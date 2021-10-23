Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

Riddle me this...

Wouldn't it be wonderful to be able to buy a fast-growing ultra-SWAN-quality dividend king at a very fair price, especially when the market is trading at record highs despite its recent 5.2% pullback?

Too many stocks remain highly overvalued, to say the least. According to JPMorgan (JPM), the S&P is once more 26% historically overvalued - which means very modest returns are likely in the next few years.

Aristocrats, for their part, are expected to deliver about 8.8% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") returns over the next five years, and the S&P just 4.2%. In other words, stock returns for index investors are likely to stink in the next 5-10 years.

But there always are stocks on sale somewhere and somehow, including, sometimes, a fast-growing ultra-SWAN-quality dividend king that's been raising its payout for 54 consecutive years.

That's certainly the case of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) for the three reasons we discuss down below…

Reason 1: One Of The Highest-Quality Companies On Earth

This being a Dividend Sensei-involving article, let's of course start out by analyzing it according to Dividend Kings' safety models.

That makes Stanley Black & Decker the 41st highest-quality Master List company out of 508 - the best of the best - or the 92nd percentile, right in line with:

Microsoft (MSFT)

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 in New Britain, Connecticut, this hand and power tool manufacturer is 178-years-old. Moreover, it's still going strong. As such, we're reasonably confident it will still be paying steadily growing dividends long after we're dead and buried.

Stanley Black & Decker actually operates three different segments. And yes, tools and storage is its largest, selling to industrial customers, retail consumers, and everyone in between.

There's security, which installs and provides electronic security systems. Then there's its industrial unit, which sells engineered fastening products like stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners.

Below, you can see where it's geographically concentrated on the global level, as well as its business segment size:

Next add in a conservative corporate culture that knows how to reward long-term dividend investors. We're talking about a 54-year dividend growth streak here, a record that dates back to 1967.

Here's everything this company has not only paid through but raised through:

Eight recessions

Two economic crises

Eight bear markets

15% inflation

16% interest rates

No dividend is ever truly unsinkable. But this one is pretty darn close thanks in part to its fortress balance sheet. S&P gives it a stable A rating, Fitch a stable A-, and Moody's a stable Baa1.

To better understand those rankings, here's its leverage consensus forecast. Note that rating agencies consider net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 3 or less safe. And the same applies to interest coverage of 8 or more.

As you can see, its leverage isn't just low but rapidly falling. And it's expected to have almost as much cash as debt by 2023.

That will obviously impact its balance sheet over that time.

SWK Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Notice how SWK's cash position is expected to nearly triple in the next three years. Meanwhile, its average borrowing costs are 4.38% and expected to remain stable at about a third of its returns on invested capital.

As for its profitability…

SWK's profitability is historically within the top 25% of its peers. Better yet, even in the past year, with some of the worst supply-chain disruptions in history, its profitability has actually risen to the 17% range.

Margins are expected to steadily improve over time. And return on capital should improve nearly 20% by 2023 to 103%, nearly 8x that of its peers and the S&P 500.

This isn't surprising, admittedly, considering how SWK's returns on capital have been trending higher for 30 years.

And in the midst of all this, the company is expected to make $58 million in buybacks through 2023 (mostly offsetting stock options dilution) as management is expected to use retained cash flow for further tuck-in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

SWK strategically uses its shares to make big, smart deals in order to keep growing at a rapid pace. But when it doesn't have something strategic to buy, it can buy back stock at the rate of 7% per year.

In the future, management says it will use 50% of free cash flow to fund M&A. The rest will be returned to shareholders, with about a 25% dividend and 25% buyback split.

Reason 2: A Strong Growth Runway Through The Green Energy Transition

With some of the world's most trusted tool brands, Stanley Black & Decker has a bright future.

It boasts the No. 1 or 2 market share spots in every space it operates in with a growing e-commerce operation.

CEO Jim Loree said on the company's last earnings call that it actually has "approximately three times the share in e-commerce as our next closest competitor." And the share of tool sales coming from e-commerce is now 18% compared to just 12% a year ago.

Simply put, Stanley stands well positioned to benefit in the post-pandemic e-commerce world...

It's already been the largest industry player for 11 consecutive years, a testament to its wide moat. And it's not afraid to try on new products for size.

For instance, after buying 20% of outdoor (lawn and garden) power equipment company MTD Holdings in 2019, Stanley will soon be swallowing up the rest of it for $1.6 billion. In the process, it will gain significant traction into this new, complementary category.

Management expects MTD will add $0.50 to earnings per share in 2022 and over $1 by 2025 - all for a total purchase price approximately 8x adjusted 12-month trailing EBITDA.

