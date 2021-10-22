Caziopeia/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has performed well recently generating $154 in revenues this quarter and generating $603 million in 2020 and $648 in the trailing twelve months. They have recently closed their underperforming Kitchen Collection segment in April 2020 allowing the company to focus on profitable business operations. E-commerce, premium products, and a new health and wellness product line have performed well over recent years putting the company in a good position to grow.

Originally founded in 1910, Hamilton Beach Brands is one of the longest operating appliance manufacturers in the US. They have been owned by several other businesses, most recently by NACCO Industries. In 2017, Hamilton Beach was spun off from NACCO Industries to form their own publicly traded company. Being in a diverse and competitive market, with supply chain disruptions, Hamilton Beach Brands faces severe headwinds that could negatively impact this stock in the coming years.

Market Overview

Hamilton Beach Brands largely competes in the small household appliances market. This market is made up of diverse businesses that produce all sorts of different appliances. The small appliances market is massive. According to research by Statista, in 2020 over $200 billion was spent on small household appliances worldwide. Projections show that this should grow to roughly $294 billion by 2026.

Source - Statista

Since Hamilton Beach Brands spun off from NACCO Industries in 2017, revenue has declined an average 2.46% every year. For the trailing twelve months, however, revenue grew over 7% to $648. In 2019, management stated that the long-term objective is to generate $1 billion in revenue with roughly a 10% operating margin. The past few years have been difficult but there are several signs making that goal more attainable.

Source - Seeking Alpha

E-Commerce Growth

In recent quarters e-commerce sales have played a massive role in long-term objectives. Hamilton Beach Brands does not differentiate their e-commerce sales from their total revenue. This makes it difficult to judge exactly what their e-commerce segment is doing. In recent earnings calls however they have given some statistics about e-commerce sales.

Judging from these comments, e-commerce has performed really well. In Q4 of 2019 when management first began giving updates on e-commerce growth, revenue grew 27% and accounted for 25% of total revenue. In Q2 2020 e-commerce grew 23% and accounted for 27% of total revenue. Then in Q4 of 2020 e-commerce accounted for 41% of total revenue. For the year 2020 e-commerce grew 30% and accounted for 32% of total revenue. This strong year was followed by sales growth of 59% and 35% of total e-commerce revenue in Q1 of this year.

There are other encouraging segments as well. Premium products have performed well over recent quarters. Hamilton Beach Brands has an impressive lineup of premium appliances that is constantly growing. Revenues in this area grew 46% in Q1. In 2020 they grew 12% and accounted for 11% of total revenue. Another area that has potential growth is health and wellness products. This is a fast-growing market that Hamilton Beach Brands is strategically breaking into. It is too early to see results at the moment, but in the coming years, we should start to see real returns.

Margins

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands have suffered in recent months primarily as a result of concerns with supply chains. As an importer of inventory Hamilton Beach Brands is uniquely affected by supply chains. Operating margin for the quarter fell to roughly 0.5% as opposed to 8% in the same quarter a year ago. The 7-year average operating margin is just over 5%.

Source - Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Putting all of this into a valuation here is a DCF. First I listed e-commerce as a separate segment in order to get a better idea of growth. I estimated how e-commerce might grow in the coming years using the figures provided in earnings calls. You can see that e-commerce grew 40% in year 1 and went down to a growth rate of 15% by the final year. E-commerce made up roughly 65% of revenue by the end of my valuation. This is obviously an estimate but it fits in line with what we have seen in the past and I believe is a fair estimate of what e-commerce will be in the future.

The remaining revenue starts with a decline of 2% and grows to 1% by the end of the valuation. This tracks with the current growth rate of the business, which has averaged roughly 2% decline every year. The turnaround to a positive growth rate is due to premium products and health and wellness that will be sold in retail stores. I did not include a segment for premium products of health and wellness. Those numbers are difficult to differentiate what comes from e-commerce and what comes from retail stores. Together, e-commerce and retail combine to over $1.1 billion in revenue by the end of the valuation. This is in line with the long-term revenue objective for the company.

Moving to margins, I started with a 1% margin that grows to 8%. The low margin at the beginning is due to supply chains and rising materials and labor costs. It is difficult to know the long-term effects of these costs but I estimate that over time, margins will grow to 8% primarily due to higher margins from e-commerce and premium products. This along with revenue is in line with the long-term goals.

For the reinvestment rate, I used the average reinvestment as a percentage of revenue. I judge reinvestment to be capex minus depreciation plus change in working capital. The 7-year average for reinvestment has been roughly 3% of revenue, so this is the reinvestment rate that I use.

Using a discount rate of 8%, the present value of the company is $19.52 a share with 27% upside from the current price.

Source: Author

Multiples

A quick look at price multiples, Hamilton Beach Brands is trading for a P/E of 10 and an EV/EBITDA of 8.4. Looking at the past 3 years this is on the lower end of its P/E trading range. As you can see its valuation has dropped significantly since July.

Source - Seeking Alpha

Comparing Hamilton Beach Brands to some peers looking at the P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA they have a lower price than several competitors.

Source - Seeking Alpha

Risks

The primary risk that Hamilton Beach Brands faces come from supply chain disruptions. With the massive delays in the supply chain, the entire economy is affected. For Hamilton Beach Brands, they import all of their products so they are just as affected. They face delays in receiving inventory and they have to face higher prices for the delays and higher prices for the materials that go into making their products.

Comments in the most recent earnings call highlight this:

Let me review our near-term challenges. Transportation, supply chain disruptions continue, record shipping demand from all importers, along with a shortage of ocean shipping containers, is causing dramatically rising rates as well as longer transit times. Our view is that the current challenges are compounded by the annual inventory building period ahead of the peak holiday selling season.

And later:

Material and labor costs are increasing. As expected, we were seeing an escalation in product costs due to rapidly rising material costs and the recent devaluation of the Chinese yuan. Unexpectedly, labor costs have also increased, particularly for warehouse personnel, as the high demand for these resources have escalated rapidly. We are addressing constraints with third-party manufacturers. Other supply chain constraints have increased as demand from us and our competitors has been running at higher levels than our third-party manufacturers in China can handle. Further challenging our suppliers is the impact of shipping container shortages on our ability to efficiently move finished goods out of their factories which, in turn, affects their production capabilities.

For a business that historically runs tight margins, this is a massive risk. Higher costs for supply chain disruptions will have a severe impact on the margins Hamilton Beach Brands runs. It is worth noting that despite the delays in receiving inventory there is really strong demand. Revenue for the most recent quarter was up from last year by roughly 11%.

Conclusion

Hamilton Beach Brands is undervalued, but there is not enough margin of safety to make this an investment I want to make at the present time. Even though my DCF has 27% upside there is too much uncertainty with their operating margins that could negatively impact the value of this stock. Even a small change in long-term margins completely removes the current upside. If the price keeps falling then I could be interested but at the moment the stock is not cheap enough given the risks in the business.