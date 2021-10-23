CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a busy couple of months for resource updates in Canada. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) announced a massive increase to its resource base at Detour Lake, and IAMGOLD (IAG) is now out with an initial resource estimate at Gosselin. While the Gosselin resource pales in comparison to ounces added at Kirkland Lake's Saddle Zone, the resource trounced my expectations, and it looks like there's more upside to this resource base.

This is great news for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA), who scooped up a 1.3% net smelter return royalty on all of the Gosselin Project in June. With Metalla trading at a share price of US$7.75, I still see better value elsewhere in the royalty sector, but recent developments are helping to strengthen the investment thesis.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

During what was a relatively quiet summer for deals being completed in the gold sector, Metalla Royalty swooped in and picked up a 1.35% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on a portion of the Cote Gold Project and all of the Gosselin Project for a song at a price of just ~$6 million. Given that IAMGOLD has proven that it has been unable to meet guidance at its existing operations over the past couple of years and has consistently under-delivered, I was more neutral on the deal when Metalla announced it in June.

This is because a project is only as good as its operator, and this was not the core part of the Cote Gold Project. Hence, the Gosselin portion of the royalty was unlikely to generate any revenue for Metalla for the next several years. However, with IAMGOLD releasing a resource estimate of ~5.0 million ounces for Gosselin, this deal is looking very solid, regardless of my views of IAMGOLD being a serial laggard in the industry. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the image above, Metalla royalty's 1.35% NSR royalty applies to a small portion of the massive Cote Gold Project, which is expected to pour its first gold by late 2023. The Cote Gold deposit is home to 14.0 million ounces of gold on a 100% basis, with the mine plan based on 7.3 million ounces of gold, or approximately ~59% of the total resource base. The black circle above shows the portion of the resource base that Metalla will generate revenue from under the existing mine plan.

This area is not that significant, making up just ~6% of the resource at the Cote pit, but it will help diversify Metalla down the road, adding to its number of producing royalties. The major news, though, is that Metalla has a 1.35% NSR royalty on all of the Gosselin Zone, meaning that if Gosselin gets mined, Metalla will be receiving 1.35% of everything produced, and not just a fraction of the pit, like at Cote.

Based on IAMGOLD's internal estimates, the exploration upside at Gosselin was 4 million ounces of gold at the mid-point, which is a very respectable resource base, especially for a near-mine target sitting next to a plant capable of processing ~13 million tonnes per annum. However, the resource came in well above estimates at 5.06 million ounces, in a rare example of IAMGOLD easily beating one of its targets.

It's worth noting that the resource grade was a little below the mid-point of expectations (0.95 grams per tonne gold) on the 5.06 million-ounce resource that was reported, coming in at an average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne gold. However, if we move up the cut-off to 0.50 grams per tonne gold, grade and tonnage were above the mid-point of both estimates, so this was a very solid result all around for IAMGOLD and Sumitomo, who are partners on the project. At a 0.50 gram per tonne cut-off grade, the resource came in at 4.29 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.97 grams per tonne gold.

If we look at the resource base at Gosselin above, there are two key takeaways:

1. Gosselin is drilled to a depth that's roughly half that of the Cote pit, and it would be surprising if mineralization did not continue at depth with similar grades for a target in such close proximity.

2. There is the possibility to fill in the resource base further in the area connecting the two deposits (saddle area), which could also boost the Gosselin resource base.

Based on these two assumptions, I would argue that the 5.06 million-ounce resource base is likely conservative, and there's the potential for this resource base to grow to closer to 6.5 million ounces of gold, if not more, with a slightly higher cut-off grade of 0.40 grams per tonne gold. If we apply a relatively conservative resource conversion rate of 55% on a potential 6.5 million-ounce resource base, it's possible that Gosselin could be home to a reserve base of ~3.58 million ounces of gold, which could eventually be added to a mine plan down the road.

As noted earlier, Metalla paid just ~$6 million for a 1.35% NSR royalty on this project. On a reserve basis, it's looking like it paid approximately $1.68 million for a 1.35% NSR royalty on every million ounces of gold that could be proven up at Gosselin long-term ($6 million / 3.58 million ounces). This would provide for an incredible return on investment, assuming these ounces do get moved into a mine plan at some point. This figure does not include expected revenue from the 6% of the Cote pit, making the deal look even better for Metalla.

