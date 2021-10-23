Abraxas Petroleum: Common Stock Still Of Minimal Value With $80s Spot Oil Prices
Summary
- $80+ oil helps Abraxas's cash flow a bit, but it is still projected to end up with $213 million in net debt at the end of 2021.
- In the current market environment, its assets are estimated to be worth around $160 million to $180 million (based on end of 2021 reserves and production levels).
- Common stock still appears to have no intrinsic value.
- A further $10 to $15 move upward in strip (such as low-$80s strip for 2023) may make its assets worth more than its debt.
I've followed Abraxas Petroleum (OTC:AXAS) for a year and sometimes get asked about whether its stock has value now that oil prices are soaring. However, Abraxas Petroleum's stock still appears to have minimal value despite oil prices reaching $80+. It has been delisted from NASDAQ and while it is capable of generating positive cash flow, it is not able to pay its debt down quickly even with $80 oil.
Other transactions point to Abraxas's assets being potentially worth around $160 million to $180 million, which is still less than its net debt. A further move upward in oil strip prices of $10 to $15 may make its assets worth more than its net debt, but there isn't much of a margin of safety there.
Signs Of Inactivity
Despite strong oil and natural gas prices, I still have little hope for Abraxas's common equity. Abraxas appears to be barely functioning (beyond keeping its wells operating) as it has not updated its corporate presentation since December 2019 and not put out a press release since November 2020. As well, Abraxas was delisted from NASDAQ, has events of default with its debt and has "going concern" language in its quarterly filings.
Debt Reduction
Abraxas is paying very high interest rates on its debt (due to the events of default) so it isn't going to be able to reduce its debt quickly even at $80+ oil and $5+ natural gas. In Q4 2021, at low-$80s oil and $5+ natural gas (and with 750 barrels per day of oil hedges), Abraxas may be able to generate around $13 million EBITDAX. However it may be only able to reduce its debt by around $7 million during Q4 2021 due to the interest costs.
Source: Abraxas Petroleum Q2 2021 - 10-Q
Abraxas's net debt (including the $10 million second-lien term loan exit fee) at the end of 2021 may end up around $213 million.
Notes On Valuation
Enerplus recently divested low-decline (10% base decline rate) Williston Basin assets for a multiple of around 3.8x 2022 net operating income (with a definition similar to EBITDAX) at mid-$70s WTI oil.
A similar multiple for Abraxas's assets would put their value at around $160 million (if G&A expense is included) or a bit over $180 million (if G&A expense is excluded from the EBITDAX calculations). Both of these numbers are still less than Abraxas's projected net debt at the end of 2021.
Abraxas's assets appear to have a higher base decline rate (with a PDP decline rate estimated at 19% for 2022 and 15% for 2023) than Enerplus's divested assets, although Abraxas has some Delaware Basin acreage. Non top-tier acreage is still not selling for much though, so the value of Abraxas's assets still appears to be less than its net debt and the value of the undeveloped acreage may only be enough to offset the effect of the higher base decline rate. A further $10 to $15 move upwards in strip prices may result in the value of Abraxas's assets becoming higher than its net debt.
As time goes on, the value of Abraxas's PDP assets also generally gets reduced (due to production without reserve replenishment).
Conclusion
Abraxas Petroleum still doesn't appear to be a viable investment with oil spot prices reaching the $80s. High interest rates are leading to its net debt only being reduced at a relatively slow rate, while valuation multiples in other transactions suggests that in the current market environment Abraxas's assets would fetch less than its net debt.
Oil strip moving up another $10 to $15 (such as 2023 strip into the low-$80s) may make Abraxas's assets worth more than its net debt. However, with 2023 strip at around $69, Abraxas's common stock appears to have no intrinsic value.
