balance. There has been a lot of structural changes in the industry that seem like there could be pretty significant longer term margin tailwinds in some ways, maybe similar to what's happened in DRAM. And I guess my question is, as we sort of enter a new cycle of Capex, how do you ensure Capex discipline and how do you think about that in the context of overall supply-demand balance. I mean, the old axiom is that, it only takes one supplier to sort of tip the applecart. I'm wondering if you can talk about Capex discipline. Thanks.

Dave Mosley

Thanks, Jim. I mean, it is good to reflect back on where we've come from. So I look at the peak of client server, the drive types that we're making typically had one disc and two heads in them and there were a lot of those drives. Our factories were very focused on flexibility, back-end capacity for notebook drives for example. Now that we have mass capacity drives that have a lot of disc, and a lot of heads in them. It's much more like a semiconductor process. There's significant differences in the processes themselves, but the lead times for away for quite long. quite specialized for us, and that's where a lot of the Capex is actually being deployed now. That pivot has happened over the last 10 years.

We're now fully enjoined as you can see from our numbers in Heads and Media investment land, not in drive, not having overcapacity for drive anymore. So it's kind of interesting how we made that pivot. We talked about strong secular demand for mass capacity storage going all the way through '26. It will keep going after that, of course. But we point we take the TAM at $26 billion, 5 years from now. We are trying to balance supply and demand against that. And I think exactly to your question, the governors are the lead times for wafer and also the lead times for the capital equipment to actually increase. As long as we continue to make the smart investments, we should be able to keep supply and demand in balance and that you could read that as a form of our Capex discipline.

And obviously, if we see, for example, on the HAMR transition, we want to accelerate it all, we can invest a little bit more. We have a lot of cash to be able to do that, but we will continue to really watch that supply and demand balance well and deploy like that. And we're working a lot with the customers on their specific needs, that's why I talked about the LTA's when Karl asked his question. We know what roughly the build-outs are going happen over time so we can do that very judiciously.

Gianluca Romano

And on the Capex, now, we have a guidance range of 4% to 6% of revenue. We have also said that for this year, we will be probably in the low part of that range. We're fairly happy with supply and demand alignment at this point and the utilization of our factories. And of course, we want to keep this good alignment for the future.

Timothy Arcuri

Thanks a lot. As my follow-up, can you talk about channel inventory? Where this channel stand at this point, and did your pricing in your mass capacity segment, did that benefit at all from channel refill in calendar third quarter. Thanks.

Dave Mosley

I think simply put, the answer is no. We have multiple channels. Of course, in this case, we're talking about distribution channel largely for legacy products. There's some small channel for mass capacity, but I think a lot of people are focused on legacy products and we love those legacy products. We love the customers. They're -- we're not really investing there. And so we make sure that we keep those channel inventories properly balanced. The swings that we might have seen, say 2 quarters ago, due to cryptocurrency or something like that, that re -calibrated very, very quickly. It doesn't impact the mass capacity channels.

So from my perspective, all the inventory levels that we have are quite good. Inside Seagate, our inventory actually went down quite a bit and that's a function of of how tough it is to manage supply and demand right now. Because the end customers are having trouble getting the right parts. And what we want to make sure we do is don't push too much into some of those temporary problems that they might have as they're trying to build the final kit. That doesn't help us, I think to your point of long-term economics and industry structure and things like that. So we have to make sure that we balance our supply and demand even tactically, really well and I think we're doing a good job of it.

Timothy Arcuri

Thanks a lot.

Our next question comes from Patrick Ho from Stifel. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much. Congratulations nice quarter and outlook. Dave, maybe first a big picture question. It was really encouraging to hear about the efforts on the multi-actuator drive, the MACH.2. I just wanted to get a little more color on the HAMR side of things. You mentioned the progress there that continues to be on track. But can you talk about I guess, customer discussions and when you believe the inflecting point will be when customers transition over to the HAMR drives?