Assuming a $1,700/oz long-term gold price and a more conservative estimate that just 2.8 million ounces of gold are produced from Gosselin, Metalla would enjoy attributable revenue of more than $60 million, which is ten times the price it paid for the Cote Gold royalty and does not include the portion of the Cote pit included in the deal.

Obviously, this figure should be discounted given that Gosselin is still not included in a mine plan, and Metalla will not see revenue from this zone until at least 2028, if not later, given that Cote Lake's average feed grades are expected to come in above 1.30 grams per tonne gold for the first five years, meaning that high-grade Cote pit ore is a priority. Having said that, there still provides massive upside for Metalla, and it would be very difficult to lose money on this deal.

As shown in the chart above, IAMGOLD has a clear use for Gosselin, given that there are three major dips in production after the initial elevated production period (Years 1 to 5), with years 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 relying on much lower grades. With the average feed grade across all these periods coming in at 0.70 grams per tonne gold, Gosselin's ore could be used to bump up the average feed grade and provide a boost to IAMGOLD's production profile in these softer periods. This is great news for both IAMGOLD, Sumitomo, and Metalla, given that this is not a case of the near-mine resource (Gosselin) not being a priority at all, and therefore, there being no reason to expect it would be pulled forward into the mine plan.

So, how does this affect the Metalla investment thesis?

As noted in my prior update, Metalla got a positive news update with the announcement of a merger between Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), with the orphaned AK resource having a much higher likelihood of being extracted medium-term if the merger goes through. Metalla picked up a 0.45% NSR royalty on the Amalgamated Kirkland claims earlier this year, and Kirkland Lake's Macassa AK claims. The merger of the two companies would likely increase the exploration dollars spent in this area now that Kirkland Lake's exploration upside has been opened up onto Agnico Eagle ground if the camp is consolidated.

As noted, the 674,000-ounce resource that lies just east of Macassa on Agnico Eagle ground will be economical to extract, now that there's a mill next door for processing this resource base (Macassa Mill). While this is not a huge deal given that the royalty is relatively small, it should provide an easy payback for Metalla for its meager investment and further upside from future exploration in the Kirkland Lake camp. It's important to note that this upside is contingent on the merger going through, which will require approval from 66.7% of shareholders. However, I think there is a decent likelihood that the deal goes through, given that it benefits both parties.

With this already being a very positive development for Metalla, and the recent news at Gosselin, Metalla has gone 2/2 with relatively small investments offering significant upside long term for its portfolio. Having said that, there is no guarantee that these ounces are extracted, and these are not currently producing royalties, so it will not reduce Metalla's relatively high price-to-sales ratio, not boost its revenue in FY2022 or FY2023. Having said that, it does strengthen the long-term upside of Metalla's royalty portfolio and certainly provides confidence in the team that they are making some wise moves within the portfolio, with excellent timing lately.

So, is Metalla a Buy?

As the chart above shows, while Metalla has been making some great moves lately, it continues to trade at a relatively high valuation on a P/NAV standpoint, trading just behind the major royalty/streaming players and well above most of its junior/mid-tier royalty/peers. This is based on Metalla trading at a P/NAV of above 1.40x, vs. the junior/mid-tier royalty peer average coming in at closer to 1.1x P/NAV. This doesn't mean that Metalla's stock can't go higher, and I would argue that the company does justify trading at a slight premium to NAV, given its solid growth profile. Having said that, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here at US$7.75, which is why I am not long the stock currently.

In a sector where news has been mixed and getting great deals done in the royalty/streaming space has not been easy, Metalla looks to have done two home-run deals thus far this year, assuming the Agnico/Kirkland merger goes through. This is great news for the junior royalty company's long-term portfolio, given that these were relatively small assets where it was unclear what the ultimate return on investment would be. Given these solid developments, I see Metalla as a solid buy-the-dip candidate, contingent on the stock offering enough of a margin of safety. However, to bake in a meaningful margin of safety, the stock would need to drop below US$5.70. So, for now, from an investment standpoint, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector.