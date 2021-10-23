Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

Intro and Thesis

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) filed an F-1 statement, intending to list ADSs ("American Depositary Shares") on NYSE (and MOEX) under the ticker symbol "CIAN."

The price of the offering is not yet known, so we cannot deduce the company's final valuation. However, we can look at the market condition and possible catalysts for CIAN's future stock price performance assessment.

In this article, I use my own machine/statistical learning model that includes more than 30 financial and non-financial variables and 427 observations for training. According to my models, under certain conditions, CIAN may prove to be significantly underpriced on the first day of trading - this may serve as a protective buffer for those who buy the stock at the offer price.

We can also take a look at CIAN's peers and understand which multiples investors should focus on as more details about this IPO emerge.

Since we do not know all the details, I give this idea a "Neutral" rating with the potential to get a "Bullish" one - if the IPO's underwriters adequately value the company during the placement.

Quick business description

Cian is "a leading online real estate classifieds platform" that is ranked as "among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally" according to SimilarWeb (September 2021).

The company's mission is clear - "to use technology and deep insights into the Russian real estate market to help people on the journey to their perfect new place to live or work."

Source: F-1 filing

Our networked real estate platform connects millions of our users, the real estate buyers and renters, to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types — residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban, for both sale and rent. By offering a unique combination of products, services and insights, we have become a premier destination for our users as well as tens of thousands of our customers, real estate agents, developers, private sellers, landlords and other partners. Our platform aims to provide an end-to-end experience for our customers and users and help them address multiple pain points on their journey to a successful real estate transaction. We strive for our platform to encompass all stages of such journey, from finding the right property and the right buyer or renter, to financing the purchase and ensuring transaction certainty, while allowing participants to transact with ease and efficiency. Source: F-1 filing

The history of the business began literally with one Excel file:

Dmitry [Co-Founder] asked them [Moscow realtors] to send announcements by e-mail, their shaft became huge. He made an Excel file that he sent out to everyone once a day. Then I [Maksim Melnikov, CEO] bought a programming textbook, wrote a website and posted it on the Internet. So in 2001, the first professional base was launched, to which the suburban market and other objects were gradually added. Source: Interview by Kommersant.ru, author's notes

Despite its young operating history, Cian already has 5 separate revenue-generating segments:

"Core Business": a) listing fees in the secondary residential and commercial real estate verticals, b) lead generation fees in the primary residential real estate vertical, and c) fees for listing value-added services; "Mortgage Marketplace" - fees charged to partner banks for distributing their mortgage products; "Valuation and Analytics" - fees charged to customers and partners for providing access to the proprietary real estate market research, data analytics, and market intelligence services; "C2C Rental" - fees charged to the platform's users for providing end-to-end solutions facilitating seamless online property rentals; "End-to-End Offerings" - fees charged to customers and users for services that a) enable online execution of real estate transactions and b) facilitate simultaneous sales and purchases.

At first glance, the company's market, the company's business model seems to be quite tenacious - the strategy of "squeezing everything" out of the available technologies and not just focusing on one market is clearly evident. This should definitely help attract a bunch of growth investors and create the necessary demand for the offering.

However, everything will depend on the market's condition and prospects, proven financial growth, and the final valuation.

Market opportunities and recent financial performance

According to research by Knight Frank, Russian real estate experienced a decline in 2020 compared to 2019 - investment volume into this market reached 258 billion rubles (~$3.6 billion) - that was 8% lower YoY. However, against this backdrop, Russian real estate classifieds, including Cian (the company occupies the leading position by the number of unique users per day), had a turnover of $122 million - that's 3% more than in 2019. [Source: RBC Market Research]

Cian states in its prospectus that the company's total addressable market (TAM) is approximately 472 billion rubles (~$6.6 billion). The company cites a study by Frost & Sullivan (we remember this company from my earlier SA article on Delimobil's (DMOB) IPO). The main problem in emerging markets today from an investor's perspective is the lack of publicly available research and forecast data. This is especially typical for Russia. Of course, we can buy a report from an analytics firm for a few thousand dollars, but few investors will do so to analyze "another Russian IPO." Therefore, I propose to assume the opposite. Let's try to refute Frost & Sullivan's predictions that Cian's TAM will grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the next 5 years.