Dave Mosley

Yes. Thanks for the question, Patrick, I think -- I'm glad you took away the optimism. The team is definitely feeling it with the results that we have. These are not just science projects anymore. This is product development -- full-borne product development on now. And we've talked a lot about HAMR in the past, we've built a lot of parts. We've given drives to customers. They can see how those drives will be their infrastructures and we're locked in with customers, talking to them specifically about even the recent results that we have. But just to be super clear, HAMR is really the pathway to get to 30 terabytes and beyond. And we're very confident about that right now and we've express that in the prepared remarks.

There's a lot of things we have to get together on, so that you got the manufacturing capability. There's other parts of the recording chain that we have to make work. The read back process, HAMR, used about writing. Get the media right, HAMR enables -- HAMR actually starts from a new material set in the disk. The ability to write dense bits comes from the media technologies that you're actually using. So we have to get all that right as well, but we're super encouraged by the results. I think the best way to see this, I think the industry probably hasn't done a great job of making things really clear, but I think the best way to say it, is that we are feeling confident in capacity points, not only at 20, and 22, 23, 24. and things like that -- but significantly higher than that based on what we're seeing right now. And we are working really hard to make sure we get that done. Our customers know it, they've seen samples of that and we're going to continue to race, race to get there. I don't want to really announce any new products just yet, but we'll let you know when they come in.

Patrick Ho

Great, that's helpful. And maybe as my follow-up for Gianluca, obviously your results highlighted strong execution and you've given the supply constraints that are in the industry today, again, the results were really strong. I was wondering in terms of your Malaysia operations and some of the labor constraints, are you seeing that abating right now? How did you manage through the September quarter, given that there were some issues on that front. In the country itself with COVID. What efforts do you take to continue to deliver the strong results you delivered in September and the outlook for December.

Gianluca Romano

Yeah. I will say no. First of all, thank you for the congratulation. I think the board that actually came out it's a little bit better than how we got it at the beginning but in terms of revenue, it's very well aligned and the profitability is a bit better. I would say in term of the legacy parts of the business, right now, we are seeing a better trend compared to maybe a year ago, 2 years ago. Of course, not all the segments are the same inside legacy. In the last quarter sequentially, consumer was a little bit down compared to June.

June was an extraordinary quarter for the consumer business. Now we see consumer coming back fairly strong in December. But at the same time we see computer little bit weak. So is -- now it's always difficult to looking towards the details. But again, we're see ing better trends and if also when you look at the volume, not only the revenue, we think in the future, you will see maybe some more reduction and then a good stabilization of the business. Dave, do you want to add something?

Dave Mosley

Yeah, your comment about supply chains and being disruptive. People -- splicing are all about people after all. It's about making people safe, safe to come to work, safe at home, the neighborhood around. We've been working very hard on that with our employees and our suppliers and customers. And I think everyone has the right of perspective on this up through the supply chain. And there have been challenges indeed like you said, but I think we're managing through them pretty well. People want their factories to run as well. They have an economic incentive to do that, so we all have to stay in touch with each other, treat each other right, and make sure we're managing for the long haul, certainly at the scale at which we need out of our supply chain.

Patrick Ho

Thank you.

Dave Mosley

Thanks, Patrick.

Your next question comes from Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Katy Huberty

Thank you. Dave, just given it's such an important driver of gross margins, can you talk about what percentage of mass capacity is now coming from the common platform drives and where you think that revenue mix might exit the year and how the margins differ for the common platform drives versus the rest of the mass capacity portfolio. Then I have a follow-up.

Dave Mosley

Yeah, thanks, Katy. I don't know that I know the number off the top of my head Actually, we come platform being 16,18 and 20. There are some 14s and things like that in there as well. We also have the mid-cap Nearline drives that are very strong performers right now. And we just have a product refresh on which is actually going to help us as well. So what I would say is that we continue to take costs out of the common platform. So as -- even as we transitioned from 18's to 20's, there are ways we can take costs out of component -- new components that are in there, and we continue to advertise over the tooling set for what we've already installed. So all those things are serving us really well from a margin perspective.

