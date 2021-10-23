Cheri Alguire/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, it's important to pick stocks that have a history of consistently growing their dividends at least in line with inflation, as well as the ability to continue doing so in the future.

This is what allows an investor to maintain or grow their purchasing power, which is key to a successful retirement.

One stock that I believe is ideal for both investors decades away from retirement and those currently in retirement is Hershey (NYSE:HSY).

For the first time since my previous article in January, let's take a look at the factors that make Hershey a solid buy for dividend growth investors.

Hershey's Dividend Remains Safe And Growth Should Remain Healthy

Hershey's 2.00% dividend yield is only moderately higher than the S&P 500's 1.30% yield, which suggests that at a glance, Hershey's dividend is perceived as safe by the broader market. If this weren't the case, Hershey's yield would be considerably higher than that of the broader market.

But I believe in going one step further and examining a stock's dividend payout ratios to gain a better understanding of whether a stock's dividend is safe. That's why I will be looking at Hershey's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for last year and using guidance to arrive at an estimated payout ratio for this year.

Hershey reported $6.29 in adjusted diluted EPS during 2020 against $3.154 in dividends per share that were paid out during that time, which works out to an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 50.1%.

And Hershey's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio appears poised to remain in that 50% sweet spot this year as well. This is based on the fact that Hershey will pay $3.41 in dividends this year against its guidance of $6.79 to $6.92 in adjusted diluted EPS (guidance per page 2 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release), which equates to a high-40% to low-50% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio.

Based on Hershey's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratios, I believe that Hershey should realistically be able to grow its dividend slightly ahead of its earnings growth. Since analysts are forecasting 9% annual earnings growth over the next five years, I believe that an annual dividend growth rate of 8% over the long term is a reasonable expectation for Hershey.

Hershey Put Together A Great First-Half

Image Source: Hershey Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

Hershey delivered an impressive second quarter for shareholders by easily beating analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, which builds on the company's solid first quarter.

Hershey generated $1.99 billion in revenue during the second quarter, which is a 16.5% year-over-year growth rate compared to the year-ago period (data sourced from page 14 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Hershey's net margins declined 60 basis points year-over-year to 15.1% in the second quarter (according to data from page 14 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release). But Hershey's sizable increase in revenue is what led to a 12.2% year-over-year increase in adjusted diluted EPS to $1.47 in the second quarter (per page 9 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Hershey was able to grow its net sales by 14.4% year-over-year to $4.29 billion through the first half of the year (data sourced from page 14 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

And Hershey's net margin improved 190 basis points year-over-year to 16.3% through the first half of this year, which is what drove Hershey's adjusted diluted EPS 15.3% higher to $3.39 in the first half (according to data from page 14 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: Hershey Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

Hershey's robust start to this year is also what prompted the company to maintain its adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $6.79 to $6.92 for this year. This would represent a respectable 8% to 10% increase over the $6.29 in adjusted diluted EPS that was reported last year by Hershey (per page 2 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Image Source: Hershey Q2 2021 Earnings Press Release

And not only is Hershey doing well from an operating perspective, but the company's balance sheet is also in great shape as measured by the interest coverage ratio. For context, the interest coverage ratio is a stock's earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT divided by interest expenses.

Hershey's interest coverage ratio surged to 14.8 in the first half of this year, which is a tremendous increase compared to Hershey's interest coverage ratio of 10 through the first half of last year (data sourced from page 14 of Hershey's Q2 2021 earnings press release).

Hershey's EBIT would need to plunge over 90%, its interest expenses would need to rise many times over, or a combination of the two would need to occur before the company would be unable to service its debt. This makes Hershey's balance sheet relatively low risk, which means the company is highly likely to remain in business over the next 10 to 20 years.

Put all of these factors together and Hershey could be a perfect fit in a dividend growth portfolio at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Hershey has started this year off with excellent operating results, investors must occasionally follow the key risks of their investments to ensure that the investment thesis is intact.

This is why I'll be detailing a few key risks facing Hershey as outlined in the stock's most recent 10-K.

The first set of risks to Hershey are COVID-related, which include disruptions to Hershey's raw material supply chain and an inability to meet the needs of its customers (pages 8-9 of Hershey's recent 10-K).

While Hershey has been able to avoid large interruptions to its supply chain to date, there are no guarantees that this will continue to be the case in the future. If Hershey experiences meaningful disruptions to its supply chain (especially in the U.S., where 72% of its manufacturing capacity is located per page 9 of Hershey's recent 10-K), the company may be adversely impacted from both an operating and financial result standpoint in the near-term.

Hershey could also be negatively impacted by a hit to its reputation among customers if it isn't able to meet the demand of its customers, which could have longer-term implications.

Another risk to Hershey along the lines of its reputation is the potential for quality or safety concerns with its products (page 9 of Hershey's recent 10-K).

While Hershey currently has brands that are positively perceived among customers, there can be no assurances that will continue indefinitely. If quality or safety concerns, human or workplace rights concerns, or other issues are brought to the forefront, Hershey could be materially impacted and may be unable to repair its brand reputation. This could be very damaging to Hershey's investment thesis, which could also weigh heavily on dividend growth.

The final risk to Hershey is the current inflationary business environment. Hershey's price increases that are passed onto customers to offset increases in the costs of raw materials and energy may not be enough or could result in sales volume declines due to pricing elasticity (page 10 of Hershey's recent 10-K).

If this is the case, Hershey's operating and financial results could be unfavorably impacted.

Although I have gone over multiple major risks facing investment in Hershey, I will remind readers that this isn't an extensive discussion of Hershey's risks. For a more complete discussion of Hershey's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to pages 8-14 of Hershey's recent 10-K, in addition to my prior articles on the stock.

A High-Quality Business At A Fair Price

While Hershey is a top-of-the-line consumer staple, investors must avoid grossly overpaying for the stock to achieve optimal investment outcomes in the long term. That's because paying far too much for a dividend stock lowers starting yield, leads to valuation multiple contraction, and reduced total returns.

Therefore, I will be utilizing two valuation models to arrive at a fair value for shares of Hershey.

Image Source: Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll use to approximate the fair value of Hershey's shares is the discounted cash flows or DCF model, which consists of three inputs.

The first input for the DCF model is the earnings input. I will use the previous four quarters of Hershey's adjusted diluted EPS, which is $6.74.

The second input into the DCF model is growth assumptions, which is critical to accurate estimation. If an investor's growth inputs are either too low or too high, the fair value output will be way off and of no real use.

Based on Hershey's near 9% annual earnings growth over the past five years and the forecast for more of the same over the next five years, I believe that a 7.25% annual earnings growth rate for the next five years builds in an appropriate margin of safety. And a drop-off to 6% annual earnings growth in the years beyond that leans on the conservative side as well.

The third input for the DCF model is the discount rate, which is another way of saying the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. While this often varies from one investor to another, I hold the opinion that 10% annual total returns are enough compensation for the time and effort that I put into researching potential investments and monitoring my investments.

When I plug these inputs into the DCF model, I arrive at a fair value of $188.63 a share for Hershey. This indicates that shares of Hershey are trading at a 4.4% discount to fair value and offer a 4.6% upside from the current price of $180.30 a share (as of October 21, 2021).

Image Source: Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will employ to estimate the fair value of Hershey's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which similar to the DCF model, is made up of three inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for a stock's annualized dividend per share. Hershey's annualized dividend per share is currently $3.604.

The next input for the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is like the discount rate input in the DCF model in that it is the annual total return rate for an investor. I will again be using 10% as my required annual total return rate.

The last input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate or DGR over the long term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require little contemplation from an investor, correctly forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous factors. These include a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios will contract, expand, or remain the same over the long term), annual earnings growth potential, the health of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

Considering Hershey's future high-single-digit annual earnings growth and that Hershey could up its payout ratios a bit and still maintain a very safe dividend, I believe that an 8% annual dividend growth rate is realistic for the stock.

Using these inputs for the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $180.20 a share. This implies that shares of Hershey are priced essentially at fair value and offer neither capital appreciation nor pose any capital depreciation from the current share price.

When I average these two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $184.42 a share. This suggests that Hershey's shares are trading at a 2.2% discount to fair value and offer a 2.3% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Hershey Is A Fairly Priced Dividend Contender

Hershey has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years, which makes the stock a Dividend Contender. And since Hershey's payout ratios will remain in the high-40% to low-50% range for this year, Hershey's dividend is primed to grow for many more years.

This is backed up by Hershey's nice start to this year, which saw Hershey produce year-over-year double-digit net sales and adjusted diluted EPS growth.

Hershey's interest coverage ratio spiked up from an already healthy 10 in the first half of last year to nearly 15 this year, which makes it unlikely that Hershey will have to cut its dividend to meet its debt obligations.

And despite Hershey's quality, the stock appears to be trading near fair value at a 2% discount.

These are the reasons why I am comfortable in maintaining my buy rating on shares of Hershey at present.