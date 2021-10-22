luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

Since I wrote about Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) earlier this year, the company released some favorable Phase II data for one of its pipeline drugs which is aimed at treating blood cancer. Beyond that, their prospects have been looking up as they've been moving along on schedule with various products. This has resulted in the company's share price rising almost 20% since my article was published, even as the reaction to the favorable data was limited.

The company is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. They currently have several therapeutics in various stages of development and are addressing an increasingly fast-growing market as various kinds of cancer are on the rise all around the world.

With the recent price action, favorable news from their Phase II trial as well as news from competitors and the overall industry, I believe it's worth reviewing recent occurrences to see where things are headed.

New Data Shows Potential Revenue Avenue

The company got some positive news after an analysis was released in the Annals of Hematology about Phase 2 data for their experimental blood cancer therapy Imetelstat in Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis.

It went over the favorable overall survival rate of patients who were treated with Imetelstat compared to real world data as well as a statistical analysis of IMbark Phase 2 data. The analysis stated that the median overall survival of patients treated with Imetelstat in the trial was more than double that for patients who received the best available therapy (BAT) from RWD. This is based on commentary by the company's Chief Medical Officer, Aleksandra Rizo:

We are pleased with the publication of this important work as these analyses provide us further confidence in the use of OS as the primary endpoint for our ongoing confirmatory IMpactMF Phase 3 trial.

Although this is great news for the potential of their treatment, they expect the full results from the IMpactMF trial to take place throughout 2024 and 2025.

Industry & Competition Are Both Growing

Global cases of hematologic myeloid malignancies in their various forms are on the rise, driving research & development into various drugs and therapeutics to treat and eventually cure the disease as we know it. As a result, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the next 6 to 7 years and reach over $120.5 billion by 2028.

Factors like higher occurrences, more effective treatments and higher reimbursement rates by healthcare providers are key to the growth of the industry. Based on industry reports, this is how they describe the unfortunate growth we are seeing in the industry across the globe:

Hematological cancer is the fifth-most prevalent type of cancer in the world and second-most leading cause of death in the United States. High prevalence of lymphoma and other malignancies are often associated with increasing age. Increasing geriatric population across the globe is expected to lead to increased prevalence of blood cancer and this is expected to drive market growth going ahead.

There are a slew of major companies pushing massive amounts of research and development spending to come up with treatments and various therapeutics in this industry, though. Alongside Geron, major players in the industry include AbbVie (ABBV), Pfizer (PFE), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene (CELG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), as well as smaller companies.

Still, some of the most promising treatments are still in the early development pipeline and Geron boasts some of those, which seem to be ready for late-stage authorization and begin to be used in the real world in the coming years.

Product Pipeline Is Still Promising

Here's a snippet from my previous article talking about Geron's core pipeline:

The company's late-stage products include Imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. In simpler terms, Imetelstat works by inhibiting the activity of telomerase, an enzyme that can lead to uncontrolled growth of malignant cancer cells that drive tumor progression. In the Phase II trials, patients were randomized to receive either Imetelstat 9.4 mg/kg or 4.7 mg/kg intravenous once every 3 weeks. Spleen response (≥ 35% spleen volume reduction) and symptom response (≥ 50% reduction in total symptom score) rates at week 24 were co-primary end points. Results, which were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, found that at week 24, spleen and symptom response rates were 10.2% and 32.2% in the 9.4-mg/kg arm, and 0% and 6.3% in the 4.7-mg/kg arm. In addition, patients in the 9.4-mg/kg arm saw median overall survival of 29.9 months and bone marrow fibrosis improvement in 40.5%.

Updated Valuation - Even Better Than Before

Earlier this year, I focused on the fact that the company is expected to report around $1.00 in earnings per share by 2028, while still growing those earnings by roughly 40% for a few years after that. This means that an adequate fair value multiple would be closer to 15x earnings, fairly valuing the company at around $15.00 per share, more than 10 times their current share price.

I continue to believe that company is severely undervalued and that a long-term investment for those willing to hold and wait for about 5 years will generate an annual return of well over 100%, which will, based on any expert opinion or forecast, outperform the broader market over that time period.

I remain highly bullish on Geron and will continue to hold a core position for the long run.