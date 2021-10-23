Neme Jimenez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (OTCQX:AXAHF) is one of Europe’s leading insurance companies. Headquartered in France, the company has activities all over the world and currently is clearly benefiting from the recovery of the world economy. The H1 performance was strong, and as I was looking for an insurance company to add to my portfolio (which includes NN Group, Ageas and Direct Line Insurance in the insurance segment), I dug a bit deeper to understand the company’s H1 results.

AXA has its main listing on Euronext Paris where it’s trading with CS as its ticker symbol. Trading volumes are substantially higher (4.6M shares per day) in Paris so I would for sure recommend to use the Paris listing as there are also options available. At its current share price, AXA has a market capitalization of in excess of 50B EUR.

A strong set of results in the first half of the year

The AXA management was very happy with the company’s performance in the first semester, and rightly so. The company reported a higher total revenue of almost 54B EUR while the operating expenses came in at 55.7B EUR. So excluding the investment income, AXA reported a loss of about 1.7B EUR and after taking the interest expenses into account, that loss would have been closer to 2B EUR.

Just like so many other insurance companies, the float is very important for AXA as the returns on its investments actually dictate the bottom line of the company as a whole.

Whereas the company’s net investment result was just about 3.8B EUR in H1 2020 (as its investment portfolio was obviously hit by the turmoil on the markets), the first semester of 2021 was much better as the portfolio converted a net fair value loss of 2.1B EUR in H1 2020 to a net fair value gain of in excess of 6B EUR in the first half of this year. This, in combination with the 6.1B EUR net investment income resulted in a pre-tax income of 5.3B EUR and a net income of 4.1B EUR of which about 4B EUR was attributable to the shareholders of AXA. This represented an EPS of about 1.64 EUR per share. Meanwhile, the underlying EPS was approximately 1.48 EUR as the underlying EPS takes the interest expenses on in excess of 10B EUR in subordinated notes into consideration).

The underlying EPS of 1.48 EUR per share is almost twice as high as in H1 last year but that’s mainly caused by the weak performance in H1 2020 as the COVID-related claims weighed on the result. AXA disclosed that excluding the COVID-related claims the H1 2021 results were about 7% higher than in H1 2020 so the company clearly is on the right track.

A deeper dive into the company’s investment portfolio

While I’m pleased with the operating performance of AXA, with a combined ratio of less than 100% in most of its divisions, an investment case in a large insurance company can only be made after having a closer look at the investment portfolio. While providing insurance is the key business, the majority, if not the entire profit is generated from managing the "float."

AXA is one of the largest insurance companies out there and its float is massive: The total size is just over 625B EUR and even excluding the investments where the financial risk is borne by policyholders, the net investment portfolio is approximately 541B EUR.

As you can see in the image below, the vast majority of the portfolio is invested in debt. That’s pretty standard for insurance companies as a reliable stream of cash flow with a strong visibility is generally preferred.

While AXA hasn’t provided a detailed breakdown of the debt securities in its half-year report, it usually does provide a lot more information in its annual report. About 73% of the debt investments had a credit score of A or higher, and about 60% of the total bond portfolio consisted of government bonds. Of the 248B EUR in government bonds (as of the end of December 2020), 24% was invested in French government bonds followed by Japan (14%) and Germany (8%).

It’s also interesting to see AXA has invested almost 30B EUR in real estate assets. A wise decision as the rental yield is traditionally higher than the return on debt securities. But equally interesting is the capital appreciation. The image below shows the real estate section of the investment portfolio. While the carrying value of the real estate investments is just 28.5B EUR, the fair value is estimated at 38B EUR. This indicates AXA’s real estate portfolio has seen an appreciation of about 10B EUR throughout the past few years, further boosting the fair value of the investment portfolio.

Investing in real estate is a strategy I had expected other insurance companies to pursue as well, especially given the low yield environment we are in. I think the current relative exposure to the real estate markets is still relatively low (less than 5% of the carried value) and I personally wouldn’t mind if AXA would further increase this percentage. Not necessarily to pursue a capital appreciation strategy, but to perhaps slightly boost the total return on its investment portfolio.

Investment thesis

I didn’t dare to invest in AXA at the height of the COVID crisis last year, but I'm quite impressed with how AXA is navigating through the uncharted territories. The H1 EPS was obviously boosted by the investment result and the second semester will likely be weaker but I think AXA has what it takes to remain a solid performer with a well-covered dividend.

Despite the impact of the COVID pandemic, AXA declared and paid a dividend of 1.43 EUR per share over FY2020 (and this annual dividend was payable in the first half of the year). Given the strong performance of the insurance divisions and the nice contribution from the investment portfolio activities, I expect this year’s dividend to be hiked to about 1.50 EUR per share. The current dividend tax in France is 26.5%, but this will be reduced to 25% from next year on.

I currently don’t have a long position in AXA as the put options I had been writing throughout the past year or so all expired out of the money. Collecting the option premiums obviously also meant a positive ROI despite missing out on getting the stock assigned but I think the time has come to actually establish a long position in AXA.