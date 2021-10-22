mediaphotos/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

One of our previous articles showed that the last 2 Bitcoin halving cycles dictate that Bitcoin would drop to $10k a low before reaching new all-time highs. However, the rule of investment is never to sell an undervalued asset, especially in a drawdown, as our conviction is that Bitcoin will reach $1mil per Bitcoin. As a result of this conviction, around 30% of holdings are crypto-related, such as Coinbase (COIN), Bitfarms (BITF), Circle (CND), and cryptocurrencies. Now that Bitcoin defied the historical halving cycle, this conviction has paid off.

However, not all crypto-related plays benefited from the recovery of Bitcoin. Several post-merger crypto-SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) plays have yet to recover above its $10 floor (Figure 1). With more crypto-SPAC plays going into mergers (Figure 2), investors should consider this pattern going forward.

Perhaps one of the highest-profile crypto-SPAC plays is the Core Scientific-Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (XPDI). Core Scientific marketed itself as a net carbon-neutral bitcoin mining company using hydro, wind, solar, and nuclear (Figure 3). This has caught our attention as our favorite Bitcoin mining company, Bitfarms, has deviated from renewable energy into using natural gas.

Moreover, a more comparable reference can be drawn from Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG), a Bitcoin mining company. Its stock price rose 52% on its first trading day on 20th Oct.

In this article, we present the findings of our study and suggest conservative price targets for Core Scientific for reference.

Figure 1: Crypto-SPAC plays fell below $10 floor post mergers

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Figure 2: Crypto-SPAC plays nearing merger

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Figure 3: Core Scientific ESG Statement

Source: Company

Why Invest In Bitcoin Mining Companies?

The reason is relatively simple. China's crackdown on its local Bitcoin mining companies created a void to fill.

By validating a mining block, a crypto mining company receives incentives (the underlying cryptos). To compete with other miners for a mining block, a crypto mining firm seeks to improve its mining capability (measured in hash rate). The bitcoin network hash rate is the sum of the mining capacities of all Bitcoin miners.

The higher the miner's hash rate, the greater the ability of a crypto mining firm to compete for a mining block, and the greater the possible payout. Conversely, the greater the hash rate of the Bitcoin network, the more fierce the competition, the smaller the potential payout.

The void created by China led to a dip in hash rate, implying it is beneficial for Bitcoin mining companies outside of China due to less competition. For the most part, the hash rate of the Bitcoin network has been continuously rising. Sichuan province in China was instructed to "terminate and clean up" mining activities in June 2021. The hash rate of the Bitcoin network plummeted as a result of the crackdown (Figure 4). According to reports, China plans to shut down 90% of its bitcoin mining capacity over time. Local governments in China were instructed in 2018 to restrict miners' power consumption to "gradually decrease the size of their output." Even if bitcoin mining were legal, Bitcoin miners in China still face challenges from power shortages. Furthermore, China declared that all crypto transactions are illegal. As a consequence of China's hostility towards cryptocurrencies, China's Bitcoin network hash rate distribution has reduced over time (Figure 5).

Now the question is which Bitcoin mining company to invest in.

Figure 4: The Bitcoin Network Hash Rate

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Figure 5: Distribution of Bitcoin Network Hash Rate by Region

Source: Statista

Core Scientific As A Mining Company

Core Scientific was marketed as the largest blockchain hosting provider and miner. It is certainly true, given its combined self-mining and hosting hash rate is expected to reach 31 EH/s. However, only half of those are self-mining capacity. In other words, the Bitcoins mined by the hosting service do not belong to the company and do not contribute to the company's earnings equally compared to self-mining.

The main difference between revenue from self-mining and hosting is that the revenue from hosting doesn't benefit from the rise in Bitcoin price. The revenue from hosting is a function of maximum power supply (MW), hosting rate, uptime, and power usage effectiveness (PUE). On the other hand, the revenue from self-mining is a function of Bitcoin price, the company's mining capacity, and the Bitcoin network hash rate. Therefore, only the self-mining segment benefits from the Bitcoin price increase.

For instance, Core Scientific's 2022 expected revenue from self-mining is $685mil. However, this figure is based on an average Bitcoin price of $31,414 and a Bitcoin network hash rate of 240 EH/s. Bitcoin's current price is $66,000 at the time of writing.

After adjustments, Core Scientific's 2022 expected self-mining revenue stands at $1.44bn. Therefore, the updated 2022 total expected revenue now stands at 1.827bn, up 80%. Note that the expected revenue from hosting doesn't change.

On this note, Core Scientific, as a mining company, is only marginally larger (12.7%) than Marathon Digital (MARA) based on 2022 expected mining capacity of 13.3 EH/s, instead of 10.4 EH/s as presented in Core Scientific's investor presentation Figure 7 (blue box). This means that excluding hosting service, Core Scientific should be valued similarly to MARA based on its mining capacity, which they are.

Core Scientific is going public at a $4.3bn valuation. At $11 XPDI, new investors will be investing in the company at about $4.7bn valuations, while MARA is also currently priced at $4.71bn. This may explain why XPDI only increased marginally compared to other Bitcoin mining companies such as MARA.

Figure 6: Core Scientific 2022 Expected Hash Rate (incl. hosting)

Figure 7: Comps

Source: Company

Core Scientific's Intrinsic Value And Comps

Core Scientific's investor presentation mainly focuses on revenue-based valuations and adjusted EBITDA-based valuations. Against popular opinion, we think that valuations for a crypto mining company should be net earnings-focused. This is because potential investors of a crypto mining company could consider investing the funds into acquiring equipment for mining (to become miners themselves). In such a scenario, these investors-turned miners would be focusing on net earnings instead of just adjusted EBITDA or revenue. In a case of a net loss, these investors (miners) wouldn't pat themselves on the back by subtracting interest expense, depreciation, compensation to management, and other expenses to make it seem profitable on paper. Moreover, costs such as compensation and depreciation are not insignificant considering the amount of hardware required for mining and the dilution caused by the compensation.

Therefore, the net and total mining cost to mine a BTC is more important than revenue multiples or adjusted EBITDA multiples.

In our earlier coverages on Bitcoin mining companies, we assumed an aggressive 324 EH/s bitcoin network hash rate to make a conservative estimation for the price target. But for comparison's sake, we'll align our assumption with Core Scientific's 240 EH/s.

The problem with estimating Core Scientific's net earnings is that the expected costs for 2021 and 2022 aren't provided. The only reference we can draw from is 2020 figures. However, it is unknown how many Bitcoins were mined by Core Scientific in 2020. Therefore, we'll compare Core Scientific's valuation under several scenario cost scenarios.

Table 1 shows our estimated total mining cost per BTC for MARA, BITF, and Riot (RIOT). It is observable that mining costs per BTC range from $22.6k [1] to $34.475k [2]. Hence, we'll assume Core Scientific's total mining cost per BTC at both extreme ends [1] and [2].

Table 2 provides the intrinsic value for RIOT, MARA, BITF, and Core Scientific proposed by our valuation framework. The underlying assumptions are a $66,000 Bitcoin, 240 EH/s Bitcoin network hash rate, a block reward of 6.25 Bitcoins without transaction fee (to be conservative), and their respective 2022 expected mining capacity. Core Scientific's hosting service is assumed to have a net profit margin of 50%, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5 (explained here).

By referring to Table 2, we can see that our very conservative valuation framework suggest that Core Scientific's upside range from -16% to 10% under the mentioned assumption.

Our Core Scientific-MARA comps presented here differ slightly from the company's investor presentation due to the MARA's 2022 expected mining capacity used (10.1 EH/s vs. 13.3 EH/s). But overall, even based on earnings, the comps between MARA and Core Scientific are relatively similar.

Based on this study, BITF remains the most attractive Bitcoin mining company for long-term and passive investors like us. However, BITF is relatively less volatile against Bitcoin's price movement. In comparison, RIOT is 14% more volatile than MARA against Bitcoin's price movement, while MARA is 40% more volatile than BITF against Bitcoin's price movement. Therefore, as a momentum trader, RIOT remains the best candidate to trade. We couldn't analyze Core Scientific's volatility against Bitcoin as there is insufficient data for it.

Table 1: Mining Costs Summary Table for 2021Q2

Company BTC Mined Total Cost [TC] TC per BTC BTC Holdings RIOT 675 $23.271mil $34.475k 3,534 MARA 654 $14.8mil $22.6k 7,035 BITF 759 $25mil $33k 2,312 Core Scientific - - - 1,683

Source

Table 2: Intrinsic Value for RIOT, MARA, BITF, and Core Scientific

Company Suggested Intrinsic Value Current Valuation Upside RIOT $1.9bn $2.83bn -33% MARA $4.41bn $4.71bn -6% BITF $1.96bn $1.18bn 66% Core Scientific [1] $5.17bn $4.7bn 10% Core Scientific [2] $3.95bn $4.7bn -16%

Source: Author

Verdict

In this article, we examined Core Scientific's earnings-based valuations and comps against other Bitcoin mining companies. Since our valuation framework is very conservative, investors should interpret Core Scientific's suggested valuation as the company has at least -16% to 10% upside. One thing to note is that a Bitcoin mining company's valuation is dependent on the Bitcoin price. Therefore, one way to look for opportunities to invest in Bitcoin mining companies with a sufficient margin of safety is to invest in companies that lagged the Bitcoin price. The detachment between Bitcoin's price and the company's valuation creates alpha.

According to our findings, BITF remains the Bitcoin mining company with the most alpha, and it is the least volatile compared to MARA and RIOT.