ihsanyildizli/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The difference between value and a value trap is often in the eye of the beholder. When strong brands and well-run companies sell-off hard, the volatility often creates both fear and opportunities. The difference is looking at short-term risks and long-term investing opportunities.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has sold of hard over the last three months as the crackdown in China has hit Macau and this company hard. Las Vegas Sands gets over 80% of the company's revenues from Macau and Asia today, and the company is very well and strongly positioned across the high sought after Central Cotai region in Macau.

Las Vegas Sands is a $52 billion casino and gaming company that operates worldwide. The company generates nearly 60% of EBITDA from Macau, and much of the company's most impressive recent growth has come from Macau. Sands earns nearly 29% of its revenue from Singapore, and just 12% from the U.S.

The stock has sold off hard several times over the last 10 years, and each time, the sell-off has been extreme. The current sell-off is extreme as well.

Sands sold-off hard in 2014 over possible Justice Department allegations into money laundering issues that turned out to be nothing, the stock sold off over concerns over a trade war after Trump was elected as well. Finally, the company sold-off hard again in 2020 over Covid issues. All times the sell-off was overdone, the stock rebounded hard by nearly 50% in just the next 2-3 years.

This sell-off seems extreme and overdone for several reasons as well.

First, the crackdown across China on industries, currencies, and individuals, is not specifically aimed at Las Vegas Sands or the Casino industry, which still pays the Chinese government nearly 40% of the industry's strong and growing revenues.

The CEO of MGM recently discussed the crackdown and expressed continued optimism over the industry's long-term prospects. Just two weeks ago Bill Hornbuckle said, "Until proven wrong, I'm not and we're not overreacting to what is being hyped or said. We are hoping rational minds control in the end because this is the Macau economy."

Rob Goldstein, the CEO of Las Vegas Sands, remained similarly optimistic over the company's long-term prospects in the region as well. He recently expressed strong optimism about Macau on the company's recent earnings calls as well. The Las Vegas Sands CEO said, "I think our activities, our investments speak for themselves. I have faith in the process. They've always treated us fairly, and we responded with the largest investment in any gaming market in the world. So, we believe we remain believers."

Las Vegas Sands has been the strong positioned US based Casino Company in Macau and China for years now because of the company's market share with high rollers and management's ability to negotiate with Chinese leaders. That hasn't changed.

Nearly 40 million people visited Macau in 2019, up from 25 million in 2010. Visitor numbers grew every year from 2010 to 2019 before dropping because of Covid and Covid related protocols in 2020. These long-term secular trends won't reverse themselves because of one year or one crackdown by Chinese authorities. Visitor numbers briefly dropped significantly in August because of a strict crackdown on the province because of a family testing positive for Covid, these family members were the only people known to test positive for Covid in Macau since April of 2020.

Las Vegas Sands's balance sheet and earnings potential remains strong, and the company's strong management team has positioned the company very well across Asia and in Macau. The company earned $3.50 a share in 2019 and has consistently grown earnings at cash flow at a double-digit rate over the last several decades. Sands's gross profit margins have consistently been over 50% and the consensus of analysts is to expect a strong rebound next year. Analysts are expecting the company to grow sales revenues by over 80% from this year in 2022.

If the company rebounds, as I and many analysts expect, in 2022 and continue to show strong sales growth, margins, cash flow, the company should easily be able to trade at 15-20x consensus estimates for the 2022 fiscal year. That would put the stock around $60-$65 a share, where the stock has traded multiple times just in the last couple years.

Volatility always creates fear, but precarious times often also create good investing opportunities. Las Vegas Sands remains well run and very well-positioned in the right regions and the right industries for the future.