Gianluca Romano

I know we said that 83% of the exabyte volume is in mass capacity right now. And I would say the majority of that volume is from the common platform.

Katy Huberty

Okay. Great. And Gianluca, in three months ago, you talked about gross margins improving every quarter of this year, even with some expected seasonality as you go into the back half of Fiscal '22, can you just talk about, how, if at all, those assumptions have changed? Obviously, you're coming from a very impressive gross margin performance in September. So you're starting from a higher base, but just any update as to whether we should be modeling gross margin improvement every quarter and how you're thinking about revenue seasonality as you go into the March and June quarter? Thank you.

Gianluca Romano

I would say probably compared to what we were discussing three months ago or six months ago. I see the COVID costs a little bit higher than what we were expecting. In particular for freight and logistics. At the same time, our demand is maybe a little bit stronger. So our utilization rate is really good, it is helping our unit costs to decrease quarter-after-quarter. So until we can keep this good alignment within supply and demand, I'm fairly confident we can do further improvement in the gross margin as we were discussing. And then every quarter is a bit different. so is difficult to be very precise for the next few quarters, but we are confident we can do some more progress in the months ahead.

Dave Mosley

I think maybe that the demand is obviously the main driver of what's happening and we see that persisting out with a well through the back-half of this fiscal year and even into the next fiscal year, the exabyte trends continue really well. I think tactically what's going on with some of the cost source, freight logistics things, even if the customer said, I want to do a swap in three weeks at the end of a quarter, it might be really hard to get them the product given where we are. But none of that's really going to contribute to any demand destruction. So demand is the front end driver for us and we think that's the story we want. The other thing I would say is that we believe that right now that -- as we get out into Q3, there's some lulls at the end of the year and Chinese New Year and things we typically see that should allow some people that start rebuilding their positions in supply chain. So that's yet another reason why we were confident.

Katy Huberty

Great. Thank Congrats on the quarter.

Dave Mosley

Thanks.

Your next question comes from Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Toshiya Hari

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for taking the question and congrats on the strong execution. I wanted to follow up on your Fiscal '22 revenue guide. I guess now low double-digit growth relative to Fiscal 21. If we take that and your December quarter guide, I think it's pretty clear that implicitly you're assuming a down quarter sequentially in March and/or June. I'm just curious what's embedded there. Is it seasonality in your legacy business? Is it something in Nearline conservatism supply chain? All of the above, any context, any color there would be helpful and then I've got a quick follow-up.

Dave Mosley

Thanks Toshiya. So I think if you go back to last quarter, would've been seasonality and it would've been more bias towards the legacy business obviously the VIA markets are seasonal as well. And I would say now it's even more muted seasonality in some of the strength in the exabyte growth that we see in the Cloud. Particularly at the top end of the mass capacity markets. So that kind of explains what's changed, I think in the last 3 months.

Gianluca Romano

Yeah. We see the Nearline still very strong, and of course, now every quarter we will update on our visibility on the Fiscal year.

Toshiya Hari

Got it. That's helpful. And then my follow-up is on the long-term model. Guys and I realize it's only been -- what is it? Eight months since you announced the update and I certainly wouldn't expect you to update your long-term however every 6 to 9 months. But it does look like from a gross margin perspective, from an operating margin perspective, gross margins despite all the challenges, you're comfortably in that range. Operating margins, you're guiding to the second consecutive quarter of you guys being at the high end of that range. So I guess my question is, should we be thinking about a positive bias to what you presented earlier this year, or is this as kind of as good as it gets and we should expect some normalization or reversion over the coming quarters.Thank you so much.

Dave Mosley

Thanks.We've been looking at exactly what you're talking about and I don't think we're prepared to say anything about it today. Although I will say that it's all is predicated bond supply and demand balance and demand continues to be strong. When you look back that eight months or nine months or whatever, we were still kind of at the front end of the pandemic. There were a lot of challenges that were going on. Then we didn't have great visibility into. So I think the further time marches along and we see how much data to move to the Cloud, and we see how much the edges growing. All these new business models and things like that, we can look at demand versus our supply picture. and see whether we update those models. We'll keep you posted.

