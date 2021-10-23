Chokii Ns/iStock via Getty Images

The analyst community and the market alike depict a downtrodden Q4 and Q1 period, if not longer, for semiconductors and downstream demand. The top reasons include rising customer inventory levels and supply chain bottlenecks leading to a lack of components to complete the final assembly. While supply chain bottlenecks are real and can be seen from cars to grocery stores, higher inventory is not a reliable or representative metric of industry health. The market is depending heavily on its checks of supplier and customer inventory to predict, at the very least, an imbalance in supply and demand among producers and their customers without further due diligence. This market misread is creating opportunities across the semiconductor industry, not the least of which are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Micron (MU).

What's Inventory Got To Do With It?

Inventory levels can be a derivative of market health, and in semiconductors, it can mean spotting trends before the upcoming financials reflect strength or weakness. The problem is knowing the correct levels. As time has gone on, the dollar amount of inventory has increased as prices increased and technology continued to advance. This is why analysts use days or weeks to measure inventory. Using a turnover metric allows them to determine when levels get heavy or when they get lean, leading to conclusions on the market's health.

Typically, this is a decent way to understand if customers will slow or accelerate ordering. When inventories rise, its expected component orders will slow. Conversely, when inventories become low, it leads to customers building orders so they aren't left stranded without fulfilling their orders. Unfortunately, it sometimes becomes a game of hurry up and wait, or hurry up and get me parts.

It's the last part where today's confusion sets in.

The first reason I gave at the top of the article about supply chain bottlenecks leads to the second reason about inventory levels becoming less of a tell of end-demand in the market. With supply chain constraints tugging at a few simple but needed components, other components can get backed up and not used as quickly, leading to a higher inventory turnover read. This leads to inventory readings automatically confirming past conclusions where they would otherwise have been correct.

But, today's situation doesn't warrant the same conclusion, as the root cause differs.

Producers Are Saying It's The New Normal

These supply chain constraints are leading to inventory levels of some components being higher than normal, but it may be what customers are now considering normal.

Since supply chains can be thrown off because one shipment doesn't come in, customers are willing to carry higher levels for fear those components are next. Therefore, it's important not to read higher inventory levels in a historical context because just-in-time inventory methods are not viable in today's post-pandemic world.

TSM's management made light of this in its earnings call:

Given the industry continually needs to ensure supply security, we expect the supply chain to maintain a higher level of inventory for a longer period of time. - CEO of TSMC, Q3 Earnings Call, emphasis added by author

Likewise, Micron echoed these sentiments ahead of TSM's earnings call:

While some customers may because of geopolitical considerations or through the lessons learned during the pandemic, or their own supply chain considerations of supply chain shortages, maybe having a strategy of carrying more inventory than some other customers. ... ...and they may choose to continue to do so in the longer term as well. - CEO of Micron, FQ4 Earnings Call, emphasis added by author

This has been the central focus for bearish articles about the semiconductor industry, calling for a weakening market in Q4 and at least Q1. Every chip producer I've analyzed has said almost exactly the same thing - customers will carry more inventory as a base due to the problems in the supply chain. Higher inventory has come to mean security and not hoarding, as it did in the past.

A Perspective Outside Of Suppliers

It wouldn't be good research to rely on the producers telling us about customers solely. It also isn't reliable to trust what customers have to say as they must be careful about what they reveal regarding their inventory. Therefore, looking at the surrounding factors gives us a more authentic picture of what it would take to keep lean inventories.

The most significant factor in the supply chain right now - outside of getting products themselves - is the price of shipping. Just-in-time ordering - used to keep inventories as low as possible - requires more shipments than just one or two large ones throughout the production lifecycle. Shipping costs have not just skyrocketed; they've become astronomical to the point where it may be cost-prohibitive.

Starting earlier this year, container shipping costs from North Europe to the US jumped from $2,329 on April 1st to $5,893 on September 23rd. Likewise, shipping from Asia to North America has gone from around $6,500 at the beginning of the year to over $26,000 per container as of September. This is a 153% jump from Europe and a 300% increase from Asia over the year.

Now, this past week or so, shipping rates have leveled off or started to come down with the holiday rush moving to the rearview mirror. But the point still stands; trying to get components and inventory has been cost-intensive, and therefore having fewer large shipments can ease the burden. But, of course, this makes just-in-time inventory methods a non-starter.

Companies must secure their supply chains to stay afloat, mainly by keeping higher than expected inventory to deliver products to the market when needed. Therefore, correlating higher inventory levels today with higher levels of inventory in 2018 and the results that ensued is a mistake. A just-in-case method of production is required to stay afloat and meet orders. OEMs aren't going back to just-in-time production with the continued supply chain instability as costs rise.

Even So, TSM Is Set To Grow In Q4

Even with the expectations for semiconductors to slow in Q4 amid rising inventories, TSM guided revenue at the midpoint of $15.55B versus the consensus of $15.29B for the upcoming quarter. This guide translates to 20.5% year-over-year growth and 4.5% quarter-over-quarter. On a year-over-year basis, this is slightly below last quarter's 22.5% yearly growth, but the high-end of the guide has the potential to match it.

This comes amid rumors Apple (AAPL) is expected to cut iPhone 13 orders by 10M, directly affecting TSM's largest business - smartphones.

(Source: TSMC Q3 '21 Earnings Slides)

The iPhone rumor would directly affect TSM as Apple makes up close to a quarter of the company's yearly revenue, while the production cut is rumored to be due to shortages from Texas Instruments (TXN) and Broadcom (AVGO). Therefore, it would logically conclude iPhone cuts would affect TSM. If that was the case, TSM had a heck of a lot more revenue coming to it in Q4 otherwise. However, the more likely scenario is Apple never planned on 90M iPhone 13's this season.

Despite higher inventories supposedly slowing orders and rumors of production cuts, TSM is still slated to grow 4.5% quarter-over-quarter. The problem is the market's disconnect between what is happening in the semiconductor industry, the stock price, and what the future holds. The stock price has baked in supply chain headaches and past higher inventory history at these levels.

The market isn't going to be convinced otherwise, and it won't reward shares of Micron or Taiwan Semiconductor until things like demand and better expectations set in. But, we don't need the market to agree with how we value it today; we only need to know the market isn't right in the long run. Viewing the situation outside of historical context creates an opportunity the market isn't willing to see. The market is convinced of history repeating itself, but I see input variables as different, and therefore the same conclusion as the past isn't a given.

I told my subscribers the sideways movement of TSM's stock is due to this and to accumulate shares here in anticipation the market moves past what it thinks is a doomed 2022 for semiconductors. Based on different factors and outside variables from past "cycles", it's clear higher inventory is not a one-to-one correlation to the industry's current situation.