Confluence Investment Management Q3 2021 Investors Letter
Oct. 22, 2021 3:47 PM ET
Summary
- Confluence Investment Management LLC operates as an investment management firm. The Company offers portfolio management, equity and investment strategies, financial planning, and advisory services. Confluence Investment Management serves institutional and individual clients in the State of Missouri.
- Nationally, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths appear to have crested in September. These peaks were lower than the COVID peaks we saw over the last winter. This is important from an economic perspective because the progress of the economy is inversely proportional to the lethality of COVID.
- The labor situation is similar. There are millions of job openings not being filled. A major cause is that millions of older Americans have apparently decided to leave the labor force and retire.
- In fact, last quarter, U.S. GDP exceeded peak GDP just prior to the recession. That means our economy is no longer in recovery but is now in expansion! I’ll bet you didn’t hear that on the news.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.