Gianluca Romano

I would just add that we are encouraged by the gross margin level that we generate in our mass capacity part of the business. and then we need to see how we continue to develop in the next quarters and then in the next fiscal year but so far we are very confident.

Toshiya Hari

Very helpful. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Ananda Baruah from Luke Capital. Please go ahead your line is open.

Ananda Baruah

Yes. Thanks for taking the questions. I have two if I could. I guess the first is, you had mentioned in one of your remarks a little earlier about seeing demand strength in fiscal year 23. And so I guess really what I would loved to -- what I think we all would love to get from you is, how you guys thinking and how do you like us to think about sort of the context of this cycle? Does it need to follow like past cycles have at times? And do you see an extending into second half of calendar 22, first half of calendar 23? And then I have a follow-up as well. Thanks.

Dave Mosley

I think the fundamental trends for the secular growth, especially in mass capacity Cloud are not changing from my perspective. If you think about Ananda, the 20 terabyte drives next year, late in the year, versus what people are buying 16 terabytes or 14 terabytes or whatever they were a couple of years ago, the TCO proposition for that and new datacenter ability is so big and our replacement cycle is still big. That capacity points those matter. There's also other feature sets that are coming with t hese two drives that allowed people to manage their data centers in different way, more efficiently for power, and reliability, and all these other things too.

So it's a package that says that these investments that people are making will be a lot more programmatic. And we're having those kinds of discussions with customers worldwide. So that's what builds strength in our visibility. On the VIA markets as well--I think the application space at the edge is just propagating really quickly. So there's things like retail, consumer behavior -- there is healthcare which we all see and can feel how important mass capacity data is there. So there's a lot of edge applications that are just growing year-over-year as well. So that's why we continue to feel strengthened. And that's why we put out to the earlier question that Toshiya asked -- we included that kind of revenue growth in our long-term models.

Ananda Baruah

That's great context. It's super helpful. And then I guess just one on,--you guys had talked of lead time. You guys have talked in the past on these calls about what lead times would look like to get the highest capacity of the Nearline drive. I think at some point being private. I think in the spring you were saying December tie to 6 months like that. And so we'd love to get just an update on what the lead times look like, how long it was taking you to get get those high cap drags out the door. And then along with that -- a pricing question, it's like when you guys take orders in, the pricing that you guys end up selling the drive sat -- is that at the point of order taking or is it where the price would be say, 6 months from now when you ship it? Would love context around the issues. That's it from me Thanks.

Dave Mosley

There's so many different types of customers that I don't think I'll comment on the pricing, but I will say that your first question was really about how do you know these long-term agreements and some of it is exactly you remember the comment I made 9 months ago roughly, which was if you want something for Christmas, you better tell me now. I mean, that's the kind of lead time we're talking about. We're doing starts in our wafer factory right now for capacity points that are out there in time and we're saying to people this is how many were roughly we're going to be rebuilding in that time frame.

It make sure our plans are aligned. It's not just about capacity points, it's also about all the other things architecturally as they're changing to make sure that we have the best value prop to put into their data center that intercepts that architecture. And so it's a big planning exercise for our customers inside their supply chain. If you wanted one drive, then yes, we have one extra driving laying around. But if you want hundreds of thousands or millions or something, then we need to be talking with a lot of lead time and that's I think that's what's bringing us stability to the business. [Indiscernible] help you?

Ananda Baruah

Yeah, it's very helpful. I appreciate it. Thanks a lot, guys.

Your next question comes from Tom O'Malley, from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Tom O'malley

Good morning, guys, and congrats on the nice results. Dave, I want to kind of double-click into the non-HDD business. Obviously you're raising the full-year guide here. Can you talk about the contribution that's been non-HDD business has to that growth rate? Where do you see that kind of growing this Fiscal year?

