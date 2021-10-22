urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

While most of the investors' attention remains glued to crypto miners and the digital gold they mint, few look at the banking institutions which make this possible. One of these is Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), the parent company of Silvergate Bank, which defines itself as "a provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services to participants in the nascent and expanding digital currency industry". In simpler terms, it is a custodian of crypto assets in addition to offering normal banking services.

Despite having enjoyed a third-quarter earnings beat and boasted record crypto deposits, its stock dipped 6% on October 19, the day financial results were announced.

The stock recouped its losses the following day, but it becomes important to explore the reasons, if any, for this contradictory downside, in view of Bitcoin's price surge at that time. For this purpose, I deep dive into the company's operating model in order to understand its importance in the crypto ecosystem.

The operating model

The financial institution uses a strategy that consists of providing U.S. dollar loans to crypto miners using their Bitcoin deposits as collateral. It thus provided a $100 million revolving line of credit to Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), a Bitcoin miner on October 1.

For this matter, Silvergate uses its Bitcoin collateralized lending product, where total approved lines of credit grew 25% to $323 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $259 million at the end of the second quarter. A noteworthy point is that there have been "zero losses and no forced liquidations to date".

Now, lending is done as part of SEN (Silvergate Exchange Network) Leverage, which in turn forms part of an ecosystem of Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits. Here, digital currency deposits reached a record $11.2 billion compared to $9.9 billion during the second quarter, all driven by customers requiring the ability to move U.S. dollars in real-time.

This signifies that loans constituted less than 3% (323/11200) of deposits at the end of September. Here, in contrast to other banks, Silvergate appears less reliant on the interest income from loans to grow earnings, signifying fewer credit risks. On the other hand, it does rely on other sources of income to justify its y-o-y revenue growth of 125.9%.

Hence, non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14 million, or 16% more than the prior quarter, and 254% from the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly driven by a $5.2 million gain on the sale of securities.

However, there was a decrease in digital currency fee income (from $11.3 million to $8.3 million) compared to the prior quarter. This is explained by both Bitcoin and Ethereum dollar trading volumes being down significantly in the third quarter resulting in SEN transfer volume declining by 32%, thereby earning Silvergate fewer transaction fees.

Still, fees were higher when compared on a year-to-year basis, by 342%.

I now consider critical elements from the portfolio.

The portfolio and credit risk

The securities portfolio totaled $7.2 billion with a yield of 1.22% for the third quarter, up $1 billion from $6.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, with a corresponding yield of 1.35%. This falling yield is explained by lower interest rates on new securities purchased.

Securities now constitute 57% of assets and the company opportunistically disposed of some securities assets early in Q3-2020 which resulted in a gain on the sale. In this respect, timely acquisition and disposal form part of an active and balanced approach in keeping "with the objective of maintaining a high-quality securities portfolio".

As for loans, these constitute 13% of assets, totaling $1.6 billion on September 30, 2021, up to 9% compared to the second quarter, driven by an increase in SEN Leverage and mortgage warehouse balances. Interestingly, Silvergate is not originating new loans for commercial and single-family residential real estate.

Assessing risks, at a weighted average LTV (Loan to Value) in the low to mid-50% range, there is a lower probability for borrowers to default. Maintaining loan portfolios at these levels is also key to supporting the amount of allowance for loan losses, which represented 0.85% of gross loans HFI (held for investment) at the end of the third quarter.

Overall, the credit quality of the loan portfolio remains strong as nonperforming assets have decreased by 1 basis point to only 0.05% of total assets on September 30, 2021.

Consequently, Silvergate has some good loan and credit quality metrics, but, at a market cap of $3.6 billion, it remains a relatively small financial play with a niche status. In this case, competitors may emerge to exploit any shortcomings.

The competitive positioning

The company does not pay depositors interest. In this respect, the SEC's approval of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) gives more legitimacy to Bitcoin, a strong motivating factor for other banks with much larger balance sheets to enter the marketplace. This may be one of the reasons Silvergate's shares dipped on October 19 as this was also the launching date for the BITO ETF. The fund provides investors with exposure to bitcoin futures contracts.

However, Silvergate's moat remains strong as shown by a comparison of its SEN activity with the broader market data during the last four quarters.

First, I noted that SEN transfers have not only followed the industry trends but I also calculated that they have actually increased their share of dollar trading volume from 10% to 11.9% during the last two quarters. Also, focusing on Q3-2021, SEN transfers as a percentage change in dollar volume has fallen less (by 32%) compared to broader BTC and ETH spot trading volumes.

Therefore, three years since launching SEN, there seems to be a "network effect", whereby the platform is getting bigger and better while providing real value to users. This is resulting in the onboarding of more customers as Silvergate continues to add products and services, resulting in more recurring revenues.

Valuations and key takeaways

Silvergate, as seen with interest and non-interest income, as well as securities sales, can rely on multiple levers for growth including continued demand for cash management and foreign currency exchange services.

Additionally, there are opportunities to continue to invest excess deposits within SEN Leverage, which has evolved from a tool used by traders looking to pledge their crypto assets as collateral in a trading scenario, to one used by miners to optimize on corporate treasuries. By banking on this shift, the company holds a key position in enabling miners to hold their bitcoin while continuing to reinvest in plants and equipment.

Now, the Bitcoin mining use case is only one of the potential many corporate treasuries use cases as corporations incorporate cryptos in their balance sheet. Furthermore, incremental deposit growth can be converted into higher-yielding assets by taking advantage of the company's role as a digital asset custodian.

Also, one key area for strategic growth is stablecoins and their usage for commerce and remittance, opening up a whole new category of customers.

Talking valuations, at 52.89x Price to Earnings multiples (trailing), Silvergate looks to be overvalued, but this is relative to the traditional banking sector. As a provider of commercial banking, and possessing an early-mover advantage in crypto services and the eventual development of its Stablecoin infrastructure, Silvergate has the potential to offer much more.

Thus, a fairer comparison would be with Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY), a fast-growing financial play that has also delivered a strong earnings growth, at 46.8% on a quarter to quarter basis. It has a trailing P/E ratio of 22.18x compared with Silvergate which has grown earnings by an average of over 150% over the last four quarters, and with activity around Bitcoin and Ethereum rising in October, a surge in SEN activity could result in an earnings beat.

Thus, based on earnings growth, Silvergate should have a P/E of 71x. Adjusting accordingly, I obtain a share price of $198-199, which is justifiable in view of the U.S. playing a more preponderant role in crypto mining. Still, applying a slight dose of caution, with so much cheap money around and the blockchain space being highly dynamic, new developments around Bitcoin custody could result in shares being volatile as seen on October 19.

Further justification for the $198 target is due to momentum factors, likely to be created when fourth-quarter results are announced in January 2022. For this matter, according to Livemint, crypto spot trading volumes rose by 6.2% to $2.5 trillion in September, but are still down from the $3.8 trillion in April 2021 when Bitcoin reached $62K. The $66K level has already been reached this month augmenting the probability of Silvergate beating on its dollar trading volume of $239 million achieved in the second quarter of this year and beating Q3-2021's $0.88 diluted earnings.

Finally, leveraging on its technology platform to service many of the largest U.S. digital currency exchanges and investors around the globe, Silvergate's solutions are built with a proprietary approach to regulatory compliance.