That's a good value that looks even better when you consider how management believes it can take MTD's EBITDA margin from high single digits "to the mid-teens over the next four years as cost and revenue opportunities are realized."

But SWK's long-term growth potential is more than just about tools.

SWK is planning on cashing in on the electric vehicle revolution. Where it gets $10 revenue per gas car, it can make as much as $60 for EVs.

And it's not just other company's cars that it's profiting from. SWK also has a small but rapidly growing electric bus, motorcycle, and energy storage business of its own.

Its most recent acquisition is expected to eventually cost just 7.5x EBITDA - literally Shark Tank/private equity valuations.

How good is SWK at making smart deals? It's expected to end up paying 1/2 the average private equity valuation for one of its largest acquisitions ever.

SWK will benefit from increased infrastructure spending, among many other secular growth catalysts. And don't think that just includes the $3 trillion to $3.5 trillion U.S. infrastructure proposals.

The International Energy Administration estimates a $128 trillion infrastructure global opportunity through 2050… and SWK is well-positioned to get its fair share of that sweet, sweet cash.

But wait! There's more, since SWK also has 30% exposure to U.S. residential construction as well.

That means Stanley is successfully participating in not one, but four secular mega-trends: home construction, EVs, global infrastructure, and e-commerce. Management thinks that combination could drive 11% CAGR growth for decades to come.

And in the short term, its net income is expected to grow even faster.

And then there are these numbers to consider as well:

And after a boom time in 2021, SWK's growth is expected to start accelerating again in 2024 and 2025. Its outlook has been roaring higher thanks to the strong economic recovery and record fiscal stimulus.

Analysts have a 13.1%-15.4% CAGR growth consensus range on the company. For context, the average dividend king is expected to grow at just 9.6% CAGR.

And don't forget that management says it can grow at 10%-12%, meaning 11.7%-13.7% CAGR long-term total return guidance from one of the most skilled, adaptable, and trustworthy management teams in the industry.

Smoothing for outliers, analyst margins of error are 20% to the downside and 5% to the upside. Including management guidance, we calculate an 8%-16% CAGR adjusted growth consensus range.

Also worth noting is this: Analysts currently expect SWK to grow faster than it has in 20 years, thanks to those four strong secular growth catalysts.

Reason 3: The Quintessential Fairly Priced Great Company

Even with all that, Stanley Black & Decker is very reasonable priced.

For over the last 7-20 years, hundreds of millions of investors have paid 16.5x-18x earnings for this company. This indicates a 91% statistical probability that about 17.3X earnings are fair value for that metric.

Factoring in all relevant valuation metrics, we estimate SWK to be fairly valued at 15.3X forward earnings - exactly where it sits today after a 6% rally off its recent bear market low.

Here's a closer look at its price and potential prices:

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile SWK is a potentially reasonable buy, and not far away from a potentially good buy that sufficiently compensates us for the risk profile.

Investors buying SWK today can reasonably expect a five-year consensus return potential range of 10%-16% CAGR.

And over the long term, analysts expect a 1.7% yield plus 13.9% growth to add up to a 15.6% CAGR total-return potential. That's a 9.7%-17.7% CAGR range.

In short, if management delivers, its investors are likely to be very happy in the coming decades, just as long as they're okay with SKW's risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Stanley Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. So you should always be comfortable with a company's fundamental risk profile.

In Stanley Black & Decker's case, it does need to account for:

Economic cyclicality

Industry disruption risk (over 2,600 global rivals)

Political/regulatory risk (primarily M&A based)

International risk since 39% of its sales are outside of the U.S.

M&A execution risk

Talent retention risk

Supply chain disruption risk (causing havoc globally right now)

Currency risk

While the company does hedge its currency risk, that only goes so far in mitigating earnings and cash flow volatility at times.

In Conclusion…

In this overvalued market, you might think it's impossible to find Buffett-style "wonderful companies at fair prices." But in that case, Stanley Black & Decker proves you wrong.

It's not only a wonderful company but among the 8% highest-quality companies on earth.

The reason why it fell 20% recently is over worries about rising input prices and supply chain disruptions. Yet these are both things this company has faced many times and successfully overcome over the last 178 years.

In this case, and in so many others concerning high-quality companies, volatility is your friend. (Or at least it's not your enemy.) To quote Benjamin Graham:

"Basically, price fluctuations have only one significant meaning for the true investor. They provide him with an opportunity to buy wisely when prices fall sharply and to sell wisely when they advance a great deal."

That's why we're more than happy to see Mr. Market's short-term pessimism about such a stellar company. It only opens up chances we otherwise wouldn't see.