Dave Mosley

Yeah Tom, thanks. It's the non-HDD businesses has been a little choppy. I mean, there's certain places where we can use our brand for continued strength. But there's opportunities and we take advantage of them and sometimes those opportunities wax and wane a little bit. I think relative to the profitability of the non-HDD business, it's actually climbing, so we believe we're using our brand appropriately to get some more revenue. And it's not so dilutive as it used to be in the past and especially on the systems business, you have to be a little bit careful because there are so many more components in such lower volumes than we are accustomed to dealing with the HDD business that's where supply chain stuff gets really tough. And then those systems themselves are very large. So shipping freight logistics are a big challenge. And we still want to bring the same brand proposition to the customers, the same predictability that I just talked about on the [Indiscernible] question. But from a revenue perspective, I think there's more opportunity for us out there, but it's actually challenging to run some of those businesses as well, given the supply chain challenges.

Gianluca Romano

Yeah, I would say from a financial standpoint, even if the known HDD business as a lower gross margin, it is a very good contributor for our free cash flow. So we, we happy now keeping the effort on the known drive business.

Tom O'malley

That's helpful. And then David, to your point earlier, I just had a follow-up on the Systems business. You called it out in your preamble as particularly being impacted by supply chain and I think we just reiterated that. Can you talk about what products that is? Obviously these are big complex machines that you're selling here, the systems that you're selling here. Where are the constraints? Where are you seeing that supply chain hold up? Any kind of particular examples will be helpful.

Dave Mosley

I think all things Silicon, all things power, all things -- the things that we don't typically don't control very much, are tight. And I would say it's not only a matter of tact --being able to actually procure something, it's also a matter of getting through all of the factories that needs to get to, to be finally consumed for us. That's been the complexity. So, we have tried really hard with our systems business over the years to reduce the complexity of our offerings so we can go a little longer on inventory positions and be more flexible for our customers. But it is a challenge right now. As you can well imagine.

Tom O'malley

Thanks, congrats again.

Your next question comes from Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sidney Ho

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I have 2 questions. The first one is on pricing. How would you characterize the current pricing environment? Maybe you can parcel the crystal impact. Also interested in whether you're able to pass on the high cost to your customers. How much of a tailwind is that to your gross margin forecast over the next few quarters?

Gianluca Romano

For the bad thing I would say the pricing environment is still very favorable or similar to prior quarters, I will say. And we expect this to last even knowing in the current quarter and hopefully even the future. Regarding the costs I don't think it's automatic. We negotiate pricing based on demand and the alignment between supply and demand and not too much on passing specific cost to our customers.

Sidney Ho

Okay, that's fair. Maybe my follow-up question is on the technology road number a little bit. Obviously, you are starting to bring up the 2020 terabyte now. But with HAMR not look -- not likely being a high-volume until -- it sounds like later maybe 30 terabytes. How confident are you that you can accomplish the cost reduction improvement you talked about at your Analyst Day, not just a magnitude, but also within the time-frame you talked about?

Dave Mosley

Thanks, Sidney. So a couple of things. It's not only about the highest capacity point if you think about it, we get to a point where we can take heads and disks out of the lower. capacity points. That's a way to introduce margin back into the system as well. Then you fundamentally have more capacity that you don't have to install with Capex because you're being more efficient inside your own factories as well. So I know a lot -- we do a lot of focus on 30 terabyte capacity points, but there are a lot of opportunities to go back and sell 16 terabytes with fewer heads and disks. And that's probably the way to think about the march that we're on towards higher capacity points.

It introduces that kind of cost oxygen back into the system for efficiency. If you compare our self, again, back to the ancient history of the pick a client server, when there's 1 disc and 2 heads. You needed huge jump scenario density to make, make these costs jumps. When you have 8 or 9 disks in a box and you can take 1 out and get the same capacity to win or, two or three out and hit the same capacity points. That's a lot of cost stocks and relatively and it's easier to transition through. So if that helps you think about it.

Sidney Ho

That's helpful. Thanks.

Your next question comes from Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Thanks for letting me ask a question. Congrats on the quarter. My first question is back to the capital return strategy. The Company has done a phenomenal job returning capital risk over quarters, but we have seen a net debt position continue to decline. But I guess the question is, do you look at --how do you think about the appropriate level of either liquidity or cash on the balance sheet as we gauge your continued propensity to be after one share repurchase?

