Looking for steady income from a different asset type? Maybe you should consider convertible bonds, which not only offer investors steady income, but can also offer capital appreciation in a rising market.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible And Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) is a closed end fund which "can invest in convertibles and other fixed income securities with the aim of generating a high level of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. To help generate income and attempt to achieve a more favorable reward/risk profile, the fund's investment team also has the flexibility to sell options." (CCD site)

Performance:

CCD outperformed the Morningstar US CEF Convertibles category in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 on a NAV and price basis:

On a yearly basis, the fund has delivered a 13.32% price return since its 2015 inception, with a 14.20% NAV return, indicating a long-term discount. Its 1-year price performance is much different, at ~43%, outstripping its 29.44% NAV return by a wide margin. Its 5-year price return was also higher than its NAV return, while its 3-year price return was lower than its NAV return.

The trend looks good, with increasingly higher price and NAV returns over each recent period:

Since we last covered CCD, it has delivered a 19.34% total return, with $3.92 in price gains, and $1.56 in monthly distributions:

There are many other convertible funds in the market. We compared CCD to an iShares Convertible ETF, a fund with over 4X the volume, and an Allianz Convertible CEF with half the volume of CCD.

CCD has outperformed ICVT so far in 2021, and over the past year, quarter, and month. Its record vs. ACV is more mixed - it has outperformed it year to date, while lagging over the past year, with similar price performance over the past quarter and month.

Comparing CCD to the big cap equity market shows CCD outperforming the S&P 500 over the past year and quarter while lagging it year to date, and over the past month. Of course, adding in CCD's distributions narrows the gaps.

The fund has assets of $1.12B, with an expense ratio of 1.46%, which includes 40 basis points of leverage expense - CCD's leverage was 32.44%, as of 9/30/21. It has a large amount of holdings, at 606.

Monthly Distributions:

CCD paid a fixed monthly distribution of $.167 from its 2015 inception through 2020, and then management raised the payout by nearly 17%, to $.195, starting in February 2021.

At $32.26, CCD yields 7.25% and should go ex-dividend next on ~11/12/21.

Distribution coverage via NII and Realized Gains was ~1.07X in fiscal year ended 10/31/20, and jumped 3.07X in the 6 months ending 4/30/21, due to much higher realized gains:

Taxes:

Management estimates that 2021 distributions have been mainly comprised of short-term capital gains thus far in 2021. However, this is just an estimate - investors will get the final breakdown on their yearly 1099 at tax time.

Holdings:

As its name states, CCD's main focus is on investing in convertible bonds, which comprised 84% of its portfolio, as of 9/30/21, followed by non-convertible corporate bonds, at 9%.

Tech, Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, and Communication Services continue to be CCD's top 4 sectors, forming ~75% of the total:

Its top 10 holdings are convertible bonds and preferreds from some well-known companies, such as Tesla (TSLA), Broadcom (AVGO), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and online retailer Etsy (ETSY), among others:

CCD's biggest maturity exposure is in 3-5 year holdings, at ~48%, with 15.7% in 5-7 years, 14.4% in shorter term 1-3 year holdings, and just 3.6% in 7-10 year holdings.

There was 8.2% in investment-grade holdings, (A, BBB); and 17.6% in non-investment grade, (BB, B, CCC and below), as of 9/30/21:

Pricing:

At $32.26, CCD was priced at a 2.24% premium to its 10/21/21 NAV of $31.46, which is a bit more expensive than its 1-, 3-, and 5-year discounts to NAV.

A useful strategy when buying CEF's is to try to buy them at deeper discounts or lower premiums than their historical averages.

Summary:

CCD offers income investors exposure to a different asset type, convertible bonds, with attractive monthly distributions, and the potential for capital appreciation in a rising market. We suggest that you add this one to your watch list, and wait for the next dip, when you may be able to buy it at a lower premium or deeper discount than its historic averages.

