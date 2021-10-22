wutwhanfoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

Despite Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) immense valuation appreciation in the past few months, it is no secret that Netflix's growth is slowing. Netflix has been so successful during the past decade that the company already has significant portion of the market as its consumers. Simply, the law of increasing number caught up with the company and the success is starting to bite back. Netflix's service has been ingrained in the society for so long that there are not much people who wish to subscribe to an OTT platform left that do not have a Netflix's service yet. Therefore, the growth is slowing. It is slowing not because that Netflix's services are less appealing today, but it is slowing because Netflix's services are too good. Although this can be a concern for the company and its investors in the future, I believe Netflix is still a great investment despite growth concerns over the coming few years. Netflix will maximize average revenue per user, or ARPU, as growth is only persistent in certain regions of the world while consistently bringing cost of production down to increase its margins. Therefore, until monetization also reaches its peak, I believe Netflix, despite subscriber growth concerns, is a great investment for next few years.

Risks And Concerns

I would like to discuss risks and concerns associated with Netflix before discussing why these should not worry investors for the time being.

Slowing Growth

As the pictures below shows, Netflix's subscriber growth is substantially slowing. Law of increasing numbers got the better of Netflix. Excluding 2020 from the comparison because stay-at-home culture created during the pandemic benefited Netflix in a significant way, the picture below shows that Netflix's subscriber growth significantly slowed compared to 2017, 2018, and 2019. Further, because Netflix has more subscribers compared to these years, growth rate will be even smaller than before. For example, gaining 10 subscribers when the company had 100 subscribers will be 10% growth rate, but gaining 10 subscribers when the company has 1000 subscribers will only be 1% growth rate.

[Source: Netflix Q3'21 Shareholder Letter]

Further, in the UCAN, U.S. and Canada, market, Netflix hit a growth wall. From 2020Q3 to 2021Q3, the subscriber growth rate in the region was merely 1.28% despite immense success of Netflix Original, Squid Game. In other words, despite continuous content spending in the region, Netflix will most likely not see any material growth in the region.

Competition

Competition is continually heating up with AT&T's (T) HBO Max and Disney's (DIS) Disney Plus service expanding globally. Although a single household may subscribe to multiple streaming services reducing the risks coming from competition, the nature of the streaming business requires constant capital spending in order to consistently create hit series and films to fend off the competition. Netflix, despite its market leader position, will have to endlessly spend on content creation to keep up with its competitors and to keep its customers loyal. Therefore, margin expansion may be significantly limited.

Valuation

Netflix is valued like a fast growth company today despite slowing growth, and this can create valuation consolidation in the future. According to Netflix's 2021Q3 earnings report, the company grew its revenues at about 16% year-over-year while its forward price to earnings were extremely high at 58. Further, as the picture below shows, over the previous 3 years, Netflix's price to earnings or its valuation has been consolidating. If growth slows and consolidation continues, the investment in Netflix may not be favorable.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts from Seeking Alpha]

Summary Of Risks And Concerns

Netflix is valued as a growth company with its 58 forward price to earnings. Some can argue that Netflix is not cheap because of the quality of the business and its growth; however, there are possibilities of valuation consolidation in coming years as growth slows and the streaming service slowly becomes a commodity.

Why These Risks/Concerns Are Irrelevant Today

Despite concerns of slowing growth and concerns of the streaming service becoming a commodity in the future, I believe these bullish factors explained below make investing in Netflix a potentially great one for the next few years.

Potential Decline Of Production Cost

South Korean Show, Squid Game, became the most successful show in Netflix's history. According to Netflix, in just first four weeks, 142 million subscribers watched the show ranking Squid Game as the number 1 show in 94 different countries. The popularity and the impact of the show was truly amazing, but surprisingly, the production cost of such a successful foreign show was only about $21 million because the show was produced in relatively cheaper region in the world. On the other hand, Stranger Things, popular series produced in the U.S., cost Netflix about $12 million per episode, so I believe the success of Squid Game opens up a new era in digital streaming services. It has been proven that cheaper foreign production shows can be successful around the world including in the U.S.; thus, I believe Netflix will up its investment in foreign regions as it is cheaper to produce the company's original content in the region. Therefore, concentration of original series and film production in cheaper regions of the world can potentially bring down production cost and increase Netflix's future margins.

Healthy Growth In EMEA, LATAM, And APAC

Despite immense slowdown in growth in the UCAN region, other regions around the world are still showing healthy rate of growth. EMEA region showed about 13.3% year-over-year, APAC region showed about 27.9% year-over-year, and LATAM region showed about 7.4% growth year-over-year. While UCAN market slows down, Netflix may be able to continue its subscriber growth trajectory in foreign regions, especially APAC region. I believe Netflix's content investment in foreign films can work in synergies to create not only cheaper production cost but also growth in these regions of the world.

Greater Monetization

Perhaps the biggest bullish factor may be that Netflix can start focusing on monetizing instead of growth in mature markets. As the picture below shows, UCAN region had the lowest subscriber growth rate; however, year-over-year revenue growth in the UCAN region was the greatest. I believe this is because Netflix started to further monetization in the region as growth has peaked. You can see that ARPU increasing by 9.55%. Thus, to combat overall slowing growth, I believe Netflix can focus on monetization to increase the ARPU once the growth has neared a peak in the region.

[Source: Netflix Q3'21 Shareholder Letter]

Financials

Finally, Netflix has a strong balance sheet that can allow the company to push through ups and downs in the economy. Netflix has $7.5 billion cash and cash equivalents with about $42.7 billion in total assets. The company, on the other hand, has about $27.4 billion in total liabilities bringing total liabilities to asset ratio (L/A) at about 64.16%. Further, the company has a long-term debt of about $14.8 billion, but because the company is generating upwards of $1.4 billion per quarter, I believe these are not of a big concern. Overall, the company may have substantial amount of debt, but the company's cash flow and existing cash pile is strong enough for Netflix to weather through ups and downs of the economy for the foreseeable future.

Summary

Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing and slowly advancing towards almost no material growth while the competition is heating up. Thus, valuation consolidation and future growth is in question; however, I do not believe these factors to negatively affect Netflix's shareholder for the time being. Growth in regions outside of the UCAN is picking up while the production cost may decrease as films are moving overseas to cheaper regions. Further, prioritizing monetization instead of growth in mature markets can continue leading growth for the company. Therefore, for the foreseeable future, it is highly unlikely that OTT services become a commodity, so I believe Netflix can be a great investment despite some concerns.