Gianluca Romano

I think we just got a little bit of our last Analyst Day and we said no we are comfortable with a liquidity level at least of $2 billion and this include, of course, our great revolver. So we sare still well above that level, and so we have great opportunity. First of all because we generate very strong free cash flow. We were talking about that before. The last quarter was very good, almost $380 million. We expect free cash flow to continue to improve during the fiscal year. So this will give us opportunity for further return to our shareholders.

Dave Mosley

And there's a lot of other levers that we have at our disposal. You see us managing our working capital really well. If you look at our inventory positions against what our final objectives are. That's part of how we get done what we need to get done to maintain the liquidity flexibility that we want.

Aaron Rakers

A quick follow-up, just back on the pricing discussion, maybe a longer-term way of asking it is, the HDD industry, not just concentrated from a competitive landscape, but also now 65% plus nearline capacity shift and maybe even more concentrated in the competitive dynamics in that vertical. It used to be thought of it like a 10%, maybe 15% price per annum --decline -- price per gig decline in Hard Disc Drive. Do you think we should think differently about that? Do you think we should think about a much more disciplined, flattening out price curve for a Hard Disc Drive as we think about the long-term model implications?

Dave Mosley

I think as drives have changed towards content rich heads and media than I think the lead times of the year investment are going to be longer. And so therefore, I think you'll see less fluctuation in supply demand misalignment. Now, you can still have demand shocks like we saw that at the front end of the pandemic and then there may be other supply shocks as well. But from my perspective, the industry is doing a good job of managing supply demand balance, because the process content that's required to make a drive that the mass capacity driving the front end of it has a long lead times and very complex parts. So I think that's what's changing the behavior. Rather than anything else.

Aaron Rakers

Thank you very much.

Dave Mosley

Thanks sir.

Your last question will come from Jim Suva from Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

Thank you. And I just have 1 question. And that is on your Cloud business that you're seeing. Some suppliers to the Cloud customers see very, very lumpy business.-- A really strong quarter than a couple of quarters have digestion. I'm wondering now that you are seeing such strong strength in Cloud. Is it something that you anticipate some lumpiness or with the visibility you mentioned that you are kind of installing and using and ordering, what their needs be--Is there just less lumpiness for your products compared to some other servers, switches compute products out there? Thank you.

Dave Mosley

It's interesting, Jim. I'll give you my perspective. I think we have to be very careful in the Cloud of calling one-size-fits-all because obviously there's so many different types of business models and different application spaces. Even inside individual customers, they have multiple applications. I do think -- like at the front end of the pandemic, when everything shifted to the Cloud and work from home and these kinds of things. We're seeing massive investment that was happening in what I would call transactional architectures. So very computer intensive, very memory intensive and so on.

I think that did not mean that mass capacity was not growing, but what it did mean was that the priority immediately for some of those types of customers was to make sure they can fulfill their service level agreements with their end customers who were pushing into the Cloud, and that may be why it's people look back over the last year, they start to talk about lumpiness. Just getting it all right can be hard, right? And you may invest for 1 architecture or application and then see opportunities that we're helping pivot over there. And so these are difficult problems. I'm sure the people who have to build Cloud data infrastructure and application layers are grappling with. Relative to mass capacity. I think, the build-out has been much more thoughtful, frankly over time.

And it's not to say that there aren't changes in strategies and opportunities as they see ways to go gain more efficiency on other places. But I think the market is now diversified sufficiently and our predictability with customers is matured to a point where I'm comfortable that we're seeing a stronger demand pictures more consistent like we talked about.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the details.

We have no further questions.

Dave Mosley

Thanks very much, everyone. I want to thank you for participating in this call and really thank our employees for all their hard work up and down the supply chain and the suppliers and customers. Many thanks from the Seagate team as well and again, thank our shareholders for their continued support and Seagate will talk to you next quarter.