If we focus on the indirect metrics, we can try to estimate what exactly is affecting the demand side. In my opinion, the demand for the company's services will depend mainly on two factors: a) the availability of mortgage credit and b) the success of the development business in Russia. Moreover, the first factor directly affects the second.

As for the availability of mortgage housing, here we can focus on a historical trend:

Source: Statista

As you can see, over the past 6 years, the mortgage loan rate in Russia has halved. The reason for this is the decrease in the key rate by the Central Bank by a commensurate amount over the same period:

Source: CountryEconomy.com

But this is all just historical data. Yes, the key rate has fallen significantly, but as we have seen recently, there has been an upward trend, largely due to high inflation in the country.

Yes, Russian monetary policy remains soft, but it is by no means the case that if we see the same inflation rate in the foreseeable future, the central bank will decide to keep at it. There is a possibility that interest rates will continue to rise - and it's highly likely. However, there has been no talk of big jumps so far, so mortgage rates will most likely rise "insignificantly" in the foreseeable future.

The impact on developers will be gradual and not so strong - demand for housing is still high, especially in Moscow. We can judge this from the sharp rise in prices for primary and secondary homes in Moscow in recent years:

Source: Msk.restate.ru, author's notes & translation

The high price brings astronomical profits to companies such as PIK and LSR (the main developers in Moscow and adjacent regions). If you focus on their latest financials you can note a) impressive growth in revenue/profit, b) strong free/operating cash flows, and c) that development is still in full swing. The last point is confirmed when we look at their latest corporate news:

The companies have entered into an agreement on fee-development of several ongoing Ingrad projects for the construction and sale of more than 1 million m² of real estate. The first joint project will be a residential area in Rumyantsevo. Source: PIK's IR, News, 18 October 2021 [LSR] repurchased 5.44 million of its own shares, or 5.278% of the share capital. Source: Tinkoff.ru

In the wake of high prices and limited supply, I believe developers will expand as long as they have the strength and money to do so. Mortgage rates, as we already understand, will likely be growing too weak to significantly affect the demand side. Collectively, developers will amass even more cash - which is where Cian and its online platform come in.

The company does not hesitate to take advantage of the situation and is rapidly increasing the average revenue per developer:

We have a demonstrable track record of growing monetization in this vertical as our number of leads to developers increased from approximately 151.2 thousand in 2018 to approximately 244.8 thousand in 2020, while our average revenue per lead to developers increased from RUB 3,123 to RUB 4,046 over the same period. Source: CIAN's F-1

Developers and realtors are willing to pay more for ads because the real estate market in the most populated region in Russian is too hot despite the upcoming winter - they do not want to lose an inch of their market shares. Therefore, I expect that shortly the average revenue check per customer will continue to grow further.

Finally, what can we say about Frost & Sullivan's predictions? Most likely, the analysts hired by Cian are really close to the truth and do not greatly overestimate (or overestimate at all) the company's TAM growth prospects. Now we need to understand how CIAN has managed its growth in the past - that will give us an idea of how likely the company will manage its "promised" future.

Let's start with unit economics' metrics:

Source: CIAN's F-1

Metrics 1H 2021, YoY 1H 2021, QoQ Average UMV (in millions) 33.55% 14.04% Paying accounts (in thousands) 22.56% 13.12% Thereof: Moscow and the Moscow region 12.53% -7.63% Thereof: Other regions 30.57% 49.11% Average revenue per paying account (in RUB) 38.73% 3.17% Thereof: Moscow and the Moscow region 52.14% 15.45% Thereof: Other regions 44.99% 17.36%

Source: Author's calculations

The decline in paying accounts (Moscow and the Moscow region) compared to 1H 2020 can be explained by a) seasonality, as year-on-year growth is very high, and b) the fact that people started moving from Moscow to cheaper cities because they have the possibility to work remotely (similar to residents of San Francisco or New York in the United States). This is generally not a bad thing - the company still makes its profit on these people, just less than it could. However, it's fair to say that how the company is doing is quite enough to justify the status of a "fast-growing company" - we can see that from the actual financial results.

Source: CIAN's F-1, author's calculations

During the acute phase of the pandemic, the company significantly reduced marketing costs, stopped hiring "non-critical" employees, and went almost entirely remote. This situation showed that CIAN is capable (in theory) of becoming profitable over the next few years - operating costs increased by only 1.65% in FY2020, YoY. However, when everything returned to a relatively normal course, revenue growth skyrocketed (deferred demand plus the factors described earlier) and the company's operating losses quadrupled. But it should be noted here that this was primarily due to employee-related costs, which include share-based compensations (SBC).

Employee-related expenses increased by 144.2% to RUB 2,632 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from RUB 1,078 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding share-based payments, employee-related expenses were RUB 1,162 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to RUB 829 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Source: CIAN's F-1

Those SA users who have read my articles on Palantir (PLTR) know what I think of SBC, but there is a weighty explanation in case of CIAN - management "took" its stake before the IPO, so this can be considered a one-off expense.

The fact that the company can be profitable in the coming years is also reflected in the adjusted EBITDA margin - we observe strong margin expansions in absolutely all business segments of the company.

Source: CIAN's F-1

Adjusted EBITDA margin by segments 1H 2021 1H 2020 2020 2019 Core Business Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.8% 6.9% 13.9% -5.4% Mortgage Marketplace Adjusted EBITDA Margin -195.0% -269.4% -230.9% -450.0% Valuation and Analytics Adjusted EBITDA Margin -171.4% -766.7% -305.1% -450.0% C2C Rental Adjusted EBITDA Margin -7100.0% NA -12600.0% NA End-to-End Offerings Adjusted EBITDA Margin NA NA NA NA

Source: Author's calculations

What I also like about CIAN is its low finance costs - the company spent 5 million rubles less in 2020 than it did in 2019 (a small thing, but nice). And yet the company is already generating cash flow from operating activities - for the 6 months of 2021, the company earned 27 million (~$375 thousand) after interest and taxes:

Source: CIAN's F-1

In summary, I think CIAN is a fast-growing company that should break even in the next few years. The real estate market in Russia is hot but its outlook is really impressive - the catalysts' mix provides room for future expansion and growth. All that remains is to figure out what the odds are that the stock will "shoot" at its IPO and what valuation multiples can be considered to be "fair."

Instead of valuation: Machine learning prediction of the IPO's underpricing

As you may have gathered from my bio description, I dedicated my bachelor thesis to finding the optimal machine learning method/model (ML) for predicting IPO underpricing. I manually collected financial and non-financial data from companies entering the US market since 2018. After excluding all SPACs and companies with missing information (outliers), I obtained a sample of 427 companies (observations) with 25 variables (attributes).

Some feature engineering led me to >40 variables - the most useful for prediction in my view. Maybe one day I will share my developments on GitHub, but for now, I consider it my intellectual property, improving day by day as the number of observations grows. I intend to use this ML model specifically for you, the readers of Seeking Alpha. You can judge the effectiveness of my model from my recent article on Thomas James Homes (TJH), where I presented the results of backtesting (based on real data).

However, like any ML model, mine has some pitfalls. The most important of which is that it incorporates 2 variables that are still unknown to us - the proportion of the company that remains with management and directors after the IPO, and the answer to the question "Has the price range of the offering been increased?"

So I will use 2 scenarios to evaluate the possibility of underpricing - the "bullish" scenario (the offering price range is increased and management retains 6.64%) and the "bearish" scenario (the price range is not increased, 0% for management). I usually use 30% and 5% in the "bullish" and "bearish" scenarios respectively, but Cian's executives (the CEO) only hold 6.64% before the IPO (that's the only information we have about the executives' shares).

So here is what I have:

["Bullish"]

["Bearish"]

How to interpret the outputs?

In the "Bearish" scenario ("KNN general") "low" means that the underpricing is likely to fall between 0% and 30%, so it's not "bad" (<0%).

The remaining models under the "Bearish" scenario confirm the conclusion of the "KNN general" - both linear regression models suggest a potential underpricing of ~6-8% if the final offer price range is not increased and the share of the company remained with executives is 0%.

However, given the growth of the company, I expect that there will be a high demand and we'll be able to see an increase in this offering price range - then the underpricing can reach 50-52% according to the models under the "Bullish" scenario. This will give pre-IPO investors a certain kind of "protective buffer" if after "IPOing" the stock begins to correct (as is often the case during the first months).

Classical valuation approach - COMPS

According to the F-1, "the business of providing online real estate services in Russia is becoming increasingly more competitive" - there are 4,000 Russian websites with ads for real estate.

However, the main competitors of the company (DomClik, Square Meter, Yandex.Nedvizhimost) are owned either by large banks or other, diversified IT companies.

Source: CIAN's F-1

I believe that it makes no sense to compare the company with Zillow (Z), Booking.com (BKNG), or Airbnb (ABNB) since CIAN competes with them only in the Russian market. Therefore, it would be more logical to take a look at the companies in the Russian IT sector and their valuation metrics - besides, Yandex (YNDX) and Mail.ru Group (MLRYY) both a) own competitors of CIAN and b) have US ADRs.

Valuation P/S (TTM) 1H 2021 sales growth, YoY Yandex 6.95 76.28% Mail.ru Group 3.17 24.56% Average 5.06 50.42% CIAN ? 64.68%

Source: Seeking Alpha data, author's calculations

CIAN's revenue has grown much faster than Mail.ru Group's in the last six months, so the P/S multiple of 3.17x is too low. At the same time, however, the company cannot be valued at the 7x price-to-sales ratio, as its revenue growth rates do not match those of Yandex.

In my opinion, it would be fair to value the company at 5-6x sales - at an exchange rate of RUB72/USD1, this would result in a market capitalization of $350-420 million.

P/S (TTM) 5x 6x implied valuation, RUB million 25,170 30,204 USD/RUB 72 implied valuation, $M 350 420

Source: Author's calculations

Risks and takeaway for potential investors

Cian PLC faces some risks that could potentially have a significant impact on its operations.

Firstly, the company is incorporated in Cyprus, which gives Russian authorities a reason to exert regulatory pressure on the company if necessary.

Secondly, here is a list of those risks that the company itself highlights in its F-1:

Our path to profitability greatly depends on us maintaining our leading market positions, particularly in Moscow, St. Petersburg and certain other regions, and achieving and maintaining leading market positions in certain other cities and regions;

The online classifieds market is competitive, and we may fail to compete effectively with existing and new industry players, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects;

Our business is concentrated in certain geographic markets. Our failure to adapt to any substantial shift in real estate transactions from, or demand for services in, these markets to other markets in Russia could adversely affect our financial performance;

We may be significantly impacted by the health of the Russian real estate market and may be negatively affected by downturns in this industry and general economic conditions;

Our business and results of operations may be affected by the cancellation of, or any changes to, the Russian mortgage subsidy program and other government support programs. Source: F-1, author's selection

But the most important risk that makes this entire article "Neutral" despite all the positive aspects of the company is the fact that we know too little to conclude about the investment quality of CIAN. That's why we should wait until the prospectus is updated.

Happy investing and stay healthy!